Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

The front of the Playbill for THE LAST FIVE YEARS, presented in The Adam B. Robinson, Jr. Black Box Theater at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff, from June 22-25, says, “There are two sides to every love story.” True, and this two-person musical does a beautiful job telling the story of a writer and actress who just couldn’t make it work.

Written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, the musical follows Cathy (Emily Burris) and Jamie (J. Tyler Lewis) through their relationship, but Cathy starts at the end and Jamie is at the beginning. They take turns singing, letting the audience know what is going on in their time frame. “Still Hurting” (Cathy) and “Shiksa Goddess” (Jamie) has Cathy at the end where is boxing up belongings that represent their relationship, and Jamie is singing about how thrilled he is about meeting Cathy. During “See I’m Smiling” and “Moving Too Fast,” Cathy is hoping their marriage will work out, but Jamie leaves early on her birthday, he has a part to attend; Meanwhile, Jamie is about to sign with a literary agent, and he wants to move in with Cathy. “A Part of That” and “The Schmuel Song” has Cathy struggling as an actress and struggles with Jamie’s creative process, and Jamie reads a story he wrote for Cathy and encourages her to go out and chase her dreams of being an actress. “A Summer in Ohio” and “The Next Ten Minutes” has Cathy doing a play in Ohio and really wants to see Jamie, while Jamie is getting ready to propose to Cathy, and by intermission, their timelines finally meet up. From there on in ACT II, Jamie is still progressing farther into the relationship, and Cathy is headed to the beginning. They both basically swap emotions and go from there.

This musical approached the theme of love and loss in a creative way and insists that the leads have excellent singing abilities, due to the fact that they sing by themselves a lot during the majority of the play. Director Bethany Gere, who doubled as the Musical Director, chose powerhouse singers for this show. However, not only were the vocals dynamic and moving, but they also had to emit all of the emotions through the relationship. Both of their storytelling was amazing. Burris went from sad and hopeless, to hopeful, yearning, determined, and happy. Lewis went in the opposite direction as Burris. They were both so expressive and heartfelt that you really wanted them to work out, even though you knew from the very beginning that they didn’t.

Unfortunately, I was unable to see Kasey Rowland as Jamie. When plays are double cast, I secretly wish that one cast can do half the show and the other half could finish it out. Sadly, this desire never works out for me. I’m sure he did a wonderful job and brought his own unique spin to Jamie.

Broadway World realizes that it takes a small army to creat a show even when the cast is small. Crew for THE LAST FIVE YEARS were: Director-Bethany Gere; Stage Manager-Keiren Minter; Lighting Design-Lindsey Collins; Light Board Operator-Arin Bell; Sound Board Operator-Keiren Minter; and Stage Crew-Xay Branch & Raymond Wallace.

