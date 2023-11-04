Feature: MICHELLE MARTINDILL, Finalist at Face Of Horror

Contributing writer Blake Woodson

In less than a week, Michelle Martindill of Maumelle could be crowned winner in this year’s National Face of Horror Competition. Beginning in September, faceofhorror.org, now in their second year, began with over 150,000 horror lovers and has narrowed it down to Martindill and 13 others, who have a chance to win $13,000 and head to Hollywood to go head-to-head in a photoshoot with Horror Royalty Kane Hodder to be featured in Rue Morgue Magazine. Martindill is currently in second place and needs our support.

“What a great honor and opportunity!!!! I am truly blessed beyond words,” Martindill said. “This is better than winning a lottery!”

Martindill, a mother of six and a grandmother of four, is a horror enthusiast with interests that have taken her to Zac Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas and to the graves of Ed and Lorraine Warren in Connecticut. Martindill has even met the real Annabelle. She is a paranormal investigator, a known clairvoyant, a Tarot card reader, a Tic-Toker, cosplayer, and her interests in the horror genre go on and on.

Rue Morgue Magazine is well-known in the field of horror writing. This magazine’s history began in 1997 and for more than 20 years, it has been a dependable source of spine-tingling tales, perceptive essays, and unsettling reviews. Their unwavering dedication to the genre makes them the ideal option to oversee a contest that honors horror in all its macabre splendor.

The photo shoot with the Friday the 13th star will take place in the Woodbury House, a notoriously haunted filming location in Altadena, California, which is known as the setting for horror shows such as V/H/S and American Horror Story.

Daily voting ends on November 9th, so go to https://faceofhorror.org/2023/michelle-martindill and help send her to Hollywood. There is no purchase necessary, but if you feel so inclined, Face of Horror does support their partner charity B+ Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families, funds childhood cancer research, brings awareness to the fight against childhood cancer, and spread positivity!

Good luck, Michelle! We’re rooting for you!