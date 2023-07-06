Review: WEST SIDE STORY at The Forum

The Jets and Sharks fought it out June 24-26 & 30

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Northeast Arkansas has a bustling artistic community, and BroadwayWorld was thrilled to get to know the talent that is being presented at The Forum, 115 E Monroe Ave, which is guided by the Foundation of the Arts in Jonesboro. WEST SIDE STORY, one of my favorite musicals, was the entertainment option for the weekend of June 24-26 and again on Friday, June 30, to a near packed house. I caught the final show of the run, and I was thrilled to make it. The cast and crew truly put on an amazing show. 

With Music by Leonard Bernstein, Book by Arthur Laurents, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and Original Choreography by Jerome Robbins, WEST SIDE STORY is an immigration tale inspired by Shakespeare’s ROMEO AND JULIET. Instead of The Montagues and The Capulets, it’s the Jets and Sharks fighting over turf and seeped in racism during the early 1960s. Riff (Harrison Herget) and the Jets are concerned that Bernardo (Ethan Mirafuentes) and The Sharks want to take over the neighborhood, so the Jets invite the Sharks to a war council while at the dance. While there, Tony (Drew Pulliam) and Maria (Abby Jayne Spades) immediately fall in love, causing even more problems. At the rumble, Bernardo stabs Riff, and then Tony kills Bernardo. When Maria sends Tony’s girlfriend Anita (Georgia Guinn) to Docs (Marcela Little) to tell Tony she will be there later, the Jets harass Anita, and she tells them that Maria is dead. Tony is distraught and searches for Chino (Luis Triana) to kill him, until he sees Maria, but then it is too late. Chino shoots Tony, Maria threatens to kill everyone, and no one lives happily ever after.  

I watched this movie over and over when I was a lot younger, so imagine my delight when I noticed that they used quite a bit of the movie choreography (LeeAnn King & Cari Pulliam) in this production. It was fabulous! It was all very thought out and true to the spirit of the show. Director Kristi Pulliam and Assistant Director Maranda Nichols did a wonderful job working with the young cast on their dialect and passion for the story. I especially loved "Gee, Officer Krupke" with Action (TJ Shakelford) and the rest of the Jets, and “Tonight,” where Spades hits that high (G?). Music Director & Orchestra Conductor Emily Jenkins created magic with this cast, and as always, I award extra points for a live orchestra. It was exciting to partially see them play, especially the amazing percussionists (Ally Flynn & Brian Graiser) and the on fire timpani playing.  

The ensemble work was great. At times I wondered how everyone fit onto the stage without falling into the orchestra pit. The fighting was well choreographed, as were the many dance numbers. Pullium and Spades had great chemistry as Tony and Maria. Even though I knew they were doomed, I was still hoping for it all to work out. I was impressed with their singing ability and their commitment to the doomed storyline. I really felt the agony when Maria was ready to kill everyone. It was intense. In fact, the whole cast brought the intensity, and the audience loved it. 

From https://foajonesboro.org: 

The Forum is a beautiful theatre. Built in 1926 as The Strand Movie Theater, the building was purchased by the City of Jonesboro in the 70’s and underwent a renovation to become a modern performance venue.  

Founded in 1978, this building is home to the Jonesboro Fine Arts Council, The Northeast Arkansas Symphony, and The Friends of the Forum. It has the main floor and a balcony and seats 650 people.  

From: https://foajonesboro.org,  

The Foundation of Arts produces a wide line-up of live entertainment throughout the year, including quality community theatre productions, numerous concerts, and familiar movies. Our Main Stage Productions include a summer musical, multiple children’s plays including Young Artist Theatre camps, adult comedies and dramas, as well as our annual holiday tradition: the Nutcracker Ballet. Stage, Too features small productions–with a big heart–in an intimate space. Our First Fridays at the Forum Concert Series features local and professional musicians while Originals Live from the Forum offers songwriters an opportunity to share details about their music and artistry. We host classic movies several times a year in The Strand Movie Series to harken back to the golden days of the historic movie house that later became The Forum Theater. 

I am so thrilled that I was able to see this fantastic facility, and I hope to be back soon. In fact, their next production is MERIDETH WILLSON’S MUSIC MAN, which will be performed September 23-25. For more information, visit their website at https://foajonesboro.org. 

Cast: The Sharks-Consuela (Eleanor Allen); Juano (Cade Carter); Evita (Analee Griffin); Anita (Georgia Guinn); Luis (Isaac Haynie); Rosalia (Marcelle Little); Francisca (Abi Mason); Teresita (Ellon McDaniel); Nibbles (Carson Middleton); Bernardo (Ethan Mirafuentes); Anxious (Issac Mirafuentes); Margarita (Ella Scott); Indio (Christin Osario); Pepe (Silas Shakelford); Maria (Abby Jayne Spades); Estella (Emilee Taylor); and Chino (Luis Triana). The Jets-Gee-Tar (William Allen); Velma (Abby Collums); Big Deal (Gavin Frangenberg); Riff (Harrison Herget); Pauline (Rosette Little); Girl (Marcelle Little); Jet Girl (Hannah Marsico); Baby John (Janson Marisco); Clarice (Lily Meeks); Graziella (Abby Orr); Tony (Drew Pulliam); Anybodys (Mia Rouse); Action (TJ Shakelford); Diesel (Canon Joe Smith); Minnie (Katie Whitmire); and Snowboy (Will Wright). Adults and Dancers-Glad Hand (Anna Ganong); Doc (Marcela Little); Krumpke (Mitch Mahan); Schrank (Jordan Simpson) and Dancers (Emma Grace Brown, Jacinda Cribbs Ella Dacus, Jenna Dortch, Clare Kluttz, Susannah Mitchell, Cari Pulliam, Clair Pulliam, Evey Pulliam, and Lucy Scott). 

Pit Musicians: Conductor (Emily Jenkins); Saxophone/Clarinet (Cody Ballard); Horn (Robin Dauer); Guitar (Nick Davis); Bass (Jack Ezell); Trombone (Bruce Faske); Percussion (Ally Flynn & Brian Graiser); Bassoon (Lane Hall); Keyboards (Dean MacDonald); Trumpet (Sam Oliveri); Violin (Anastasia Tarkington); Flute/Piccolo (Josh Taylor). 

Crew: Director (Kristi Pulliam); Assistant Director (Maranda Nichols); Music Director & Orchestra Conductor (Emily Jenkins); Costumer (Anna Ganong & Rebecca Orr); Choreographer (LeeAnn King & Cari Pulliam); Light Board Operator (Cody Duncan); Sound Board Operator (Jericho Smith) Spotlight (Kasen Erikson & Jenny Westmoreland); Special Thanks (Joe Carr, Anna Ganong, Charlie Orr, Mikel Wewers, and Marcus Woods). 

