Review: KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater

Have you ever watched a high school performance amongst a theater full of high schoolers? That was my experience when I went to Hot Springs World Class High School, 701 Emory St, in Hot Springs, Thursday, Nov. 2, to watch Hot Springs Thespian Troupe 78 perform Ken Ludwig’S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD. I have now decided this is the best way to judge whether or not your show is good enough. If your production can capture the attention of....oh, I don’t know....300 non-fine arts high schoolers without their futures being threatened by administrators, then this feat is way better than anything I have to say about the performance, and this is exactly what these Thespians did.

To open, Robin Hood (John Sullivan) is about to be part of a public hanging led by the gleeful Prince John (Emeras Kingslay) and the dastard Sheriff (Noah Bryant), who has been pillaging the villagers ever since King Richard (Allison Parker) went to fight in the crusades. But before they go through with it, they rewind back to when Robin Hood was still a free loving boy. Though Maid Marian (Danielle Rivera) pines over Robin, she goes away and doesn’t return until she is older and is engaged to Sir Guy (Jacob Wright), who is one of the Sheriff’s men. Robin rescues Dearwyn Miller (Hampton Crain) from the Sheriff and Sir Guy when she and her father Much the Miller (Michael Westbrook) is sentenced to death for killing a deer. Robin learns of all the bad deeds that the Sheriff has been doing and forms a group with Friar Tuck (Rickey Thompson) and Little John (Nicholas Martinez). To lure out Robin Hood, Prince John holds an archery contest so they can capture Robin. In the end, King Richard recaptures the throne, Robin and Maid Marian unite, and they live happily ever after.

So, let’s get back to my time with the high school audience. They were a chatty bunch for sure. The girls behind me were talking about their brother on stage, the guys next to me were calling out for their friends, and they all had comments throughout the show. At intermission, a student wanted to cash app me some money so I would trade seats with his friends. I told him I wanted real cash, and the transaction never went through. Too bad for me. I could have made some lunch money. But I digress.... These kids went from talking about their friends to talking about their characters. They were really getting into the show. I was so proud of my fellow audience members for paying attention (in their own way) and really getting pulled into the theatrical experience.

This ensemble was a lot of fun to watch. I enjoyed Sullivan’s Robin Hood as he took the hero role and turned him into a sweet and caring protector of his land. His ease on stage was evident, and I enjoyed his partnering with the various other characters. Rivera’s Maid Marian was more serious than her counterpart, and she was very convincing of her concern as she deciphered the news between Robin Hood and the Sheriff. Westbrook’s Miller was so touching that I was so sad when he died. However, I probably laughed the most at Kingslay’s Prince John, just because she gave him an insane persona with a lot of energy.

This theatre troupe has kept busy since their show week. Shortly after, some of the SHERWOOD cast were able to perform for student from their Sister City Hanamaki, Japan. Then on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the students performed IS THAT THE BUS TO PITTSBURGH, which was a 35 minute one-act play directed by Nico Martinez.

“This was our first student-directed show,” HSWCHS Theatre Director Kaitlin Potts said. “It challenged the actors to act a different age, gender, and personality. The show is set in a community garden, and centers on three unlikely friends who decide to travel to Pittsburgh to pursue their different dreams in the city they see as a magical place full of promise and opportunity. The director, Nico Martinez was celebrated by audiences as making the show feel natural and entertaining. The actors and tech crew all grew so much and challenged themselves in the roles, which makes me as a troupe director really proud!”

Soon these students are getting a new building and losing their home theatre. Broadway World is concerned. I know that they have a brand-new state-of-the-art theatre in the Junior Academy, but I feel like it’s important that the high school students have their own space to call home so they can assert their creativity.

Broadway World understands that it takes a small army to put together these productions. Members of the production crew for SHERWOOD includes: Director-Kaitlin Potts; Assistant Director- Alexis Pritsch; Stage Manager-Alicia McCray; Assistant Stage Manager-Elizabeth Clutter; Technical Director: Jaylen O’Neal; Lighting Designer and Board Operator-Jameson Terauchi; Spot Light Operators-Alexander Grace & Jonathan Lopez-Grana; Sound Board Operator-Jaylen O’Neal; and Properties Manager-Vix Clutter.

