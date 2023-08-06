Review: FOREVER PLAID at The Pocket Community Theatre

The Plaids will be crooning on the Forsyth Stage through Sunday, Aug. 13

By: Aug. 06, 2023

There is nothing more swoon worthy than four handsome guys with beautiful four-part harmony serenading only to you. Ok, maybe they weren’t singing solely to me, but they all have a way of connecting to their audience that makes you feel like you are the only person in the room. This is the experience you will get, especially if you are in the VIP section, at The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St, in Hot Springs, where their crooning angels will entertain you in their musical jukebox comedy FOREVER PLAID, now through Sunday, August 13. Get your tickets at pockettheatre.com before they sell out!  

Written by Stuart Ross with arrangements by James Raitt and Directed by Christi Day, four friends who were on their way to their first concert get hit by a bus full of Catholic teens on their way to watch The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan show. The kids are uninjured; however, the boys are killed instantly. By some miraculous aligning of the stars, they somehow end up on Earth to perform the show that was prematurely cancelled. Because they have never actually performed in front of a room full of people, all of their anxiety ticks ail them while on stage in between their songs. Jinx (Dan Breshears) gets constant nose bleeds, Smudge (Jeff Freeman) needs assistance with his queasy stomach, Frances (Levi Wilson) has asthma, and Sparky (Tyler Montgomery) seems to be ok. They are bewildered but seem to pick back up on their choreography and cross their fingers to get their notes correct.  

Review: FOREVER PLAID at The Pocket Community Theatre

To open their concert, Frankie takes the lead with “Three Coins in a Fountain,” then they segue into “Gotta Be This or That” with Sparky stepping up for his turn. With each song, the quartet become more and more comfortable and less weirded out until they get to the end of the concert, where they are a little apprehensive about ending the show. Before the show is over, Usher John Sullivan brings the Plaids a big plaid box that has a special gift for the fellas. What is it? You should come to the show to find out.  

Review: FOREVER PLAID at The Pocket Community Theatre Each with their own charming personalities, I loved watching them meld as a group, but I also enjoyed it when they were all spotlighted when they took their turns. Wilson’s Frankie was the obvious heartthrob, and the women had heart eyes every time he looked their ways. Montgomery’s Sparky was a bit goofy and loveable, and when he took his turn at the piano, he impressed everyone! When Breshears’ Jinx wasn’t busy congealing, he was hitting the higher harmonies rounding out the smooth melodic tones. And Freeman’s Smudge brought out the bass lines that solidified the foundation of the talented four.  

Without giving away the whole show, I will pick my four favorite songs from each member. “Crazy ‘Bout Ya Baby” with Frankie on the lead was a catchy, finger snapping fun ditty; I thoroughly enjoyed Jinx’s Caribbean Plaid and all of the extra props that went with it.....or, did I like “Cry” better? Ok, that’s tough one; The Smudge/Frankie smashup of 16 Tons/Chain Gang was definitely memorable. I have always loved both of those songs anyway; and Sparky’s “Perfidia” was a fun number. I especially liked their intro about their teacher for the song. As a group number, the harmonies for “Scotland the Brave” were really stunning.  

Review: FOREVER PLAID at The Pocket Community Theatre

The Pocket Theatre always shines with the musical talent that is offered at this fabulous theatre. Nicholas Anderson on the Upright Bass had the fun, groovy beat going throughout the whole show. Emily Cooper on Piano astounded the audience from the moment she stepped on stage. To say that she is good is a gross understatement. She is a master at her craft and an asset to the theatrical community. In fact, Cooper has taken the lead in educating the younger generation of the Pocket Community Theatre by giving lessons and holding recitals on the Forsyth Stage.  

Broadway World acknowledges that it takes an army to put on a show no matter the size. Production/Creative Crew consists of: Director-Christi Day; Assistant Director-Autumn Slaght; Prop Master-Teri Smith; Producer-Jodi Tooke; Choreographer-Lilie Lim; Vocal Director-Steve Mitchell; Light Design-Mary Hill and Betty Brown; Light Tech-Alitza Cabibi-Wilkin; Sound Design/Tech-James Kendall; Costumes-Kathryn Lightsey; Art Design-Ashley Reynolds and Rebekah Wilson; Spotlight-Lukas Bowler and Stacy Breshears; and Voice Over-Kevin Day.  

Review: FOREVER PLAID at The Pocket Community Theatre

Broadway World would like to give a big THANK YOU to Zeke Eziekel of Artfully Bound Photography for these awesome photos. If you are in the Hot Springs area and need someone for your next event to snap your most memorable moments, email them at zeke@artfullyboundphotography.com.  




