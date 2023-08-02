Review: RENT at Argenta Community Theatre

Why, Argenta Community Theatre? Why?! You guys made me, and plenty of my fellow audience members, cry at RENT this past weekend. No wonder this musical is sold out. Honestly, I probably could watch this show 525,600 more times if it were possible.

With Music, Lyrics, and Book by Jonathan Larson and Directed by Brandon Box-Higden, RENT takes us to New York City, where a group of artistic people live out a year beginning at Christmas Eve. Some have AIDS, some have drug issues, most have money issues, but they all go through their "Seasons of Love.” Roommates Mark (Caelon Colbert) and Roger (Skyler Matthias) have been friends for years. Mark is making a documentary about their lives, and Roger wants to write “One Song Glory” before he dies. Though he tries to fight it, Roger falls in love with Mimi (Amaya Hardin), a stripper who is hooked on heroin. Tom Collins (Lamar Jamerson), another one of their friends, gets beat up at the beginning, which leads to a chance meeting with Drag Queen Angel (Lucas Bachus), and they end up falling in love. Benjamin (Jeremiah Herman) used to have the same artistic drive as his friends but wants to kick his friends out of the building, unless they stop Maureen’s protest. Maureen (Annslee Clay) used to date Mark, but switched to Joanne (Kristen Phantazia Smith), a lawyer who is in love with Maureen even though she struggles with staying faithful. Their lives weave in and out, taking us all on an emotional journey together in hopes that love will prevail.

Well, since this show has sold out quickly, it’s safe to say that the whole community thinks this cast is amazing. The whole ensemble flows well together telling this beautiful story. Colbert’s Mark is the most reserved of all of his friends, probably due to him filming everyone else’s lives. One of my favorite duets, though, is between him and Joanne singing “Tango: Maureen.” The ex-boyfriend giving the new girlfriend advice was pretty funny. The frustration from Smith’s Joanne is definitely noticeable, and the power in her performance was palpable. She let it be known that it was a struggle for a logical, levelheaded person to date an actress, and when I found out that Annsley Clay was playing Maureen, I couldn’t wait to see what she did with her character. Clay always goes all in on her roles, and this was no exception. She is so fun to watch. As Maureen, she was flirty, with an Alicia Silverstone-esque quality to her, and her “Over the Moon” performance had the audience mooing back to her.....seriously...my neighbors were mooing.

Matthias’ Roger had a lot of angst at the beginning, so it was great to see him soften as Hardin’s Mimi got closer to him. Hardin had the sex appeal oozing throughout her performance with no apologies. She owned her role right up to her seizing at the end. My heart went out to Bachus’ Angel, who brought love and light every time he was on stage. My friend asked me if Angel always steels the show, and my answer was ‘not always, but this time she sure did.’ Also, Angel’s relationship with Jamerson’s Collins was enviable. Their chemistry was on fire and had me thinking any girl would be lucky to have the love and support that Collins gave Angel. And even though Herman’s Benny was the bad guy, he was suave with a ton of charisma about the whole thing that wouldn’t let me hate him.

This cast has some powerful vocals, and I loved the live band. Under the guidance of Music Director, Conductor, and Keyboard I player Christian Waldron, this troupe of musicians enhanced the experience to the next level. In the band were: Elizabeth Cohen-Bass; Lucian Baugh-Guitar I; Leann Jones-Keyboard II; and Jake Wyatt-Drums.

The choreography was equally fabulous. Led by Brian Earles, there were some numbers that the dancing really intensified the storytelling. I loved the movement during “One Song Glory” where Roger’s dead girlfriend April (Geneva Millikan) dances around Roger as if she is still with him, Mimi’s “Out Tonight” was a great saucy number for Hardin that really spotlighted her vocals, and Angel’s death scene was just beautiful.....so beautiful, it made everyone cry.

Argenta really knows how to make you feel special. For a little extra, you can get the VIP experience, where you hangout on the second floor and get treated by our personal bartender Phil, who will make you a tasty creation, even if you are vague and say you want something fruity. Also, the charming Bob Blevins, who doubles as part of the set crew, is possibly my favorite Argenta host. He makes me laugh.

