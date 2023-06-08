Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at The Pocket Community Theatre

Hot Springs is my favorite destination. I would live here if I could. This place has amazing food, history, and the entertainment is varied for any taste. So, it is no surprise that The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St, in Hot Springs, is full of wonderful talent. They impress me every time I come for a visit. This is true for their latest production of THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennesse Williams. They have a firm grip on this classic to the extent that my 13-year-old son enjoyed the masterfully executed theatrical experience.

Based in the 1930s, THE GLASS MENAGERIE premiered in 1944 and turned Williams into a famous playwright. The story, taken from the memory of the Narrator (Kevin Day), is set in an apartment in St. Louis where The Wingfields – Amanda (Stacy Breshears), Tom (Levi Wilson) and Laura (Alitza Cabibi-Wilkin) - play out their melancholy lives. The mother Amanda had been abandoned by her children’s father and pines for the days when she was young and had plenty of gentlemen callers. Tom works at a shoe factory but wishes to be a writer. Laura has a limp from having pleurosis and has let that socially handicap her to where she likes to retreat to her glass collection that her mom calls THE GLASS MENAGERIE.

Amanda depends on Tom financially, as well as for help with Laura. She gives up on Laura becoming a business girl and has Tom bring home a gentleman for Laura. Tom gives in and invites Jim O’Connor (Adam Maisen) for dinner. Jim happens to be the guy Laura had a crush on in high school, which freaks her out. So, when Jim comes over, Amanda brings on the charms until they can get Laura to quit being so shy. Once that happens, Laura and Jim end up having a nice moment to themselves, she talks about her glass figures, he kisses her, and then later reveals he has a fiancé. Does this show end in a happily ever after? You have this weekend to find out.

Directed by Steven Mitchell (who I am still starry-eyed from his performance in TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE and DEATH OF A SALESMAN), this cast has really embraced their characters. Breshears has done a perfect performance as the faded southern belle who has turned into an overbearing mother. However, she is sympathetic and believable that she wants what is best for her disabled daughter. My heart went out to her for fear of what was to become of them having to take care of bills during the depression. I was sold on their plight.

Wilson really brought the angst to Tom. The way he delivered his character had a heaviness that made you want to tell him to just go ahead and go. Though you could tell that he loved his mom and sister, everyone’s unhappiness was too toxic, and Wilson emitted the frustration as the drama kept building.

Cabibi-Wilkin emulated her socially crippled character, that the limp seemed to be a secondary issue. She seemed to be lost so much in her character’s quandary, that, at the moment, I can’t imagine her any other way. The condition of Laura is fragile, and Cabibi-Wilkin translated that to the audience with ease.

Maisen as Jim was a welcome breeze of positivity into the show, even though in the end the character caused even more stress upon the family. Maisen’s Jim had an air of hopefulness, ambition, and empathy when it came to Laura. Too bad he couldn’t be the answer the whole family needed.

Narrator Day was excellent at setting the tone of the play. His delivery was methodical and intentional. It almost had a twilight zone feel to it, and the smoking really added to the era.

Broadway World would like to acknowledge the army it takes to get a show like this off the ground. In the Production/Creative crew is: Assistant Director-Dan Breshears; Producer-Jason Moore; Light Design-Betty Brown and Ralph Malone; Light Tech-Betty Brown; Sound Design-James Kendall; Sound Tech-Lukas Bowler; Set Design/Construction-Dan Brashears and Levi Wilson; Stage Crew-John Sullivan and Cora Breshears.

