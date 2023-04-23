Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Argenta Community Theatre

Ever since I was a little girl, Cinderella has always been my favorite princess. She is graceful, kind, and can talk to animals. Except for that last part, the same can be said for the Cinderella that is gracing the stage at the Argenta Community Theatre, 405 Main St., in North Little Rock, now through Saturday, April 29. Directed by Vincent Insalaco, the beautiful score of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA will sweep you away on a dreamy romance that will have you believing that anything is possible. Grab your favorite princesses and get your tickets before they sell out.

Made into a television event in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, and again in 1965 with Leslie Ann Warren, this version of Cinderella has 29 musical movements in the production. We first meet our hero Prince Christopher (Caleb Allen), who has been out exploring the world, and on his way back home, he has his first encounter with Cinderella (Kristen Phantazia Smith) and finds out that there are rumors of him bringing back a bride. When he arrives back to the palace, the King (D.C. Miles) and Queen (Leslie Hester) are disappointed that he, indeed, did not bring a lady home, and his mother decides he needs a ball. Meanwhile, Cinderella is content being in her own little corner, until The Ball is announced and her stepmother (Katie Eisenhower) and stepsisters Joy (Amelia Migliore) and Portia (Kyra Jones-Schmidt) go without her. Once gone, her Godmother (Emily Swenskie) drops by for a visit, and Cinderella tells her she wishes and hopes with her whole being that she could go to the ball in a pumpkin that changes into a carriage, mice that turn into horses, and other things that transform to get her on her way. Then with a cool quick-change move, the Godmother becomes magical, and little fairies come out to grant Cinderella her wish. She goes off to the ball, the prince falls in love, the clock strikes midnight, and Cinderella disappears before everyone knows the truth. Do they have a happily ever after? Go to the Argenta to find out.

Kristen Smith is a perfect Cinderella. She is beautiful, her singing is impeccable, and her face glows like an angel. She radiates every time she is on stage. The stepsisters really cracked me up. They were so funny to watch. Even when they weren't the main focus of a scene, they still had reactions that made you notice them anyway. Also, the king and queen interactions were enjoyable. They were regal during the group numbers, but playful when alone. D.C. Miles had some physical comedy that made us all laugh.

The costumes were amazing! Costume Designer Shelly Hall had the whole cast in absolutely beautiful attire. The ballgowns were gorgeous, the palace ensembles were majestic, and the fairies had the cutest costumes. I especially loved the quick change ballgown that Cinderella wore. They were all very colorful and flowy and pleasing to the eye. I couldn't turn away from all the pretty colors that adorned the stage.

I also want to give a shout out to my new friend Bob Blevins and his crew for the amazing job they did on the set. The walls looked like books, and they rolled around to whatever background they needed. It was very functional and creative. I also loved the beautiful coach that Cinderella rode to the ball. The whole thing was very magical.

As always, I love a live band. The musicians were set up on the balcony of the stage, which was a perfect view, since I was in the balcony of the seating area. I was delighted to see students in the orchestra pit. This was a great show to allow these musicians to gain experience in playing with a wonderful theatre company. Brava to Music Director/Conductor Julie Cheek. Her crew consists of: Robin Campbell-Violin; Cadence Garbett-Percussion; Becky Goins-Keyboard; Alex Hughes-Trombone; Jamie Joheim-Trumpet; Leann Jones-Keyboard; Jo Ann Koehler-Flute; and Jackie Lamar-Clarinet.

For more information on what Argenta Community Theatre has to offer or for tickets, visit their website at https://argentacommunitytheater.org.