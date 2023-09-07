Review: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre

We’ve got spirit, yes we do....or is it spelled spirt? With Direction by Justin Pike and Music Direction by Leann Jones, these actors turned cheerleaders at The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main Street, in North Little Rock, will get you rooting for...well...all of them at BRING IT ON, from now through Saturday, Sept. 9.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL, Music by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lyrics by Amanda Green and Miranda, and Book by Jeff Whitty, meshes all of the Bring It On movies into one musical storyline about cheerleaders in high school. Campbell (Kenzie Burks) seems to have the perfect life-- she has been named head cheerleader at Truman High School and has a handsome boyfriend (Alex Harkins), who is also on the squad. Then, somehow, she gets redistricted and has to move to Jackson High, where she has no friends and no cheer squad. Campbell, along with Bridget (Sascha Bass) who also had to move, makes new friends, talks the dance crew into becoming a cheer team, and competes against Truman at the National Cheerleading Championships. Who wins? Go to the show and find out.

These young actors are amazing. As an ensemble, watching them do their dancing, flipping, pyramid making, and twirling is like watching an actual competitive group of athletes who have trained together for years. According to ACT’s Development Director Alyson Courtney, ACT partnered with Cheer City United. “The actors went through several days of intense cheer camp. Only a handful had ever cheered before this show,” Courtney said. “Cheer Coach Sean Porter and Choreographer Allison Stodala-Wilson worked together to create the work on stage. Former University of Tennessee Cheerleader Joey Kaegi also helped with stunting technique and safety.”

The choreography was a lot of fun to watch. There was no way that I could pick a favorite between Truman and Jackson. Both groups gave it their all and had varied routines that kept the show exciting and, I feel, competition worthy. Even during the slow-motion scenes, they were just so entertaining. I couldn’t quit smiling from all of the skill these actors put into their dancing and stunting. Stodala-Wilson did a tremendous job helping them tell their story through dance. AND how did they get through all the singing while pulling these monster moves? At one point, the guys have Campbell, and then Eva, in the air while singing their solo parts. It really is something astounding to see. Go team!

The acting was equally as enjoyable as the dancing and singing. They were cracking me up. Kenzie Burks’ Campbell was the ideal cheerleader at Truman, but when she went to Jackson, she embraced her goofy side to win over Jackson’s top girls Danielle (Ana Brandon), La Cienega (Terry Freeman), and Nautica (Dra’a Dokes). Burks was funny and graceful and exuded charisma as she was leading the squads. Brandon and Dokes meant business with their characters and brought out the protective vibes over their school and friends. Bass was hilarious as Bridget. Her mascot skills were on point, but when her character switched schools, she really made her uniqueness work for her. She was endearing.

The guys in the group also brought so much to the show. They were supportive with their stunting and with the girls. They all had great chemistry with their female friends and grooved right along with the rest of this heavy female powerhouse of a show.

I want to mention how much I really like a good bad guy. This particular show had two in very prissy packages. At first the obvious villain was Isabella Nguyen as Skylar. She is the head cheerleader that all of the Truman girls were following. I have seen Nguyen in a few plays now and have put her on my young actors to watch list, and this show is a tangible reason why. She played the mean girl role very well. But then, in steps Abbie Porter as Eva who gets you by surprise as the true evil mastermind of the group. She even changes her voice into a demonic hellion that was a little bit scary and great at the same time. It was awesome!

As a special surprise, my audience neighbors and I loved that we were treated to hearing Arkansas treasure Craig O’Neill’s voice as the Announcer. As Arkansas’ Audience Representative, I am confident in saying that we love Craig O’Neill joining our theatrical community and want to see and/or hear him more often in the coming future. Whoever made this happen—good job!

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is the first major production from the creatives that have been training the young actors in the ACT II Performing Arts Classes. Guided by Director of Education Bridget Davis, ACT has made an impact on our young thespians in such a short amount of time, and I expect to see more great performances in the future.

Broadway World would like to give a big THANK YOU to photographer extraordinaire Warren McCullough for the use of these wonderful pictures. For all of your photography needs, email Warren at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com.

I would like to thank one of my favorite VIP hosts and Set Carpenters Bob Blevins for always welcoming me like I’m part of the ACT family. You guys always make it so enjoyable to visit.

Coming up next, The Argenta Community Theatre will move down to the ACT II building for their dinner show Doubt: A PARABLE. Check out their website at argentacommunitytheater.org for more information. I’m sure this will sell out fast, so get your tickets soon.