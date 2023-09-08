Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

I always love going to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock. The shows are wonderful, the actors are Broadway worthy, and the food is tasty. On the stage from now through Saturday, Sept. 9, SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL, written by Nathan Eppler and J. Dietz Osbourne, will make you laugh, touch your heart, and shed a possible tear or two.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com

Before I get into the show, let me tell you about the feast I consumed. First, I want to say that the plates are entirely too small. When trying everything, it is near impossible to put every little thing onto my plate. I did it, but it was tough. So, for entrees, we had Chicken Spaghetti, Beef Tips with Mushrooms, Baked Cod, Vegetarian Pasta, a bunch of sides like Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans, and then I went back for Bread Pudding and Oreo Fluff. The baked cod was probably my favorite. It was all really tasty. I will continue to state my plea to bring back the cheesecake ball. That was my favorite for sure, but the bread pudding was great as well. I did not order anything from the cute Bartender Quinn, but the fruity drinks were tempting.

This dramady is written by local Playwright J. Dietz Osbourne who has close ties to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse. His mother Kathie, who passed in February, served as group sales manager, night manager, and server for many years. Her absence is greatly missed.

Photo Credit: Brian Chilson, Arkansas Times

The play is based around the death of Patriarch Dewey Frye. Dorothy (Laurie Pascale), bless her, has to deal with being a new widow and going about with her new life. The funeral brings everyone out-- some helpful, some not so helpful. Daughter Sammy Jo (Brooke Wallace) is stressed out about everything -- assisting her mother with the arrangements, mad that her older sister Harlene (Miranda Jane) has shown back up looking like she doesn’t really want to help and is back to messing around with Atticus (Michael Klucher), and annoyed that her husband Beecham (Quinn Gasaway) handles her brother Dewey Jr (Tim Cooper) better than she does. To add to the drama, Dewey’s brother Dub (Don Bolinger) wants to kick out Dorothy, so he can build a store on the land. For comic relief, friends Martha (Paige Reynolds) Fairy (Leigh Anne Ralston) and Benny (Roger M. Eaves) hang out for comfort, while dealing with Sunshine Leader Ozella Meeks (Natalie Canerday). Does Dorothy lose her mind and her home? Come find out.

Photo Credit: Brian Chilson, Arkansas Times

This all-star cast is amazing. I know that is a generalized statement, but it’s true. Take for instance the fact that I thought some of these actors were new to me, and they were not. Because I did not look at the cast list before the show, I thought for sure Dewey Jr was someone I haven’t seen, but I have seen Tim Cooper in numerous things. His transformation for this character blew me away. Also, Atticus was a more unassuming role for Michael Klucher, and I had to take a double look to make sure it was him. I just now realized that Miranda Jane was the Witch in INTO THE WOODS at The Rep. Brooke Wallace sold her high-strung character so well, I’d swear she was normally like that.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com

The only person that was new to me was Natalie Canerday. She cracked me up as Ozella, and that pie in the face really peaked the comedy and broke the tension.

Photo Credit: Brian Chilson, Arkansas Times

There were many “aaaaawwwwww” moments in this play. My heart went out to Dorothy. Laurie Pascale was really heartfelt, and I may have shed a tear for her. The moment at the table where she set two places really put me in my feelings. I loved the chemistry between Attie and Harlene and how he helped the family during their crisis. But my favorite pairing was between Dewey Jr and Quinn Gasaway’s Beecham. Beecham was so gentle and supporting for both Dewey Jr. And Sammy Jo. That was sweet.

Photo Credit: Brian Chilson, Arkansas Times

Coming up very shortly is ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, a classic that I haven’t seen, so I hope to return to Murry’s very soon! For more information, visit their website at murrysdp.com.