Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio Theatre

Broadway World took a two-hour vacation with Jimmy Buffett’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Thursday, June 22, at the Studio Theatre, 320 W 7th St, in Little Rock. We were all partying to this jukebox musical, singing along to the hits, making new friends, and sipping on our tasty margaritas. The only thing missing was a nice juicy cheeseburger.

With Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley and Music and Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett, our story follows Tammy (Courtney Speyer) and Rachel (Alexandra Vigil) as they head to a tropical island for a bachelorette trip. Tammy is about to marry Chadd (Eli Butler), who has her on a strict diet of carrot juice and sunflower seeds. Rachel is a workaholic scientist wanting to power the world with potatoes and needs volcano ash for testing. When they get to Margaritaville, they meet Tully (Luke Ferguson), singer and playboy of the island, and Brick (J. Kirt Thomas) the bartender. Also hanging out at Margaritaville is owner Marley (Cheryl Troillett) and local drunkard J.D. (Danny Troillett).

In the first act, Rachel has the crew climb the volcano to get her ash samplings. While there, both couples-Brick and Tammy and Tully and Rachel-hit it off. Brick and Tammy sing that “We are The People our Parents Warned Us About,” and Tully teaches Rachel how to play guitar with “Three Chords.” Meanwhile back at the bar, JD messes with Marley and sings “Why Don’t We Get Drunk and Screw.” Bonds form, Tully and Rachel end up spending a lot of intimate time with each other, while Brick must help Tammy not have sex with him for the week.

In act two, the girls have to go back home, and then the volcano decides to erupt. Everyone has to evacuate, but JD sneaks off to dig up his treasure. Even though they believe he made up the story of the treasure, Marley, Brick and Tully follow him. Once JD finds his treasure, Marley takes the group to JD’s plane and they fly out as the volcano erupts. They decide to head to Ohio so Tully can tell Rachel how he feels. While there, Brick sees Tammy, convinces her that it’s ok if she eats a cheeseburger, and they run off together. Tully tells Rachel how he feels, but she turns him down. Soon after, an entertainment lawyer tells Tully that he thinks Tully can make it with his talents. Tully then appears at several venues, while Rachel proves that the volcanic ash can help the potato produce electricity. They reunite, Brick and Tammy are together, Marley gives in to JD, and everyone lives happily ever after.

This was a fun show, especially if you like Jimmy Buffett, which this audience did. Music Director Chuck Massey and Choreographer Courtney Fose had the cast crooning and dancing in true island style. You couldn’t help but dance along in your seat. The cast was having a ball playing off of each other, and the chemistry was hot, especially between leads Ferguson and Vigil. They made it seem that their time on the island was well worth it for the workaholic. Vigil’s Rachel went from uptight to a noticeably chill demeanor while on vacation. (As a side note, sitting next to Vigil’s grandmother was a fun treat. Watching her respond as Vigil played out the intimate moments was an extra bonus of entertainment for me!) Ferguson’s guitar skills were great to see. I thought he was going to fake it for the whole show, but when he started to actually play it, I was pleasantly surprised. Also, he did possess the swoon-worthy charisma needed for a singer at an establishment.

Spayer’s Tammy and Thomas’ Brick kept me smiling through the whole show. I don’t want to pick favorites, but....... They were so enjoyable to watch. I loved their storyline and characters. They played the fun-loving, goofy characters so well, I was rooting for their inevitable union. The Troillett’s JD and Marley were also an amusing pair. I loved Marley’s over-it attitude while JD just kept trying anyway, and my favorite lines came from them when Marley says, “Will you let me close my eyes and call you Denzel?” and J.D responds with “It worked the first time.” So funny!!!

As always, I want to give a special shout out to my favorite Bartender James Linker for creating a tasty margarita in a commemorative cup. You’re the best!

Production/Creative Crew for Jimmy Buffett’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE: Director-Justin Pike; Music Director-Chuck Massey; Stage Manager-Annslee Clay; Choreographers-Courtney Fose and Sara Adams; Light Board Operator-Charlotte Hammonds and Jamie Partain; Props Design-Courtney Speyer; Costume Design-Cast and Crew; Scenic/Lighting Design-Justin A. Pike; Executive Director-Kayla J. Jenkins; Carpenters-Pike, Troillett, Speyer, Clay, Vigil, Thomas, Izzy Hammonds, Ferguson, and Jillian Berry.

