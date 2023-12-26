Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Argenta Community Theatre

ACT ends the year with sold-out shows

Dec. 26, 2023

Review: NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR at Robinson Center
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre
Review: Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans

Finishing out the year with a sold-out run, The Argenta Community Theatre, 405 Main St., in North Little Rock, embraced the Christmas spirit and entertained the masses with MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET December 6-17. This magical group of theatre professionals give amazing experiences with every production, and this particular one was so popular that the balcony was sold out every night. I love that our community comes out and supports our theatres, especially during the holiday season.  

Based on the Academy Award winning film from the novel by Valentine Davies, and Produced and Directed by the amazing Vincent Insalaco, Miracle on 34th Street is based on Santa’s sanity. When Macy’s Department store needs a new Santa since their original Santa was drunk (Eric Harrison), Doris Walker (Paige Reynolds) hires Kris Kringle (Rick Wilson), who just recently was let out of Maplewood. Dr. Pierce (Andrew Fox) vouches for Santa telling Doris that Kris is harmless even though he believes he is the real Santa. After the parade, he then goes to the store where Ms. Shellhammer (Gabrielle Neafsey) tells him to push Macy’s overstock items. Instead, he tells parents what other stores they may find the toys the kids are wanting.  

During all of this, Doris’ daughter Susan (Mabel Miller) is bonding with Santa and with their neighbor Fred Gayley (Jamie Stewart), even though Doris is adamant about Susan not falling for the Christmas magic. Doris has Kris examined by the store’s psychologist Ms. Sawyer (Katie Choate), who doesn’t like Kris and calls for a hearing of Kris’ sanity. Fred decides to be his council, proves he is legally Santa according to the United States Postal Service and the case is dismissed. Santa is free to be Santa, and Doris, Fred, and Susan live happily ever after. 

This was a big cast filled with Elves, Salvation Army singers, Judicial people, stores owners, and others. They all worked well, bringing the story to life and kept the beat going to break up the different scenes.  

Miller was a delight as little Susan. She blended in well with her older counterparts and was very convincing in her role. Paige did a great job as the bossy business queen, and I was invested in how Stewart’s Fred was going to change her icy demeanor. I am a big fan of Stewart and love how he brings the charm to his roles. And, of course, Wilson as Kris Kringle was so precious. I was convinced he was the real Santa, and we were all ready to defend him.  

The character actors really stole the show. Harrison as Drunken Santa had everyone in the audience cracking up. Choate as meanie Ms. Sawyer had us all wanting to boo her at the end (though we resisted), and Rey’del Amor as Mr. Finley gets the scene stealer award. His exaggerated swearing ins made the serious court scenes much lighter. I had tears from laughing so hard. 

It was great how the Salvation Army singers broke up the scenes by singing Christmas carols. They did a beautiful job. The harmonies were tight, and they filled the room with glorious music. The feature singers were Valerisse Bell-Ovwiomoriemu, Lucinda Eells, Claire Hettinger and Bella Insalaco.      

The Elves also brought the laughs. They were a great support group for Kris Kringle, and their outfits added a lot of color to the stage.  

The Argenta Community Theater is a prominent entity to produce a variety of outstanding entertainment, and I love coming to see what all they offer. One of their newer ventures is offering classes for children as well as adults. I’ve seen the lineup of their teachers, and honestly, I’d love to sit in on these classes. The talent is impressive, and I will assume that these classes will fill up quickly.  

FROM FACEBOOK: 

Registration is now LIVE for our Spring 2024 Semester, ACTing Up featuring Annie Jr, and Broadway Bootcamp!  

The Spring Semester will feature weekly classes for Kindergarten through Adult - with a wide range of selections, there is something for an artist at every skill level! 

ACTing Up returns this summer - our popular three-week summer camp for rising 3rd through 12th grades, and this year it concludes with a production of Annie Jr! Early Bird Registration lasts until January 5th, and this will fill up FAST so don't wait to sign up! 

 Broadway Bootcamp is back as well - these one week musical theatre intensives offer a collaborative environment for young artists excited to hone their craft! 

*Full and partial need-based scholarships for all education offerings are available upon application. Payment plans are also available.* 

To register, view in-depth class and camp descriptions, and learn more, visit us at: https://argentacommunitytheater.org/ and head to the education tab! 

Coming up next in February is GODSPELL, and BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King STORY follows in April. Tickets are on sale for both shows, so visit Click Here, to grab them before they sell out! 

Broadway World would like to send a huge THANK YOU to Photographer Warren McCullough for these wonderful pictures. They really captured the spirit of the season. For all of your photography needs, email Warren at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com.     

