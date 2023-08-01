Feature: ROCKLAHOMA 2023 Invades Pryor This Labor Day Weekend

Broadway World does love a good party, and sometimes we cross the state line to rock it out with our neighbors. In a month our favorite MC Blake Woodson, aka Arkansas Hangover Alan, will head to Pryor, Oklahoma, for Rocklahoma 2023, who have been celebrating the end of summer since 2007!

Here is Blake to tell you more about the event.

**********The following article is written by guest writer Blake Woodson***********

Headin' out to Oklahoma for the Labor Day weekend show....

If these altered song lyrics come to mind when you are traveling to the biggest Rock Festival over the Labor Weekend, you better crank that up several notches. No offense to Jimmy Buffet but this Rock festival is in no way laid back and a hell of a lot heavier than any Parrot Head can comprehend.

Rocklahoma 2023, 1421 W. 450, Pryor, Okla., is gearing up for Labor Day weekend. One of the biggest Labor Day weekend events in the country is preparing to turn it up to 11 for rock and metal enthusiasts. This festival will have Pryor, Oklahoma, shaking like the Meers Fault is mad at it.

Pryor, Oklahoma? Yes, the small town about 44 miles northeast of Tulsa, with a population of just over 9,500 hosts “America's biggest Labor Day Weekend party,” an annual Rock and Metal Music Festival just 4 miles north of town.

Rocklahoma is a three-day rock festival scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, that features 3 official stages with over 50 bands, as well as many unofficial campground parties and onsite vendors.

Rocklahoma attracts more than 100,000 enthusiastic rockers every year and has spent over a decade bringing rock fans performances from some of the top bands and artists in the genre. Rocklahoma 2023 will bring some of today’s top hard rock and metal acts to Oklahoma, with headliners Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, and Limp Bizkit, being joined by Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Jinjer, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Kix, Filter, Fuel, Ayron Jones, Black Stone Cherry, Mothica, From Ashes To New, Crobot, Fame On Fire, BulletBoys, Dayseeker, Plush, Dead Poet Society, Brkn Love, Steven Adler, Dead West, Shot Of Poison, Small Town Sindrome, 90LB Wrench, Jessikill, Snake Bite Whiskey, Daymes Rocket, Bat Allison, Stonebreed, Siin, Nova Rex and Voodoo Moonshine.

The only thing bigger than the lineup at Rocklahoma 2023 are the campground parties. Rock all day long and party in the campgrounds long into the night. Events and contests throughout the campgrounds over the Labor Day weekend inspire the hard rocking partiers to fully deck out their campsites in unique, wild, and creative ways.

Anyone who has ever been to Rocklahoma will tell you that this festival is like a family reunion. Not a family reunion with your old, boring relatives, but the fun part of your family.... Your fellow black sheep that you actually look forward to seeing each year. Rocklahoma is a place where people can connect, celebrate, and rock out over a shared love of music regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, class, caste, religion, belief, sex, gender, language, sexual orientation, gender identity, sex characteristics, age, or any other status, Rocklahoma will be united with all.

Camping at Rocklahoma is some of the most fun attendees will have all weekend. Outside food and beverages are allowed on the campgrounds, which means music lovers can stock up on plenty of their favorite libations to pregame.

Campers exchange bracelets with their campsite's unique and wacky names custom printed on them; give out beads to the festival-goers and other campers; participate in selfie scavenger hunts; dress in cosplay-ish costumes; and many other fun and sometimes unusual activities. It is not uncommon to see Jesus, Skinny Santa, Hangover Alan, Flamingo Guy dressed in all pink, and even Waldo. Yes, the question, "Where's Waldo" can be answered with two words, "AT ROCKLAHOMA!".

Campers can be seen eating together, drinking together, and above all, ROCKing out together. There is a lot of camaraderie between festival guests, especially at the campsites. It is not uncommon to find new friends....friends that you will rock out with you for a lifetime.

Rocklahoma is known for the best festival camping grounds in the U.S. featuring multiple options throughout the festival site, including “Glamping” opportunities. The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, with an endless party running around the clock for four days. The party never stops in the Rocklahoma campgrounds.

Pryor Creek Concert & Festival Grounds is one of Oklahoma’s most significant music tourist attractions. Permanent facilities include a national entertainment stage; side stages that showcase regional bands; more than 3,500 campsites; showers and restrooms; jumbo screens; and a convenience store. VIP & Reserved Seating is available.

America’s Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party, Friday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa, kicks off with the Rocklahoma campgrounds opening on Sunday, Aug. 27 and music performances get underway at the official Rocklahoma pre-party on Thursday, August 31 at The Roadhouse. This year's Rocklahoma Pre-Party, featuring performances from Warrant, L.A. Guns, BulletBoys and Voodoo Moonshine. The pre-party is open to anyone with a Rocklahoma weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Festival doors open at 2 p.m. daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 11 a.m. daily. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower houses, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.

Rocklahoma is proud to be sponsored by Bud Light, Monster Energy, DEB Concerts, Cutwater, ZYN, Sunbelt and Route 66 RV.

For more information on Rocklahoma 2023 or to buy tickets and to reserve your campsite, go to Click Here. Get your tickets and get ready for the biggest Labor Day party in the US!

