Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS with The Lantern Theatre & Maumelle Players at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Maumelle

Broadway World is thrilled when the theatrical community pulls together and helps each other out. The powers that be at The Community Arts Association of Conway (better known as The Lantern Theatre) and the Maumelle Players have teamed up to present STEEL MAGNOLIAS through July 30, at the Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Maumelle. Grab your besties and come hang out with the ladies at Truvy’s Beauty Shop in the Chinquapin Parish.

Written by Robert Harling and directed by Trent Reese, STEEL MAGNOLIAS is based on Harling's sister who lived with Type 1 Diabetes. Set on Saturdays in a hair salon owned by Truvy (Julia Werner) in Northwest Louisiana, the regulars gather to get their hair fixed for whatever occasions they have going on for that weekend. The opening scene is based around Shelby (Hillary Bell), the diabetic, who is getting ready for her wedding. M'Lynn (Jeannie Belew) is her mother who wants what is best for her daughter; Annelle (Cora Mattson) is the new-in-town beautician; Clairee (Wendy Shirar) is the wife of the deceased mayor; and Ouiser (Shann Nobles) is the town grump. As the play progresses, the women deal with the news of Shelby's pregnancy, surgery, and ultimate death. These and other events prove that these women are there for each other and can withstand whatever life brings them.

This troupe of actors support each other through this classic and give a solid interpretation of their characters. Werner’s Truvy is caring and passes out the advice and cute one-liners with a Dolly-esque flair (I loved her Dolly shirt). As Annelle, Cora Mattson starts out unassuming and quiet, but as the play progresses, she eases out of her shyness and lets her thoughts be known, especially at the end. Some of the best lines in STEEL MAGNOLIAS belong to Clairee and Wendy Shirar delivers them with spunk and an air of small-town royalty panache. She really nailed her character’s personality. Jeannie Belew portrayal of M'Lynn reminded me a lot of Sally Field with her mannerisms and look. She is more put together at the beginning, but really brings out the emotions during the end of the play. Finally, the comic relief comes from Shann Nobles Ouiser. She has the best lines. You can’t help but smirk when she says, “I'm not crazy; I've just been in a very bad mood for 40 years!” or “A dirty mind is a terrible thing to waste.” Not only did we enjoy the production, but there were laughs from a lot of the audience members. A lot of fun...and a few tears...were had by all.

Broadway World realizes that it takes an army to put on a production, even when the cast is small. The Production Team consists of: Director-Trent Reese; Stage Management-Brian Smith/Anna Ruth Merritt; Scenic-Shua Miller; Costumes-Rachel McKee; Scenic Construction-Victor Werner, Wayne Werner, Jula Werner; Light Board Op-Treece Ealy; Sound-Brian Smith; Run Crew-Vera Lambert; Concessions/House-Pam Werner, OP Werner, Nancy & Bill Lamb and Tram.

For information on tickets, checkout their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/conwaylanterntheatre.