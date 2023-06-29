Review: LYSISTRATA at The Weekend Theater

***WARNING-This article has reference to male genitalia***

The Weekend Theatre, 1001 W 7th St, in Little Rock, has a way of educating me in a way that catches me off guard almost every single time. Never did I think that there would be so many male anatomy jokes in a Greek play written by Aristophanes in 411 BC, but LYSISTRATA, directed by Amie White and Donna Singleton, and presented June 9-25, not only referenced the penis, but it was also part of the main plot.

Lysistrata (Ren Gudino) gathered the women of Greece-Calonice (Melissa Thompson), Myrrhine (Kirsten Rasmussen), Lampito (Alexandra Hardgrave), along with the rest of the Ensemble (Cassandra Andrus, Mary Mulford and Ellen Blet)- to have them give an oath to withhold sex from their husbands-Cinesias (Ben Perry) and the Mens’ Chorus (Kagan Fletcher, Steven Jones, and Bobby Simpson)-in hopes of ending the Peloponnesian War. Then, she has the women take over the Akropolis so the men don’t have access to the money. The Magistrate (Alan Malcolm) comes out to belittle Lysistrata for the problems she is causing, because according to him, running an Akropolis is not like running a household. Also taking up the fight between the women and the men are the Women’s Chorus (Robin De Rossitte, Kendel Haycook, Stefanie Johnston) and the Men’s Chorus (Scott Doss, Mark Mulkerin, P.A. West). After the men fail to take back the Akropolis, Lysistrata says that women suffer during war because they give up their husbands and sons for it.

After time has passed, the men start coming around with erections. Cinesias tries to persuade Myrrhine into sex, and though she toys with him, she leaves him in pain. Then the Spartan Herald tells the woes of his men and asks for a treaty. All the men gather and Lysistrata helps them all compromise for peace. She gives them back their women, and they all live happily ever after.

This was the ultimate men versus women play, where clearly, the women had the upper hand, and kept their hands (and the rest of their body parts) to themselves. There were so many innuendos and penis jokes throughout the whole play, and though I am not educated in Greek literature, it was obvious when they were referring about their needs for sexual release. The old men’s chorus had trouble carrying in their wood to start a fire. The women’s chorus carried in water to put out whatever fire the old men were going to create. They constantly threatened each other. Lysistrata’s army of women taunted the husbands making them more and more distressed, and Lysistrata challenged the patriarchal system.

The actors were hilarious! Gudino’s Lysistrata led the cast skillfully as she commanded her vision and how she wanted it played out. She was strong, yet vulnerable when it came to reasons for her actions. Even though the women did as they were told, it was fun to see them wanting to sneak off to be with their husbands. The women in the Chorus were determined and stood their ground with the male chorus.

The most laughter was at the expense of the men of the cast. The angrier the Men’s Chorus got, the funnier they were. Doss had his inner Don Knotts fighting his battles, and when Mulkerin started turning red from arguing and taking off his clothes, even West couldn’t keep the laughter in.

Perry’s Cinesias had the lengthiest scene about sexual frustration with Rasmussen’s Myrrhine. Throughout that whole interaction, he was pointing at his erection that was taking up most of his sweatpants. Then all of the other men came in whining about their throbbing penises and not being able to do anything about it. They definitely were generous with their physical plight. Were they props? I am not able to accurately say without the full monty version of the play.

I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. I had very little idea about what I was coming to see, but the Weekend Theatre surpassed my shock expectations once again. A fun time was had by all.

