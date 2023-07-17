Review: THE BIG VOICES PROJECT at The Studio Theatre

Perpetual Motion Dance tells stories from Military Families through movement

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Review: THE BIG VOICES PROJECT at The Studio Theatre

The world of dance is vast, varied, accessible, and is used to tell an array of stories. To be honest, I am a beginner when it comes to my dance knowledge, but I can appreciate the beauty and passion that comes with this form of art. For two nights only, Friday and Saturday, July 7 & 8, the people at Perpetual Motion Dance from Oklahoma City presented THE BIG VOICES PROJECT at The Studio Theatre, 320 W. 7th St, in Little Rock, and when I say they hit me in my feelings, that is a drastic understatement.  

The producers of THE BIG VOICES PROJECT interviewed many military individuals to get their stories and turn it into interpretive dance, some involving aerial apparatuses. According to their website at www.perpetualmotiondance.org, “Miles’ Law has been stretched to the limit of interpretation as this abstract choreographic journey dances upon the quote, Where you stand depends on where you sit.” 


Katelyn Prewitt of Perpetual Motion Dance

For their concert introduction, the dancers incorporated a table and chairs for their vision of “Where You Stand Depends on Where You Sit,” which introduced most of the cast and was choreographed by Amy Nevius. From there on, they had themes about leaving the family, mothers and children, what it was like being at war, and everything in between. Some of the pieces had interviews of actual family members of the soldiers laced with various forms of music, which ranged from classical to classic rock. They also included aerial stunts using a massive swinging hoop and silk ropes. It was all very fluid and moving.  

Even if you don’t have a soft spot for folks involved in the military like I do, this show would still touch you with their passion. Not only did the performers have impressive dancing abilities, but their emotions were shown not only through their movement but also in their faces and energies. Without saying a word, they were able to easily convey the message they were trying to tell. I was with them from beginning to end, and my friend and I definitely shed a few tears. 

Review: THE BIG VOICES PROJECT at The Studio Theatre At one point they said that if any of us had military stories to share, they were interested in keeping the narrative going. I did not stop to chat when I left, but I do have an origin story because of the military. Though my mother is from Taiwan, she was hanging out in Okinawa looking for an airman to marry and take her to the USA. Luckily, my dad was pretty easy going and agreed. They married, and once he was given a choice, they chose to move to Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas. Shortly thereafter I was born. So, I am literally here thanks to the military.       

The Studio Theatre Executive Director Kayla Jenkins says, “The Big Voices Project strives to facilitate meaningful intersection between military communities, artists, and the public to raise awareness about the unique personal experiences of those who have served or who have been impacted in some way. Perpetual Motion Dance strives to create opportunities and provide a platform for military-connected individuals who are practicing movement artists or interested in expressing their stories through movement.”  

Jenkins continues saying, "This project is close to home for many of the dancers and their families and has expanded far beyond what was expected. The project was funded by the Mid America Arts Alliance and the Oklahoma Arts Council and will be extended into 2024 as there are many more untold voices and stories to share from this community."

From their website: Perpetual Motion Dance is a modern and aerial dance company based in Oklahoma City with a mission to “create, develop and inspire innovative dance.” They blend postmodern and aerial dance techniques with a signature grace and technical ingenuity to create dance on all planes.  Perpetual Motion Dance is in their 20th season of creating annual original concerts in addition to regional and national touring. 

In addition to presenting original concerts and tours, Perpetual Motion Dance is committed to educating both adults and youth through classes, workshops, and residencies. In August 2006, Perpetual Motion organized the first annual Oklahoma Contemporary Dance Festival, which brings together regional choreographers with performers of all ages and backgrounds. Check out their website at https://www.perpetualmotiondance.org for more information.  

BIG VOICES PROJECT DANCERS: Summer Brandley, Stormi Luney, Melanie Lambert, Katelyn Prewitt, Emma Prilaman and Claire Swanson. 

BIG VOICES PROJECT CHOREOGRAPHERS: Amy Nevius, Kayla Jenkins, Summer Brandley, Kim Keiffer, Melanie Lambert, Katelyn Prewitt, Caitlin Robinson 




