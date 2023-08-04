Review: 24-HOUR PLAYS: LITTLE ROCK at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

When I heard that the 24-HOUR PLAYS were coming to the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock and which actors were being asked to join, I was intrigued. One, I have never heard of this concept, and two, this sounded like a crazy idea. Afterall, doesn’t it take at least a month or more to put on a play? I wanted to see this process, and thankfully Production Manager Wyatt Hamilton allowed Broadway World access to the madness. Along with his friends Ashlie Atkinson and DeLance Minefee, the trio invited Artistic Director Mark Armstrong and Managing Director Madelyn Paquette of the 24-HOUR PLAYS to lead a troupe of who’s who of actors and directors to create theatrical magic in a very short period of time.

So, they literally had 24 hours to do everything. Beginning at 7pm Sunday night, 24 actors, six directors, six writers, and a handful of fabulous technical personnel and production assistants sat in a circle to introduce themselves, say what they would like to do in the play, and add to the pile of props and costumes. Little did I know that I would have to out myself as their reviewer to the group, but it had to happen at some point. I really enjoyed being included, because once I did see the show, I was able to notice the props added and how the writers really did try to incorporate the actors' wishes. For instance, a lot of them seemed to enjoy Mardi Gras and brought a lot of props from there. One actress asked for a major monologue, and another asked to be a voiceover. Of course, not every prop or suggestion could be used since they only had six plays that were eight minutes long, but I was still a little disappointed that the llama wasn’t used, and no one came out roller skating.

I was not with the group after the first initial meet and greet until time for the show at 7pm Monday night. The three producers came out to thank the audience and let them know that all contributions were going to The American Red Cross. If, by chance, they raised $10,000, all of the proceeds would go to Arkansas victims of the tornado that cruised through back in April. Before they could finish, Production Assistant Piper Wallace shamed everyone off the stage and told the audience to shut their phones off.

Before the plays began, music composer extraordinaire Bob Bidewell arranged and performed a song he wrote during the 24-hour period entitled “From Page to Stage.” It was a cute little number that embodied the spirit of the shows and was a great introduction of what was to come.

Sam Gibson, Ashlie Atkinson, Brian Earles, Michael A. Klucher

Play number one: BANK LOUNGE....Written by Coburn Goss and Directed by Cat Miller

Three actors-Monica (Ashlie Atkinson), Mike (Bryan C. Earles), and MJ (Sam Gibson)- are hanging around a bank phone waiting on their agent to get them an acting gig. Bank teller Ted (Michael A. Klucher) tells them that they need a positive balance in their account in order for them to keep loitering in the bank. Witty repartee and banter go back and forth, they are offered a job to wear the Buc-ees outfit by Arnie Beaver (also Michael A. Klucher), and they ultimately fight over it and run off stage. This was a great start to the show. These four actors had great comic timing, commitment to their characters, and even became physical for some of it.

Darion Simpson, Finley Daniel, Bryce Colvert

Play number two: PLANS IN THE PARLOR....Written by Spade Robinson and Directed by Dariane LyJoi Mull

Three siblings-Finley (Finley Daniel), Darion (Darion Simpson), and Bryce (Bryce Colvert)-are reunited to bury a relative. Funeral Director Ben (Ben Barham) is the town drunk but can still manage to do his job. The three siblings each blame each other for different things and all have guns with possible intentions to kill each other. Instead, they get drunk and laugh it all off.

This one had complex personalities and backstories that had great potential with a noir feeling to it. Their timing with the guns and the insistence of rock-paper-scissors to figure out plans were fun to watch.

Patrice Williams, Kenneth Hollywoodwoo Gaddie, Satia Spencer, Taijee Bunch

Play number three: MAGNOLIA.....Written by Candrice Jones and Directed by DeLance Minefee

Amelia (Patrice Williams) is stuck in a Mardi Gras hole and needs rescued. Hortense (Satia Spencer), Tell (Taijee Bunch) and Daniel (Kenneth Hollywoodwoo Gaddie) acknowledge that she is stuck and proceeds to go about her talking about what they want and discuss why she is stuck. The Voiceover of Reason (Verda Davenport) chimes in with why she is in her predicament as well. She eventually convinces them to get her out with a plunger by telling her son that if he did the heroic act, he could become king of the parade.

This ensemble worked well conveying that we all get wrapped up in our own worlds, and sometimes we come out better when we deal with our issues.

P. Jay Clark, Jamie Boshears, Amaya Hardin, Kathryn Pryor

Play number four: THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES...Written by Kyle Therral Wilson and Directed by Caelon Colbert

Three seamstresses-Kathryn (Kathryn Pryor), Hortense (Jamie Boshears), and Helen (Amaya Hardin)-get a visit by The Emperor (P. Jay Clark), who wants a new outfit. Kathryn has had past dealing with The Emperor, who was not satisfied with her work. Both Kathryn and Hortense vie for his attention, but he is set on Helen making his outfit. After Helen insists that he can’t afford her, she puts together an invisible outfit.

The ladies had a flair for the dramatics in this play. Both Kathryn and Jamie’s Hortense wailed and pouted while being rebuffed by The Emperor; Hardin’s Helen was tough and confident; Clark, however, always makes me laugh whenever his characters have a slimy appeal to him. It’s that mischievous look in his eyes that gets me every time.

Varda Davenport, Leo Martinez, Mark Hansen

Play number five: FOR ROOFUS....Written by Lesley Dancer and Directed by Heather Dupree

Jon’s (Leo Martinez) dog Roofus has died, and he and his mom Polly (Varda Davenport) are in the park memorializing him. The funeral is led by Carrie (Karen A. Clark) and stray dog Steve (Mark Hansen) is also in attendance. During the service, Polly learns to be more compassionate to Jon’s needs, while Carrie sings praises to Roofus.

This group made a funeral funny. Martinez brought a sensitivity to Jon, while Davenport made her inner struggles of being a better mom noticeable. The comic relief came from Hansen’s Steve as he communicated in dog-ease during the service, and Clark’s Carrie and how serious she took her job. She was eccentric, but deeply caring for all animals. They cracked me up.

Sela Estelle, Don Bollinger, Duane Jackson, Alecia Hendrix

Play number six: THE VAULT...Written by Graham Gordy and Directed by Ann Muse

Bank tellers Bart (Don Bollinger) and Joan (Alecia Hendrix) are tied up while a bank is being robbed by Roy Dale (Duane Jackson). Somehow Nina (Sela Estelle) is also thrown in with the tellers. They discuss why they are there, along with the fact that it is taking too long to actually rob the place. In the end Joan gets a big monologue and the heist is over.

These four had great banter and timing, especially between Bollinger’s Bart and Hendrix’s Joan. Also, I was especially delighted to see that Hendrix gave her speech smoothly, and it worked well with the overall scene.

Before the last play, the three producers gave a call to action to get the audience to give the remaining money to get them over the $10,000. As I was watching everyone give money, I noticed how emotional Ashlie was getting, which was making me emotional. Hamilton says, “I still can’t believe that we sold out The Arkansas Rep and raised $6,000 in less than 10 minutes by just asking the audience for donations Jerry Lewis Telethon Style! I can’t thank everyone involved enough for making this happen.”

This was a fascinating experience for Broadway World, and I’m sure for everyone else involved. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next year!

