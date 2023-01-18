Review: TOOTSIE at Robinson Center bring the Dazzle to this Drag Show

Celebrity Attractions at Robinson Center never ceases (except during COVID) to bring the most wonderful entertainment to Central Arkansas. You can count on this venue to bring over-the-top shows that glitter and shine and leave you smiling days later from the experience had by this theatrical flagship in Little Rock. Their most recent musical offering TOOTSIE, which played Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15, had us laughing and rooting for a happily ever after.

Given a modern update from the 1982 Dustin Hoffman classic, TOOTSIE, Book by Robert Horn and Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, follows Michael Dorsey (Drew Becker), a difficult actor who challenges directors about various character's truths, which gets him fired from shows and by his Agent Fran Fields (Dianne B. Manaster). When his friend Sandy (Payton Reilly) tells Michael about a nurse's role in Juliet's Curse- a reimagining of Romeo and Juliet, where Juliet, played by Julie (Ashley Alexandra) doesn't die and gets pursued by Romeo's brother, Craig, played by reality star Max Van Horn (Matthew Rella), Michael transforms into Dorothy Michaels and lands the part. Dorothy, with the help of Julie, goes on to rewrite the show, irritating Director Ron Carlisle (Adam du Plessis), but is supported by Producer Rita Marshall (Kathy Halenda), who is loving this girl-power movement. Though his roommate Jeff Slater (Jared David Michael Grant) tries to be the voice of reason and points out that pretending to be a woman in order to take a job from a woman is deplorable, Michael embraces the persona until it gets in the way of his feelings for Julie, and the rouse is revealed in a very public way.

The comedic, aggrandized cast kept the performance moving along for the most part. Becker did a great job separating his different roles. As Michael he was high strung and egotistical, but as Dorothy he was poised and in charge. Reilly took her temperamental character Sandy up a notch, which was really amusing. I especially enjoyed her "What's Gonna Happen" trio of songs that didn't leave her any room to breathe. I laughed every time beefcake Max (Rella) decided it was a good idea to take off his shirt, and the dance numbers that had Director Ron (Du Plessis) speaking the dance moves were enjoyable. Though my favorite number was "Jeff Sums It Up," sung by Grant, the golden voice of the night came from Ashley Alexandra. Her whole performance in the show was graceful and illuminating. She was a perfect Julie. I also enjoyed Manaster's sass, and I want to give a nod to old-school actress Halenda, who could have done the show without a microphone.

The Orchestra was superb. In the pit was Conductor, Keyboard 2: Josh Ceballos and Andrew Sotomayor; Associate Conductor, Keyboard 1: Sam Groisser; Drums, Percussion: Paul Merendino, Jr.; Bass: Brandon Kyle Miller; Guitar: Jared Cannata; Reed 1: Kevin Vu; Reed 2: Clayton Williams; Trumpet 1, Flugelhorn: Bill Dowling; Trumpet 2: Kyle Knepper; Trombone: Megan O'Malley; Band Tech: Paul Merendino Jr.; Music Supervisor: Dean Sharenow; Supervising Music Director: Andrea Grody; and Music Coordinator: Talitha Fehr.

Though I am unsure why the last song was skipped, TOOTSIE had a lot of funny moments, and the exaggerated characters, beautiful costumes, and the fabulous set, which was a show in itself, gave the audience a delightful two-hour respite from the real world. Speaking of...Drag is a hot topic in Arkansas at the moment, and should the proposed bill pass, shows like TOOTSIE will be outlawed.

TOOTSIE is currently at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville until the 22nd. For more information with this tour, visit their website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219675®id=105&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftootsiemusical.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Coming up February 1st is DISNEY'S ALLADIN: THE HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL. For tickets, visit https://www.celebrityattractions.com. I'm so excited!!!

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade