Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater

This erotic drama runs through April 2nd

Mar. 24, 2023  

***Disclaimer-this article talks about sexual deviences and has suggestive pictures. Discretion is advised***

If you are looking for a sensually stimulating show for date night, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, in Little Rock, is exploring the desires of the BDSM world for the next two weekends with VENUS IN FUR Friday-Sunday, March 24-26 and Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2. Written by David Ives, this erotic drama whips the imagination with masochistic themes sure to evoke questions about who really is the master and who is the slave.

Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater Playwright Thomas (Lawrence Blake H) has adapted German author Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's book Venus in Furs into a play and has been auditioning actresses all day. Once Thomas is ready to go home, Vanda (Shaina Tippitt) shows up begging for an audition. Though Thomas thinks she is crass and too unintelligible for the part, she quickly changes his mind as she metamorphoses into the Vanda that he has been wanting. From what was to be a reading to page three, turns into the two of them working through the whole play, blurring reality, and taking on the roles of submissive and dominant. What happens when this passionate round of foreplay gets too obsessive? Come see the show!

Directed by Andrea McDaniel, there is no break once the cast hits the stage. However, once the pair begins to engage, you don't want to tear yourself away from the story anyway.Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater Both Blake and Tippitt take on two different characters-Blake is the director and then takes on the male lead of the play he adapted; Tippitt is Vanda the actress and Vanda the character. Blake takes the intensity of both of his characters to the next level. You can physically feel the emotional energy he increasingly emits throughout the play. His foray into the characters' internal desires is noticeable in his mannerisms and embodiment. Tippitt's transformation between her two characters is amazing. She goes from vexatious actress to a proper lady of class with ease. Both of her characters are so different, it is so much fun watching her switch between the two. And, as the drama increases, her dynamic energy level is equal to her opponents. The pair's chemistry is undeniable, making the audience feel as if they have joined their BDSM world as a voyeuristic participant. It is intense!

Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater The Weekend Theater's goal is to present plays that push the boundaries and makes you "laugh-cry-think-act." Broadway World asked Director McDaniel about what was the purpose for presenting a play of this nature.

"For me, first and foremost, it is full of feminine energy. Definitely about women empowerment. Feminism. But it also deals with gender roles and just human nature in general, with a splash of kink and sexuality on the side. It's interesting. And it's really based on a classic novel that tackles all of those topics."

For more information and tickets, visit their website at http://www.weekendtheater.org.

