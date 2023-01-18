Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: TOOTSIE at Robinson Center bring the Dazzle to this Drag Show

Review: TOOTSIE at Robinson Center bring the Dazzle to this Drag Show

This Touring Company finishes the Arkansas part of the tour at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville through the 22nd

Jan. 18, 2023  

Review: TOOTSIE at Robinson Center bring the Dazzle to this Drag Show Celebrity Attractions at Robinson Center never ceases (except during COVID) to bring the most wonderful entertainment to Central Arkansas. You can count on this venue to bring over-the-top shows that glitter and shine and leave you smiling days later from the experience had by this theatrical flagship in Little Rock. Their most recent musical offering TOOTSIE, which played Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15, had us laughing and rooting for a happily ever after.

Given a modern update from the 1982 Dustin Hoffman classic, TOOTSIE, Book by Robert Horn and Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, follows Michael Dorsey (Drew Becker), a difficult actor who challenges directors about various character's truths, which gets himReview: TOOTSIE at Robinson Center bring the Dazzle to this Drag Show fired from shows and by his Agent Fran Fields (Dianne B. Manaster). When his friend Sandy (Payton Reilly) tells Michael about a nurse's role in Juliet's Curse- a reimagining of Romeo and Juliet, where Juliet, played by Julie (Ashley Alexandra) doesn't die and gets pursued by Romeo's brother, Craig, played by reality star Max Van Horn (Matthew Rella), Michael transforms into Dorothy Michaels and lands the part. Dorothy, with the help of Julie, goes on to rewrite the show, irritating Director Ron Carlisle (Adam du Plessis), but is supported by Producer Rita Marshall (Kathy Halenda), who is loving this girl-power movement. Though his roommate Jeff Slater (Jared David Michael Grant) tries to be the voice of reason and points out that pretending to be a woman in order to take a job from a woman is deplorable, Michael embraces the persona until it gets in the way of his feelings for Julie, and the rouse is revealed in a very public way.

The comedic, aggrandized cast kept the performance moving along for the most part. Becker did a great job separating his different roles. As Michael he was high strung and egotistical, but as Dorothy he was poised and in charge. Reilly took her temperamental Review: TOOTSIE at Robinson Center bring the Dazzle to this Drag Show character Sandy up a notch, which was really amusing. I especially enjoyed her "What's Gonna Happen" trio of songs that didn't leave her any room to breathe. I laughed every time beefcake Max (Rella) decided it was a good idea to take off his shirt, and the dance numbers that had Director Ron (Du Plessis) speaking the dance moves were enjoyable. Though my favorite number was "Jeff Sums It Up," sung by Grant, the golden voice of the night came from Ashley Alexandra. Her whole performance in the show was graceful and illuminating. She was a perfect Julie. I also enjoyed Manaster's sass, and I want to give a nod to old-school actress Halenda, who could have done the show without a microphone.

The Orchestra was superb. In the pit was Conductor, Keyboard 2: Josh Ceballos and Andrew Sotomayor; Associate Conductor, Keyboard 1: Sam Groisser; Drums, Percussion: Paul Merendino, Jr.; Bass: Brandon Kyle Miller; Guitar: Jared Cannata; Reed 1: Kevin Vu; Reed 2: Clayton Williams; Trumpet 1, Flugelhorn: Bill Dowling; Trumpet 2: Kyle Knepper; Trombone: Megan O'Malley; Band Tech: Paul Merendino Jr.; Music Supervisor: Dean Sharenow; Supervising Music Director: Andrea Grody; and Music Coordinator: Talitha Fehr.

Review: TOOTSIE at Robinson Center bring the Dazzle to this Drag Show

Though I am unsure why the last song was skipped, TOOTSIE had a lot of funny moments, and the exaggerated characters, beautiful costumes, and the fabulous set, which was a show in itself, gave the audience a delightful two-hour respite from the real world. Speaking of...Drag is a hot topic in Arkansas at the moment, and should the proposed bill pass, shows like TOOTSIE will be outlawed.

TOOTSIE is currently at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville until the 22nd. For more information with this tour, visit their website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219675®id=105&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftootsiemusical.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Coming up February 1st is DISNEY'S ALLADIN: THE HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL. For tickets, visit https://www.celebrityattractions.com. I'm so excited!!!

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade




The Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next Month Photo
The Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next Month
Titanic sets sail on The Royal Theatre's stage February 9-19 and is co-sponsored by Terry Cole Trucking and MySaline.com. Titanic The Musical is a story and book written by Peter Stone with Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston.
Review: SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend Theater Photo
Review: SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend Theater
What did our critic think of SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend Theater? Once again, The Weekend Theatre has brought a timely piece that will make you Laugh-Cry-Think-Act. I don't want to be dramatic and premature in saying that SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS, written by Donja R Love, may be the most important play to see this year, but when a company is dedicated to bringing a message about freedom and love, it's hard to think there may be anything more prevailing than that. Playing through Sunday, Jan. 29, at The Weekend Theatre, 1001 W 7th St., in Little Rock, this show will make you feel so many emotions. Due to mature content, leave the young children at home. For the tender-hearted souls, bring tissues.
Emmy-Nominee Judge Reinhold Leads Arkansas Repertory Theatre Production Of Neil Simons LAU Photo
Emmy-Nominee Judge Reinhold Leads Arkansas Repertory Theatre Production Of Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR
The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced its production of Neil Simon's comedy about comedy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, to star Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold.
Emmy-Nominated Actor Judge Reinhold to Star in LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repe Photo
Emmy-Nominated Actor Judge Reinhold to Star in LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will present Neil Simon’s comedy about comedy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, to star Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold.

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, The... (read more about this author)


Review: SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend TheaterReview: SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend Theater
January 17, 2023

What did our critic think of SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend Theater? Once again, The Weekend Theatre has brought a timely piece that will make you Laugh-Cry-Think-Act. I don't want to be dramatic and premature in saying that SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS, written by Donja R Love, may be the most important play to see this year, but when a company is dedicated to bringing a message about freedom and love, it's hard to think there may be anything more prevailing than that. Playing through Sunday, Jan. 29, at The Weekend Theatre, 1001 W 7th St., in Little Rock, this show will make you feel so many emotions. Due to mature content, leave the young children at home. For the tender-hearted souls, bring tissues.
Review: GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT At The Royal Theatre Conjures The Essence of the Post-9/11 WorldReview: GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT At The Royal Theatre Conjures The Essence of the Post-9/11 World
January 9, 2023

What did our critic think of GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT at The Royal Theatre?
Feature: 2022 Arkansas Year in ReviewFeature: 2022 Arkansas Year in Review
December 27, 2022

BWW's Theresa Bertram gives out awards for 2022 and talks about what's next.
Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY Is a Holiday Tradition at The Studio TheatreReview: WHO'S HOLIDAY Is a Holiday Tradition at The Studio Theatre
December 20, 2022

What did our critic think of WHO'S HOLIDAY at The Studio Theatre?
Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR at Red Curtain TheatreReview: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR at Red Curtain Theatre
December 20, 2022

What did our critic think of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR at Red Curtain Theatre?
share