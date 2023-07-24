Review: DISNEY'S NEWSIES at South Arkansas Arts Center

Broadway World is happy that the theatrical community in Arkansas are a supportive group of artists. Even for myself, I have wonderful friends who will help me out when I can't make it to shows that I wish I could see. So, I would like to thank and give my adoration to guest writer Taijee Bunch, who agreed to review NEWSIES at South Arkansas Arts Center. Also, thank you to Photographer Colleen Means for these fabulous pictures!

*The following is a review by Taijee Bunch*

Look out world! They’re The Kings Of New York…well Southern Arkansas! Newsies, directed by Ian Aipperspoch, music directed by Charlsie Langley, and with choreography by Hannah Marsh (dance) and Olivia Wilcox (fight), opened July 20th with runs through the 23rd and an additional weekend from July 26th -30th!

Such amazing talent graced the stage at the South Arkansas Arts Center (110 E. 5th St. El Dorado, AR 71730)! This is my third show to see at SAAC and sitting in the audience once more revitalized my love for their willingness to go above and beyond and deliver us amazing storytelling and entertainment!

Newsies with book by Harvey Fierstein, Music by Alan Menkin, and lyrics by Jack Feldman is a story modeled after the 1992 film musical and inspired from the real life Newsboys strike in New York City in 1899.

Our story opens with Jack (Clayton Evers) and his pal Crutchie (Levi Nesbitt) as they look among the skies of New York City and dream of better life. For Jack this means leaving the slums of New York and heading towards Santa Fe to start anew. (Santa Fe Prologue) They currently live amongst a group of orphans who all work together selling Newspapers and looking out for one another. They all go by the name, you guessed it, Newsies!

We are invited into their world through the group number (Carrying the Banner) as we see their personalities come alive on stage! We meet more notable Newsies through this number such as Race (Madeline Couture), Romeo (David Valero), and Specs (Ellis Lyles).

The Newsies are waiting for their day to start, when they become aware of the latest story being a continued union strike. We learn a typical work day for a Newsie is buying their share of papers at .50 cents per 100 with no guarantee of payment for anything unsold. It’s here where we first see how Jack really cares for the younger newsies as two new schoolboys, Davey (Carmelo Brown) and his younger brother Les (Wiley Taylor), start their first day on the job and are almost taken advantage of by the business owners had Jack not intervened.

Davey and Les are working to support their family as their father had been laid off from his job due to an injury, and Jack decides to give them some pointers in the field.

Meanwhile, Joseph Pulitzer (Gary Hall), the publisher of the New York World, is unsatisfied with his turnaround from the newspapers. He decides to raise the price of the papers to gain more profit. (The Bottom Line)

If that isn’t enough to get a story going, while Jack is in the field with Davey and Les, a corrupt Warden Snyder (Kennedy Langston) searches for Jack and other Newsies (as they aren’t the most honest when selling the newspapers) to lock them in a Juvenile system, that is no better than living out on the streets, in which Jack previously escaped from.

After escaping capture, Jack and the two boys end up in a theatre that he normally hides out in and we find out Jack is secretly an artist and normally paints the backdrops for the show and friend Medda Larkin (Hannah Hopson). She allows them to hide out before performing her show (That’s Rich) and during our time here Jack meets a young female reporter who goes by the name of Katherine Plumber (Hannah Hickman). She is unmoved by Jacks flirting but becomes somewhat interested when Jack leaves a sketch of her behind after the show is finished.

The next day brings a new issue as the Newsies learn of the raise in price for the paper. Outraged, Jack (with the help of Davey as the brains) decides to form a Union and protest! (The World Will Know) Katherine decides to take this opportunity and cover the strike as it, if successful, would give her an up in the career as a female reporter as she performs her featured song: “Watch what Happens”.

And just like the song says, you’ll have to do so to find out what happens next!

Three things I want to focus on when giving props to SAAC and this beautiful show are: Presence, Passion, and CHO-RE-O-GRA-PHY!

When it comes to presence, every character plays their role!! Some notable moments come from the newsies themselves! Everyone of them have their own personality and it really shows in each number they perform together! Some notable Newsies throughout the show are Race (Madeline Couture), Romeo (David Valero), and Specs (Ellis Lyles), despite the stage being full of amazingly talented performers!

The young boys Les and Davey each undergo their own growth as the story unfolds. Taylor’s character of Les is hilarious as his view of the world and his new life screams novice, but he quickly ingratiates himself into the day to day world of a newsie! It’s his fearlessness that shines through and helps drive the force of the strike! Brown’s Davey was one to see! From the beginning he seemed judgmental and arrogant, but his softened heart and determination really turns around when he realizes the unfair treatment his newfound friends are going through. Brown blew us away with his engaging storytelling, all star dancing, and a voice that cuts through the crowd!

When we speak of presence, we cherish every moment we get on stage and no moment was wasted as both Hickman and Hopson amazed us with their performances of their featured songs!!

Both strong personalities and winners in their own way, the ladies really show us how important it is to have an identity in a business world and time where women weren’t really given the space. Hopson was fierce in her number and Hickman showed us versatility in her ability to showcase drama with tones of comedic charm throughout hers!

As far as passion goes, my nod goes to Evers and Nesbit! From the start of the show we can tell that Jack is a dreamer and cares about all the newsies! Ever’s performance of Santa Fe was full of passion and his presence as an actor filled the spirit of who Jack really is!! He commands his moments on the stage and the range of emotions he exudes is undeniably brilliant. Nesbit punches us, in the best way possible, in our feelings as his portrayal of Crutchie! There’s a moment in act 2, where you learn and understand how Crutchie is the heart of the Newsie strike as he delivers a beautiful reprise of Santa Fe from his new living conditions. Sorry, can't spoil this one for ya! You have to be there to hear the delivery and passion that pours over us during this small moment.

Finally, the choreography in this show is beyond astounding!! This cast showed out! It was almost like the choreo was a character of its own!! From the engineered use of props to jaw dropping tap numbers, it proved to be a job well done! The song King of New York really takes the cake! I wanted to put on my tap shoes, throw on some makeup, and join the strike myself!!

Another small nod I’d like to mention before wrapping up, is that you’re transported into this world from the moment you receive your playbill, which turns out to be newspapers! What a joy! In addition, in the bios of the characters, each cast member is asked what their ideal “Santa Fe” would be as the cast tells us where their dream location is! For me, it’s wherever I can continue to live for my love of theatre and the arts! Where’s your Santa Fe? Don’t miss this opportunity to see Newsies in their closing weekend!! You’ll be missing a good one!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Taijee, 26, is a native from Lonoke, Arkansas currently residing in Little Rock! He is a performer and director and dedicates his work to creating for marginalized groups. His recent credits include director of Little Mermaid (The Royal Theatre) and The Color Purple (The Studio Theatre) as the assistant director and the character, Harpo. Taijee received his Bachelor of Fine Arts with honors and Master of Arts in Teaching from Southern Arkansas University in the years of 2019 and 2023 respectively. He is currently enrolled at The University of Louisville in Kentucky where he will begin his first year earning his Master of Fine Arts in Performance with a certificate in African American Theatre! He anticipates graduation in the Spring of 2026!