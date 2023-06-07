Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater

The Fertle Family come together to honor grandpa's dying wish

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
INTERVIEW: Arkansas Emcee, Blake Woodson, or Lunchbox, or Santa Blake or Arkansas Hangover Photo 3 INTERVIEW: Arkansas Emcee, Blake Woodson, or Lunchbox, or Santa Blake or Arkansas Hangover Alan or whatever you want to call him
Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Batesville Community Theatre Photo 4 Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Batesville Community Theatre

Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater

Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater

If I were to join another family, I believe the Fertle Family of Dumpster, Arkansas, would be my choice. Where is Dumpster, Arkansas? Google maps was no help, so I suppose it will have to live in my heart and on the stage at The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St #102, in North Little Rock. Created by Arkansas’ professional comedy troupe The Main Thing Comedy Trio, which consists of Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler, this dynamic powerhouse brings to life at least 15 different Dumpster residents and Fertle family members. For the next four Fridays and Saturdays through July 1st, Dumpsterites will join together, because GRANDPA HASN’T MOVED IN DAYS.   

Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater
Steve Ferrell as Doc Moore

Poor Grandpa! His heart gave out during some excitable activity, leaving the family to unite for his funeral and to be of support to mom (Vicki) and Earl (Brett)….bless his heart. While going through the funeral activities, Lou (Steve) seizes this time to tell the family that as part of dad’s last wishes, he wants the original Fertle Family band back together. The ones that have moved out of Dumpster aren’t too thrilled about this idea, and to add to that drama, Bridgette (Vicki) believes she is pregnant, and Justicena (Brett) has some serious menopause going on and is having marital problems. Doc Moore (Steve) is there to handle the medical issues, even though no one has a clue what he is saying, Uncle Al (Brett) helps the band with promotions, and grandpa’s brother (Steve) is there to check up on mom. Will the band get back together as requested? Will Justicena and Bridgette ever get along? How does this all play out? Hilariously, of course! 

Have I told you what amazing musicians these people are? Oh. My. Goodness! Honestly, during the story, you are rooting for the Fertle Family Band to get back together. You WANT the Fertle Family concert. With each member of this three-piece ensemble playing multiple instruments, they will not only wow you with their musical skills, but they will make you laugh while doing it. In this particular show, each Fertle member takes a snippet of a Fertle hit and really shows out, and when Justicena came through the audience flirting as she sang, I lost it. I had tears!      

Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater

Attending opening night was the best idea ever! The Main Thing Comedy Trio has some very loyal fans. I’m pretty sure my cousin was the only newbie in the audience. In front was a large group who, I believe, go to a lot of opening shows. There was one guy, in particular, who was very helpful during the pandemic. The people behind me knew to ‘hoot’ every time they said ‘serious as a little baby owl.’ However, my seat partner may be the most superfan of all. My new buddy Byron has been loyal to Steve and Vicki since 1987 when they were still in Houston, Texas. Now, even though he still lives in Texas, Byron comes to Arkansas to see their show. You know, though this is my second show with The Main Thing, I can understand his undying love for them. Coming to this theater to see their art is next-level entertainment. They may be the most professional comedy group that I’ve ever seen, and I instantly fell in love the first time I was here. Their timing is impeccable, their chemistry with each other is undeniable, and their ability to metamorphosize into different characters in split-second moments is unmatched. They are masters of their craft, and I am HERE FOR IT!  

Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater

For the hungry and thirsty patrons, they do offer table service before the show. I had the tasty chicken salad that came with cheese, crackers and a croissant. Kathy had the turkey and pepper jack cheese. We did not partake in the alcoholic choices, but there is plenty to choose from if you need a drink.  

This family run establishment is a real gem in the Argenta District. Throughout the week and times when the Main Thing isn’t on stage, they host all sorts of talent, including improv, stand-up, musicians, talks, and other assortment of entertainment. Check out their website at Click Here and reserve your tickets for GRANDPA HASN’T MOVED IN DAYS. These shows are popular and have a tendency to sell out.  

Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater




RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Feature: Barth Grayson Farms Brings Back KNOBSTOCK and Plans for The Future Photo
Feature: Barth Grayson Farms Brings Back KNOBSTOCK and Plans for The Future

If there is a Heaven on Earth, Barth Grayson Farms in Bald Knob could possibly be it. At approximately 1,000 acres, give or take a few hundred, this land has it all: walking trails, a gorgeous 8-acre lake, vegetable gardens, herds of frolicking deer, and rolling hills that cater to the multitudes of music lovers that visit the area.  

2
Interview: Selena Mykenzie Gordon (Miranda) And Jordan Williams (Ferdinand) of WILLIAM SHA Photo
Interview: Selena Mykenzie Gordon (Miranda) And Jordan Williams (Ferdinand) of WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S THE TEMPEST with The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

Join Broadway World for an exclusive interview with Selena Mykenzie Gordon and Jordan Williams, the stars of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, as they discuss the romance and adventure in the play, the process of getting into their characters, and more.

3
Five Brand New Plays Premiere at T2s ANPF Photo
Five Brand New Plays Premiere at T2's ANPF

 TheatreSquared Artistic Director Robert Ford, Executive Director Martin Miller, and Director of New Play Development Dexter J. Singleton announced the lineup of new plays for the 15th annual Arkansas New Play Festival (ANPF).

4
INTERVIEW: Arkansas Emcee, Blake Woodson, or Lunchbox, or Santa Blake or Arkansas Hangover Photo
INTERVIEW: Arkansas Emcee, Blake Woodson, or Lunchbox, or Santa Blake or Arkansas Hangover Alan or whatever you want to call him

It’s no secret that the field of radio has changed significantly. Just in my time on the radio, it went from there needing to be someone at the station 24/7 to satellite and automation. On-Air shifts became less and less, and unless you were a household name (and ultimately that didn’t really matter either), staying on-air seemed impossible, especially when ratings came out. Do I sound bitter? I’m not, but I have a lot of dear friends who have been sacrificed by this trade.  

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... (read more about this author)

Review: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint TheaterReview: GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater
Feature: Barth Grayson Farms Brings Back KNOBSTOCK and Plans for The FutureFeature: Barth Grayson Farms Brings Back KNOBSTOCK and Plans for The Future
Interview: Selena Mykenzie Gordon (Miranda) And Jordan Williams (Ferdinand) of WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S THE TEMPEST with The Arkansas Shakespeare TheatreInterview: Selena Mykenzie Gordon (Miranda) And Jordan Williams (Ferdinand) of WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S THE TEMPEST with The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre
INTERVIEW: Arkansas Emcee, Blake Woodson, or Lunchbox, or Santa Blake or Arkansas Hangover Alan or whatever you want to call himINTERVIEW: Arkansas Emcee, Blake Woodson, or Lunchbox, or Santa Blake or Arkansas Hangover Alan or whatever you want to call him

Videos

Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Violet
TheatreSquared (6/07-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Rialto Community Arts Center (9/22-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You