Video: Inside Opening Night of THE GREAT GATSBY

They say the green lights are bright on Broadway. Or at least they are at the Broadway Theatre, where the final musical of the 2023/24 season, The Great Gatsby, just celebrated its opening night.

"I think that I feel the most ownership over this [role]. I've been working with a lot of the creative team in the past, so coming to work with my friends and peers, I wasn't trying to impress anybody," said Jeremy Jordan on the red crapet. "It has allowed me to be more emotionally open and the collaboration has been a lot more apparent. It's been a big joy for me."

This acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

"[Living in this world] has taught me so much in my own life," added Eva Noblezada. "The challenge of playing Daisy has expanded my mind, not just as and actress, but as a human. I'm very grateful for her and for the team for trusting me and giving me someplace to put my trust in so that we can make something together that is strong and powerful... and also fun."

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team hit the red carpet for opening night!