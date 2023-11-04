Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Feature: MICHELLE MARTINDILL, Finalist at Face Of Horror

Arkansas horror fanatic has a one in 14 chance of winning the title of Face of Horror.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Feature: MICHELLE MARTINDILL, Finalist at Face Of Horror

Contributing writer Blake Woodson

In less than a week, Michelle Martindill of Maumelle could be crowned winner in this year’s National Face of Horror Competition. Beginning in September, faceofhorror.org, now in their second year, began with over 150,000 horror lovers and has narrowed it down to Martindill and 13 others, who have a chance to win $13,000 and head to Hollywood to go head-to-head in a photoshoot with Horror Royalty Kane Hodder to be featured in Rue Morgue Magazine. Martindill is currently in second place and needs our support.  

“What a great honor and opportunity!!!! I am truly blessed beyond words,” Martindill said. “This is better than winning a lottery!”  

Feature: MICHELLE MARTINDILL, Finalist at Face Of Horror

Martindill, a mother of six and a grandmother of four, is a horror enthusiast with interests that have taken her to Zac Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas and to the graves of Ed and Lorraine Warren in Connecticut. Martindill has even met the real Annabelle. She is a paranormal investigator, a known clairvoyant, a Tarot card reader, a Tic-Toker, cosplayer, and her interests in the horror genre go on and on.   

Feature: MICHELLE MARTINDILL, Finalist at Face Of Horror

 Rue Morgue Magazine is well-known in the field of horror writing. This magazine’s history began in 1997 and for more than 20 years, it has been a dependable source of spine-tingling tales, perceptive essays, and unsettling reviews. Their unwavering dedication to the genre makes them the ideal option to oversee a contest that honors horror in all its macabre splendor. 

The photo shoot with the Friday the 13th star will take place in the Woodbury House, a notoriously haunted filming location in Altadena, California, which is known as the setting for horror shows such as V/H/S and American Horror Story.

Feature: MICHELLE MARTINDILL, Finalist at Face Of Horror

Daily voting ends on November 9th, so go to https://faceofhorror.org/2023/michelle-martindill and help send her to Hollywood. There is no purchase necessary, but if you feel so inclined, Face of Horror does support their partner charity B+ Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families, funds childhood cancer research, brings awareness to the fight against childhood cancer, and spread positivity!   

Good luck, Michelle! We’re rooting for you! 

Feature: MICHELLE MARTINDILL, Finalist at Face Of Horror



RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces A VERY MOTOWN CHRISTMAS And 2024 Summerstage Season Photo
Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces A VERY MOTOWN CHRISTMAS And 2024 Summerstage Season

Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced a holiday special performance event, 'A Very Merry Motown Christmas,' and their 2024 SummerStage Season featuring productions like Pride & Prejudice, Footloose, Into the Side of a Hill, and Hello, Dolly!

2
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

3
Review: THE BIG DAY at The Lantern Theatre Photo
Review: THE BIG DAY at The Lantern Theatre

What did our critic think of THE BIG DAY at The Lantern Theatre? The Community Arts Association of Conway/The Lantern Theatre celebrated their 50th Anniversary Friday, Oct. 20, in Downtown Conway. Newly appointed President Trent Reese addressed the many friends and families that have supported and continue to support the thriving community theatre troupe and introduced his original play THE BIG DAY that was dramatically read to the partygoers. 

4
Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK at The Weekend Theater Photo
Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK at The Weekend Theater

What did our critic think of WAIT UNTIL DARK at The Weekend Theater?

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... Theresa Bertram">(read more about this author)

Review: THE BIG DAY at The Lantern TheatreReview: THE BIG DAY at The Lantern Theatre
Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK at The Weekend TheaterReview: WAIT UNTIL DARK at The Weekend Theater
Feature: FINGERNAILS ARE PRETTY at Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken ShackFeature: FINGERNAILS ARE PRETTY at Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack
Review: SIX: BOLEYN TOUR at Robinson CenterReview: SIX: BOLEYN TOUR at Robinson Center

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
The Band's Visit in Arkansas The Band's Visit
TheatreSquared (10/11-11/05)
Black Nativity: The Gospel Christmas Musical Experience in Arkansas Black Nativity: The Gospel Christmas Musical Experience
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (12/06-12/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Arkansas To Kill a Mockingbird
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (4/16-4/21)
A Christmas Carol in Arkansas A Christmas Carol
Fort Smith Little Theatre (11/09-11/18)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Arkansas The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
DeltaARTS Crittenden Youth Theatre (11/30-12/03)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Arkansas The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (11/19-11/21)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (5/03-5/05)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Arkansas Peter and the Starcatcher
Marion Performing Arts Center (11/17-11/19)
Company in Arkansas Company
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/20-2/25)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/02-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You