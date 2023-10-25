Review: SIX: BOLEYN TOUR at Robinson Center

The Queendom has arrived in Little Rock! Grab your girlfriends and your crowns, because Celebrity Attractions started their 2023-24 season off with a Royal hit with Tuesday night’s production of SIX, which will be ruling the Robinson Center stage in Little Rock through Sunday, Oct. 29 (Tuesday-Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm, Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm). The wives of King Henry VIII of the North American tour Boleyn company production will have you laughing, cheering, and deciding who had the worst life with his majesty.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this show is not your typical musical. There is singing (Whew! Those girls can sing!), there is dancing (more club type dancing than anything else), and there is acting (in a storytelling kind of way). Really though, it is more of a very entertaining historical pop concert, where the Queens are battling it out for the top Queen. With costumes resembling Power Rangers Samurai (according to a group of people walking to their vehicle), they each told their story to the audience, and we were to decide whose life was the most tragic. I decided to take this vote to Facebook and have my friends who showed up Tuesday night to give their opinions.

So, we’ll start with Queen #1 - song “No Way”: Catherine of Aragon (Gerianne Perez), Henry’s first wife, had quite a few children who all died except Mary, and Henry wanted a boy. So, he wanted a divorce, and The Pope wasn’t allowing it. Henry created a new Church and had his marriage null and void.....mostly because he was now chasing after the vixen Anne Boleyn.

Julie Kate Dysart Atkins says, “(There was) so much energy on (the) stage! Harmonies were fabulous! Argons’ voice (was) especially strong!”

Queen #2 – song “Don’t Lose Your Head”: Anne Boleyn (Aryn Bohannon) was a flirt. Also, she didn’t produce a male heir, so Henry had her beheaded. Again, Henry was enamored with Jane Seymour.

Not that I want to pick favorites, but since they kinda forced us to, I do love a good bad guy. I’m not saying that Boleyn was necessarily a bad guy, but her bad behavior got her in trouble, and she was definitely the sassiest on the stage. My starry heart eyes go to Bohannon. She was so much fun!

Queen #3 – song “Heart of Stone”: Jane Seymour (Amina Faye) was the one Henry truly loved. Now was that because of her, or was it because she was the only one to give Henry a son? Either way, she stayed true until she died giving birth.

Faye had a sweetness to her character. She gave us lovey hearts in her eyes making her swoon worthy. Jessica Cahill said, “That girl could sing!”

Queen #4 – song “Get Down”: Anna of Cleves (Kelly Denice Taylor) was chosen by a picture Henry saw of her, but when she arrived, he decided she wasn’t pretty enough and divorced her. Do we feel sorry for her? Hardly. She had a great life and an awesome song.

Taylor also brought the sass to the stage along with the best costume change. She was workin’ it! I asked my 13-year-old son Johnny his thoughts, and he said, “I loved her song, her singing, and her attitude.”

Queen #5 – song “All You Wanna Do”: Katherine Howard (Taylor Pearlstein) was a very pretty girl all of her life. In fact, she had been sexually abused since the age of 13. She was still a teenager when she married Henry, and shortly thereafter he beheaded her for adultery and for not telling him about her body count prior to his marriage.....a law he had passed after she was arrested. Both my son and I decided she had the most tragic story.

Pearlstein was so funny being catty with the other girls and then going into that vocally acrobatic emotional song was amazing. Gina Carson said, “The way she went from happy to traumatized all while hitting those octaves was mind blowing.”

Queen #6 – song “I Don’t Need Your Love”: Catherine Parr (Courtney Mack) was a devoted wife to the end of King Henry VIII death. Though she was in love with a guy named Thomas, Henry decided Parr needed to be his wife, so she said goodbye to Thomas and actually made the end of Henry’s life easier for him.

Atkins said, “Parr’s song was so dynamic. (It) showed her comic, dramatic as well as vocal range.”

The all-girl band was beyond incredible. The music really filled up the auditorium and made you feel like you needed to get up and dance with the girls. The Ladies in Waiting were: Jane Cardona-Music Director/Keyboard; Sterlyn Termine-Bass; Rose Laguana-Guitars; and Kami Lujan-Drums.

For more information on this show and future shows, visit CelebrityAttractions.com for more details. Tickets for SIX range in price from $34-$109 and can be purchased in person at the Robinson Center Box Office, online at CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 501.244.8800.

