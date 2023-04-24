Review: DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS at Ouachita Baptist University Jones Performing Arts Center

Under new direction from Dr. Dawn Schluetz, the Ouachita Baptist University Theatre Department presented DISNEY & Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS this past weekend Thursday, April 20, through Sunday April 23, in the Jones Performing Arts Center, 410 Ouachita St., in Arkadelphia, and I have not stopped singing Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious in my fake British accent ever since I saw the show Thursday. The whole cast was a joy to watch, and their sound is amazing. Even though they have a massive stage, they utilized the space with a dynamic set layout and fantastic movement throughout the whole musical. It was fun for the whole family.

The original production premiered in London's West End in 2004 and transferred to Broadway in 2006. The show was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning one for Best Scenic Design. This musical version is based on both P.L. Travers children's book and the 1964 Disney film.

Our heroine Mary Poppins (Erin Bagley) arrives to watch after George (Noah Warford) and Winifred (Bella Owen) Banks children, Jane (Genevieve Cooper) and Michael (Annslee Clay), when their latest caretaker Katie Nanna (Sierra Hoss) leave. Mary Poppins is a tricky one, though. Per the children's requests, she plays games like tidying up their room, goes on outings through the park where the statues come alive, and sings songs about words that are incredibly long and don't make any sense. The kids meet interesting people like Bert (Mac Ricks), statues Queen Victoria (Kenzie Tatum) and Neleus (Amaya Hardin), and the Bird Woman (also Amaya Hardin). When Mary Poppins leaves for a short time (basically intermission), the kids meet Miss Andrew (Julia Letcher), George's evil nanny from when he was a child. She takes care of the kids until Mary Poppins overthrows her reign of terror.

While the kids are going on outings with Mary, Mrs. Banks is trying to throw a party for people she hardly knows and is assisted by the cook Mrs. Brill (Kailey May) and butler Roberson Ay (Kinder Hinrichs). Meanwhile, George is under a lot of stress at the bank. The Bank Chairman (Dr. Jed Kim) suspends George for giving a loan to Mr. Northbrook (Dr. Keldon Henley), instead of Von Hussler (Dr. Justin Hardin), a dubious businessman who has a money scheme idea.

Does Mr. Banks lose his job? Do Jane and Michael learn to not be so naughty? And more importantly, does Bert ever win the girl? This theatre troupe answered these questions through some very entertaining songs and dancing that had us enthralled through the very end.

The whole cast is captivating. Their professors should be proud of the quality of work that these performers left on the stage. Bagley's Poppins was prim and proper, and "practically perfect in every way." She commanded the stage and led her cast through the many numbers and scenes, and though this is more of a technical comment, my 13-year-old son Johnny really liked the fact that she flew up with her umbrella (with the help of a pulley system). Johnny's other favorite characters were the Banks kids, played by Clay and Cooper, and I agree. They embraced the characteristics of the children expertly and were very convincing of their mischievous nature. They were so much fun to watch every time they were on stage. I couldn't help but to be sympathetic to Ricks' Bert. He was always chasing his adventures, one being his crush, Mary. Ricks' Bert had a softness to him that was endearing. However, I was pleasantly surprised by Letcher's Miss Andrew. I do like a good bad guy, and she fit the part, but I really loved her singing. She was magnificent.

In fact, the quality of singing here can compete with any of the other theatres in Arkansas....yes, not just with other schools, but the theatres as well. These students are amazing. Wow! I am so impressed with the vocal talent that comes from this university. If you are looking for a place that has an outstanding music program, OBU is the place to be. This program is thriving!

Instrumentally, they are also killing it. Music Director Ian Aipperspach was masterful in his guidance with the orchestra pit, which includes: Brailee Price-Flute/Piccolo; Dr. Carlos Feller-Flute; Lane Dunman-Clarinet/Bass Clarinet; Jake Emmons & Carson Lewis-Horn; Jason Jolley-Trumpet; Elizabeth Worden-Soprano Sax; Dr. Austin Motley & Caleb Cornelius-Trombone; Austin Murberger-Guitar; Landon DiMaio-Bass; Susan Monroe-Piano; Dr. Josh Brown & Jenna Barnes-Keyboard; and Chloe Spraggins-Crawley & Katie McManus-Percussion.

Then, there is the dancing. This musical has many dance numbers, with some that were not even in the movie. At one point, the Banks toys come to life in a creepy musical number after they grow tired of how awful Jane and Michael treat their toys, which is enough to scare anyone. Also, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious was sung in the store where everyone is trying to buy conversations. This particular number has some very expressive dance moves. When I told Director Schluetz that I recognized those movements, she stated that they bought the Broadway rights to perform the original choreography. Broadway World thinks that is super cool! Not only did the audience get to see specific Broadway choreography done to a very popular song, but the students were also able to have a Broadway experience by performing it. Led through the dance numbers was Chorographer and OBU graduate Moriah Patterson, who stays super busy working with theatres throughout Central Arkansas.

Broadway World understands that it takes an army to put on this caliber of a production. These magic workers are: Set Designer-Eric Phillips; Costume Designer-Kelsey Looney; Lighting Designer-Eric Phillips & Brynlee Beams; Stage Manager-Halle Jones; Asst. Stage Manager-Autumn Walters; JPAC Asst. Stage Manager-Sara Burroughs; Light Operator-Brynlee Beams; Follow Spots-Lexi Williams & Dalton Lunday; Audio Engineer-Michael Pasman; Sound Operator-Sara Kate Cole; A2-Dena Hallum; Fly/Shift Crew-Landon Denman, Thomas Lilley & Joshua Rhine; Props Master-Jonah Morgan; Props Crew-Kassidy Bond; House Manager-Payton Mixon; Costume/Makeup Crew Heads-Tyranni Hubbard & Kenadee Crocker; Verser Shop Crew-Brynlee Beams, Thomas Lilley, Haley Johnson, Kaliya Cherry, Halle Jones, Shelby Tripcony, Tiffany Byers, Cindy King and Sasha Maxey; Box Office Manager-Nic Hazlett; Lobby Designer-Wyatt Ashlock; and Poster & Program Designer-Adam Wheat.

Broadway World would like to give a big THANK YOU to the wonderful newly appointed Dean of Fine Arts Dr. Caroline Taylor for inviting us out for this fabulous production and to Dr. Wesley Kluck for these beautiful pictures.

If you are interested in joining this talented group of artists-both students and teachers-check out their website at https://obu.edu/finearts for more information.