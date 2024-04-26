Video: On the Red Carpet at MOTHER PLAY Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet at opening night of Mother Mother starring Celia Keenan-Bolger, Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award winner Jessica Lange, and Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons.

Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge interviews Lange, Keenan-Bolger, Parsons and more.

"I've never done a new play before, I've only done the classics. So, you know, it's starting from scratch, it's creating a character that's never been seen before and telling a story that's being told for the very first time. And that is very exciting." Jessica Lange shared.

Mother Play is directed by Tina Landau.

Mother Play is a bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest new play about the hold our family has over us and the surprises we find when we unpack the past.

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis (Jessica Lange) is supervising her teenage children, Carl (Jim Parsons) and Martha (Celia Keenan-Bolger), as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.

Play Broadway Games