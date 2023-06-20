Review: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] At Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts

Now playing at the new Windgate Center at UCA

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S HAMLET at TWIN LAKES PLAYHOUSE Photo 2 Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S HAMLET at TWIN LAKES PLAYHOUSE
Review: VIOLET at TheatreSquared Photo 3 Review: VIOLET at TheatreSquared
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at The Pocket Community Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at The Pocket Community Theatre

Review: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] At Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts

For those of you who may shy away from Shakespeare, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, and presented by the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre Company at the new Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, is, by far, the funniest production and will have everyone from seven to 107 laughing through the entire show. With just a three-person cast (Augustine Nguyen, Heather Hooten, and Quinn Gasaway) and directed by Dan Matisa, this troupe will attempt to present all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes. Did they do it? Honestly, I was too busy laughing to check my watch, and you will be too. Bring the kids. They’ll love it! 

Before the play even started, they had pre-show music. The trio sang, played instruments, and Quinn did a moving interpretation of Part of Your World, which was actually sung by Assistant Stage Manager Bri Wallace. We were laughing so hard we had tears, and that was before the show even started.  

Review: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] At Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts

So, how do three people cover about 50 different characters? Good question. It was fast, yet decently thorough, and super hilarious. After introducing themselves, they first work through Romeo and Juliet. They took a little time with this, so I was unsure if they were really going to make it through the rest of their projected time frame, but they went a lot quicker through the lesser-known plays. In this process, they did a bloody cooking show, joined a lot of other plays into a big conglomerate piece, because they all had similar themes, had a football game, did the death scene of Julius Caesar, and covered all but Hamlet in the first act. Quinn panics when they realize they still need to do Hamlet, runs out of the theatre with Heather chasing after him ending the first act. 

During the second act, they turn Hamlet into an audience participation play. They choose a random woman to play Ophelia, have a child run back and forth, and break up the audience to be the ego, superego, and id. Once they complete their performance of Hamlet, they notice they have a little extra time, so they do Hamlet faster, then faster again, and then backwards before they are done.  

Review: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] At Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts

Heather, Quinn, and Augustine were so entertaining! They all took turns taking the spotlight and looked like they were having so much fun. Heather did a lot of the actual narrating, played quite a few male parts, and handled the lecturing/teaching segment of the show. She was quite often the straight man of the trio but held her own in a lot of the silliness. Quinn had no fear of wearing the dress in the bunch. He made us all giggle at the shenanigans he pulled, including wanting to vomit a lot, playing with pool noodles, and employing physical humor into his acts. Augustine was equally amusing, and to quote my 13-year-old son “he was funny and a good singer,” which, if you understand teenagers at all, then you know that is high praise. This trio has great chemistry and perform like they have been playing together for a long time. They are definitely a fun group. 

Broadway World recognizes that it takes a small army to put together a fabulous show such as this. Creative team for COMPLETE WORKS is: Director-Dan Matisa; Scenic Design-Austin Aschbrenner; Costume Design-Keagan Styes; Sound Manager-Margo Gifford; and Assistant Stage Manager-Bri Wallace.  

This is a traveling show and has several more shows to go. For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://www.arkshakes.com

Review: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] At Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts




RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Review: CLYDES at Arkansas Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: CLYDE'S at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

What did our critic think of CLYDE'S at Arkansas Repertory Theatre? Y’all! Never have I ever wanted to hang out with criminals as much as I did while watching CLYDE’S at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St, in Little Rock, which is being performed now through June 25th. Direct from Broadway, CLYDE’S is a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage and Directed by Josiah Davis. This play will make you laugh, your heart will hurt a little, and you will leave hungry even if you already ate before you got there.  

2
Review: VIOLET at TheatreSquared Photo
Review: VIOLET at TheatreSquared

What did our critic think of VIOLET at TheatreSquared? This is the musical to beat this summer!

3
Interview: Leah Paige Smith Talks SHAKESPEARE CABARET At Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre Photo
Interview: Leah Paige Smith Talks SHAKESPEARE CABARET At Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

To round out the offerings from the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre season, some of the cast of THE TEMPEST will present SHAKESPEARE CABARET beginning Thursday, June 22, in the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. What exactly is a Shakespeare Cabaret? Good question. BroadwayWorld was fortunate to talk with Leah Pauge Smith, who is the protagonist of this production. 

4
Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARES HAMLET at TWIN LAKES PLAYHOUSE Photo
Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S HAMLET at TWIN LAKES PLAYHOUSE

To be or not to be......if you are talking about being at the Twin Lakes Playhouse, 600 West Sixth Street, in Mountain Home, then the answer is a definite YES. WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S HAMLET is playing this weekend and you don’t want to miss it. The cast will blow you away as you get caught up in the theatrical magic that this community theatre has created.  

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... (read more about this author)

Review: CLYDE'S at Arkansas Repertory TheatreReview: CLYDE'S at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
Review: VIOLET at TheatreSquaredReview: VIOLET at TheatreSquared
Interview: Leah Paige Smith Talks SHAKESPEARE CABARET At Arkansas Shakespeare TheatreInterview: Leah Paige Smith Talks SHAKESPEARE CABARET At Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre
Feature: GEOFFREY ROBSON IS APPOINTED AS MUSIC DIRECTOR FOR THE ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAFeature: GEOFFREY ROBSON IS APPOINTED AS MUSIC DIRECTOR FOR THE ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Videos

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Rialto Community Arts Center (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Violet
TheatreSquared (6/07-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You