Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall

Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall

Steve Burns talks about life after Blue's Clues.

Apr. 08, 2023  

When I think that there is no possible way that Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St., in Conway, can impress me any more than what they have already done this season with their programming, they do it again. Tuesday, April 4, STEVE BURNS of Blue's Clues fame continued the conversation to an almost full house, despite the weather threats, and had many audience members in tears (I may have shed a tear or two myself). As Arkansas' audience representative, I am confident in speaking for the fans when I say.......WE MISSED YOU STEVE! You have blessed our hearts, and we appreciate that you have resurfaced to connect with us once again!

Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall Blue's Clues premiered on Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. in 1996 and ran for 10 years. Created by Angela C. Santomero, Todd Kessler, and Traci Paige Johnson, Steve and his dog Blue solved clues with the audience's help. In 2002, Steve went to "college" and his brother Joe (Donovan Patton) moved in to take care of Blue. Though Patton did a wonderful job, the world was devastated by Steve's departure. So, what happened?

The talk was pretty standard: Steve spoke for about 30 minutes, Dr. David Keith, Professor of Journalism for the University of Central Arkansas, came onto the stage to ask him questions, and then the audience had a turn to declare their adoration. However, standard is not how I would describe this experience. Steve let us know what has been going on for the past...oh....25 years. He began by talking about his time on the show. He fondly referred to it as the The Rocky Horror Children's Show, but let the audience know that he, nor was his "nonverbal puppy," the star of Blues Clues. "You were the star of Blues Clues," Steve tells the audience. "I opened the door and talked to you, and the entire thing was a conversation that we were having, and it felt real to me." Well Steve, it felt pretty real to us, too.

Steve Burns was a sophomore in college when he went to New York City to be a "pretentious Al Pacino," and had he had known that his audition was going to be for a real person and not as a voiceover, he wasn't sure he would have even gone. Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall "I didn't think that I'd be any good at it." But once he started reading over the script, he noticed that the character was more like a gameshow host, and he wasn't going for it. "I thought, 'Oh no way man. I'm gonna act this so hard.'" So, he decided to really stare at the camera as if he were talking to someone, and when the audition was shown to a panel of kids, they really responded well to the way he presented the show.

Though Steve appreciated the job, he felt undeserving to be responsible for the education of America's children. He said he felt "extremely uncomfortable in my own skin, in a way that I started to feel like a fraud or an imposture or just complete unworthiness."

Little did he know that he was struggling with clinical depression during this time. "It was literally my job to be the happiest man in North America," Steve says. "I felt the opposite. It was literally my job to provide self-esteem to America's children, and most days I did not have my own approval."

Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall Rumors that he died of a heroin overdose or car crash did not help with his self-worth. "It starts to feel like a cultural preference," Steve says of the ten years it took to battle these claims. In the end Steve says that the person that helped him the most was Steve (from Blue's Clues), because he was always asking for help. Steve Burns did finally get help with his depression and is very thankful to his audience then and now for all their help.

After his conversation with us, Dr. Keith solicited questions, and then the audience had a turn. There was nothing but love for Steve during the two-hour heart-to-heart. We wanted to know everything. There were questions about his acting techniques, inspiration for the character, did he really draw those pictures? (no....he did not), college life, roles he would have rather had, and the questions went on. We were all thrilled to hear that he is writing and acting in the Blue's Clues reboot BLUE'S CLUES & YOU, and that he has signed a deal to write a graphic novel and is the musician who created the YOUNG SHELDON theme song. Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall

Steve did apologize several times for traumatizing us with his departure being so abrupt. He said when the producers decided to acknowledge this with a video on Twitter for the 25th anniversary, he had no idea of the impact it would have on the world. He said it took a few takes before he was satisfied with the message. "I kind of improv-ed the comeback. The first time I did it, I cried, so we couldn't use that one. The second time we did it, the crew cried, so it's like, yeah, should probably dropped that one. We had no idea that it was gonna be what it was." Ok, fine Steve. We forgive you. As one audience member said...coming to see us (live...in Conway) makes up for it.

Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall
Reynolds Director Amanda Horton and son John with Steve Burns

This was the best lecture I've ever attended (don't tell my professors). We laughed, we cried, and we got to know more about, not only Steve of Blue's Clues, but about Steve Burns. That was my favorite part. Getting to know the person behind the character was a real treat. There was so much bonding packed into the two hours. We had nothing but love for Steve. No one wanted him to go. We could have talked all night with our friend.

To follow Steve, he is prett active on Instagram @steveburnsalive.

Reynolds Performance Hall has two shows left in their season. For more information, checkout their website at uca.edu/reynolds.

Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall



CHICKEN & BISCUITS Opens at T2 This Month Photo
CHICKEN & BISCUITS Opens at T2 This Month
Chicken & Biscuits, a rollicking family comedy by Douglas Lyons, opens April 19 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and runs through May 14.
Feature: IMPROV CLASS YIKES! JR. at Red Curtain Theatre with Jeff Ward Photo
Feature: IMPROV CLASS YIKES! JR. at Red Curtain Theatre with Jeff Ward
Theatre education is important to Broadway World, and we get excited when new programs pop up that benefit the community, especially our younger thespians. Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W Oak Street, in Conway, is now in its tenth year of offering various productions that cater to all ages. In companion with the shows, Red Curtain offers various classes for all ages in voice, dance, and theatre, which range from beginners to advanced performers. Broadway World was thrilled to be able to sit in on an Improv class of high school students, which was led by the amazing Jeff Ward.
Review: TED SWINDLEYS HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murrys Dinner Playhouse Photo
Review: TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
What did our critic think of TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse? It wasn't God who made HONKY TONK ANGELS, but Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, has definitely done a great job assembling a cast that is Heavenly. Written by Ted Swindley, this trio of women, along with their band, will charm and delight you from now through April 22, with songs from artists like Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Pam Tillis, and many others. Bring your appetite and follow the girls as they leave their familiar lives behind to chase their dreams in Music City.
Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater Photo
Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater
What did our critic think of VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater?

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, The... (read more about this author)


Review: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance HallReview: WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall
April 8, 2023

What did our critic think of WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall?
Feature: IMPROV CLASS YIKES! JR. at Red Curtain Theatre with Jeff WardFeature: IMPROV CLASS YIKES! JR. at Red Curtain Theatre with Jeff Ward
April 5, 2023

Theatre education is important to Broadway World, and we get excited when new programs pop up that benefit the community, especially our younger thespians. Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W Oak Street, in Conway, is now in its tenth year of offering various productions that cater to all ages. In companion with the shows, Red Curtain offers various classes for all ages in voice, dance, and theatre, which range from beginners to advanced performers. Broadway World was thrilled to be able to sit in on an Improv class of high school students, which was led by the amazing Jeff Ward.
Review: TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner PlayhouseReview: TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
April 3, 2023

What did our critic think of TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse? It wasn't God who made HONKY TONK ANGELS, but Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, has definitely done a great job assembling a cast that is Heavenly. Written by Ted Swindley, this trio of women, along with their band, will charm and delight you from now through April 22, with songs from artists like Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Pam Tillis, and many others. Bring your appetite and follow the girls as they leave their familiar lives behind to chase their dreams in Music City.
Interview: Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Talks Of Her Life Emerged In The Irish Culture And Future PlansInterview: Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Talks Of Her Life Emerged In The Irish Culture And Future Plans
March 29, 2023

​​​​​​​As a writer for Broadway World, I love watching all types of shows-musicals, plays, concerts, standup comedy...whatever. In fact, I have seen so many shows, sometimes I see different variations of the same show over and over. So, when unique shows come through the state, I want to be there. This was the case for Celtic Angels Ireland. Due to scheduling conflicts, I was afraid I was going to miss it, but things worked out to where not only did I get to see the show, but I was also able to interview a couple of the Angels.
Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend TheaterReview: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater
March 24, 2023

What did our critic think of VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater?
share
close sound sound