Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater

If I were to join another family, I believe the Fertle Family of Dumpster, Arkansas, would be my choice. Where is Dumpster, Arkansas? Google maps was no help, so I suppose it will have to live in my heart and on the stage at The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St #102, in North Little Rock. Created by Arkansas’ professional comedy troupe The Main Thing Comedy Trio, which consists of Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler, this dynamic powerhouse brings to life at least 15 different Dumpster residents and Fertle family members. For the next four Fridays and Saturdays through July 1st, Dumpsterites will join together, because GRANDPA HASN’T MOVED IN DAYS.

Steve Ferrell as Doc Moore

Poor Grandpa! His heart gave out during some excitable activity, leaving the family to unite for his funeral and to be of support to mom (Vicki) and Earl (Brett)….bless his heart. While going through the funeral activities, Lou (Steve) seizes this time to tell the family that as part of dad’s last wishes, he wants the original Fertle Family band back together. The ones that have moved out of Dumpster aren’t too thrilled about this idea, and to add to that drama, Bridgette (Vicki) believes she is pregnant, and Justicena (Brett) has some serious menopause going on and is having marital problems. Doc Moore (Steve) is there to handle the medical issues, even though no one has a clue what he is saying, Uncle Al (Brett) helps the band with promotions, and grandpa’s brother (Steve) is there to check up on mom. Will the band get back together as requested? Will Justicena and Bridgette ever get along? How does this all play out? Hilariously, of course!

Have I told you what amazing musicians these people are? Oh. My. Goodness! Honestly, during the story, you are rooting for the Fertle Family Band to get back together. You WANT the Fertle Family concert. With each member of this three-piece ensemble playing multiple instruments, they will not only wow you with their musical skills, but they will make you laugh while doing it. In this particular show, each Fertle member takes a snippet of a Fertle hit and really shows out, and when Justicena came through the audience flirting as she sang, I lost it. I had tears!

Attending opening night was the best idea ever! The Main Thing Comedy Trio has some very loyal fans. I’m pretty sure my cousin was the only newbie in the audience. In front was a large group who, I believe, go to a lot of opening shows. There was one guy, in particular, who was very helpful during the pandemic. The people behind me knew to ‘hoot’ every time they said ‘serious as a little baby owl.’ However, my seat partner may be the most superfan of all. My new buddy Byron has been loyal to Steve and Vicki since 1987 when they were still in Houston, Texas. Now, even though he still lives in Texas, Byron comes to Arkansas to see their show. You know, though this is my second show with The Main Thing, I can understand his undying love for them. Coming to this theater to see their art is next-level entertainment. They may be the most professional comedy group that I’ve ever seen, and I instantly fell in love the first time I was here. Their timing is impeccable, their chemistry with each other is undeniable, and their ability to metamorphosize into different characters in split-second moments is unmatched. They are masters of their craft, and I am HERE FOR IT!

For the hungry and thirsty patrons, they do offer table service before the show. I had the tasty chicken salad that came with cheese, crackers and a croissant. Kathy had the turkey and pepper jack cheese. We did not partake in the alcoholic choices, but there is plenty to choose from if you need a drink.

This family run establishment is a real gem in the Argenta District. Throughout the week and times when the Main Thing isn’t on stage, they host all sorts of talent, including improv, stand-up, musicians, talks, and other assortment of entertainment. Check out their website at Click Here and reserve your tickets for GRANDPA HASN’T MOVED IN DAYS. These shows are popular and have a tendency to sell out.