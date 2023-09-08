Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

This show ends this weekend, so don't miss it

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater Photo 1 Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 2 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School Photo 3 Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School
Review: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre Photo 4 Review: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

I always love going to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock. The shows are wonderful, the actors are Broadway worthy, and the food is tasty. On the stage from now through Saturday, Sept. 9, SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL, written by Nathan Eppler and J. Dietz Osbourne, will make you laugh, touch your heart, and shed a possible tear or two.  

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
Photo Credit: Warren McCullough at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com

Before I get into the show, let me tell you about the feast I consumed. First, I want to say that the plates are entirely too small. When trying everything, it is near impossible to put every little thing onto my plate. I did it, but it was tough. So, for entrees, we had Chicken Spaghetti, Beef Tips with Mushrooms, Baked Cod, Vegetarian Pasta, a bunch of sides like Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans, and then I went back for Bread Pudding and Oreo Fluff. The baked cod was probably my favorite. It was all really tasty. I will continue to state my plea to bring back the cheesecake ball. That was my favorite for sure, but the bread pudding was great as well. I did not order anything from the cute Bartender Quinn, but the fruity drinks were tempting.  

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

This dramady is written by local Playwright J. Dietz Osbourne who has close ties to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse. His mother Kathie, who passed in February, served as group sales manager, night manager, and server for many years. Her absence is greatly missed. 

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
Photo Credit: Brian Chilson, Arkansas Times 

The play is based around the death of Patriarch Dewey Frye. Dorothy (Laurie Pascale), bless her, has to deal with being a new widow and going about with her new life. The funeral brings everyone out-- some helpful, some not so helpful. Daughter Sammy Jo (Brooke Wallace) is stressed out about everything -- assisting her mother with the arrangements, mad that her older sister Harlene (Miranda Jane) has shown back up looking like she doesn’t really want to help and is back to messing around with Atticus (Michael Klucher), and annoyed that her husband Beecham (Quinn Gasaway) handles her brother Dewey Jr (Tim Cooper) better than she does. To add to the drama, Dewey’s brother Dub (Don Bolinger) wants to kick out Dorothy, so he can build a store on the land. For comic relief, friends Martha (Paige Reynolds) Fairy (Leigh Anne Ralston) and Benny (Roger M. Eaves) hang out for comfort, while dealing with Sunshine Leader Ozella Meeks (Natalie Canerday). Does Dorothy lose her mind and her home? Come find out. 

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
Photo Credit: Brian Chilson, Arkansas Times 

 This all-star cast is amazing. I know that is a generalized statement, but it’s true. Take for instance the fact that I thought some of these actors were new to me, and they were not. Because I did not look at the cast list before the show, I thought for sure Dewey Jr was someone I haven’t seen, but I have seen Tim Cooper in numerous things. His transformation for this character blew me away. Also, Atticus was a more unassuming role for Michael Klucher, and I had to take a double look to make sure it was him. I just now realized that Miranda Jane was the Witch in INTO THE WOODS at The Rep. Brooke Wallace sold her high-strung character so well, I’d swear she was normally like that.

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
Photo Credit: Warren McCullough at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com

The only person that was new to me was Natalie Canerday. She cracked me up as Ozella, and that pie in the face really peaked the comedy and broke the tension. 

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
Photo Credit: Brian Chilson, Arkansas Times 

There were many “aaaaawwwwww” moments in this play. My heart went out to Dorothy. Laurie Pascale was really heartfelt, and I may have shed a tear for her. The moment at the table where she set two places really put me in my feelings. I loved the chemistry between Attie and Harlene and how he helped the family during their crisis. But my favorite pairing was between Dewey Jr and Quinn Gasaway’s Beecham. Beecham was so gentle and supporting for both Dewey Jr. And Sammy Jo. That was sweet. 

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
Photo Credit: Brian Chilson, Arkansas Times 

Coming up very shortly is ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, a classic that I haven’t seen, so I hope to return to Murry’s very soon! For more information, visit their website at murrysdp.com. 

Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse




RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Review: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre Photo
Review: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre

What did our critic think of BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre? We’ve got spirit, yes we do....or is it spelled spirt? With Direction by Justin Pike and Music Direction by Leann Jones, these actors turned cheerleaders at The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main Street, in North Little Rock, will get you rooting for...well...all of them at BRING IT ON, from now through Saturday, Sept. 9.  

2
Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School Photo
Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

What did our critic think of SEUSSICAL JR at Manila High School? Before their final bow, CSP Kids put on a wonderful production of SEUSSICAL JR., at Manila High School Friday-Sunday, August 11-13.

3
Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater Photo
Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater

What did our critic think of CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater? I never know what to expect when I go to The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, in Little Rock. This troupe of performers like to push boundaries, put you in your feelings, and often times make things awkward. For this entertainment offering, Director Dakota Mansfield brought CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION, which is an intentional thinker of a play. The whole audience was discussing it at intermission and once the show was over. You have two more weekends, September 1-3 and 8-10, to check it out.  

4
TheatreSquared Extends DIAL M FOR MURDER Photo
TheatreSquared Extends DIAL M FOR MURDER

Northwest Arkansas audiences are packing TheatreSquared to see Dial M for Murder, a twisty and timeless crime thriller with a sharp, clever update. Due to this overwhelming demand, T2 is adding seven additional shows by extending the run to September 17.

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... (read more about this author)

Review: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community TheatreReview: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre
Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High SchoolReview: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School
Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend TheaterReview: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater
Review: MEREDITH WILLSON'S THE MUSIC MAN at Red Curtain TheatreReview: MEREDITH WILLSON'S THE MUSIC MAN at Red Curtain Theatre

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dial M for Murder
TheatreSquared (8/16-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Rialto Community Arts Center (9/22-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You