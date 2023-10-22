Review: ADDAMS FAMILY THE MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

There is no one better than the ADDAMS FAMILY to bring us something creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and all together ooky, and that’s what Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, is serving up now through Saturday, Nov. 11. With Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lipps and Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and Directed by Don Bolinger, our treasured 60s sitcom family is now in musical form with a lot of my favorite Murry’s performers that will leave you cheerier than expected.

Love is in the air in the Addams Family. Wednesday (Bridget Davis) wants to bring her boyfriend Lucas Beinke (Ethan Paterson) and his parents Alice and Mal (Brianna East and Tim Cooper) over for “One Normal Night,” and has Gomez (Quinn Gasaway) keep a secret from Morticia (Moriah Patterson), which he has never done. Morticia tells Alice that Gomez would never lie and keep secrets and if he did, she would leave him. Wednesday is not the only one in love though. Uncle Fester (Don Bolinger) has declared that he is in love with the moon. Does love conquer all? There are still some tickets left, so call 501-562-3131 to grab your seats before they are all gone.

Now I could be wrong about this, but I think the music is cheerier than the thematics of the show, however it is so super cute. You will be rooting for them all to make it work even though the two families clash, and Wednesday’s family is apprehensive about the whole thing.

I am in love with this cast! Gasaway and Patterson are perfect as Gomez and Morticia. Gasaway cracked me up with his accent and passion and expressions. He was so charming. Patterson made gloomy and moody so romantic. She portrayed Morticia fearsome in a loving, motherly sort of way. It was great! Cooper and East also made a great team representing their vanilla duo, and then when Alice gets drugged, she is hilarious!

Davis’ Wednesday had a youthful, chaotic energy about her that matched her delivery of being crazy. It was fun watching her move from character to character to get them to follow her lead while spewing out her young adult angst. Ethan’s Lucas was a good balance for Wednesday and was adorable just watching him try to keep up with her. Also, Austin Bernard was endearing as Pugsley while he was concerned about his relationship with his sister.

The costumes (Katherine Greer) really did make the cast look like their intended characters. Bolinger resembled Uncle Fester, and he had the best songs. Grandma (Greer), Lurch (David Craven), and the Ancestors (Lexie Brooks, Adrian Hinijosa, Sarah Ring, and Anthony McBride) added a lot of personality to the ensemble. As always, a great time was had by all, and this show will get you in the Halloween mood.

Before the show, the buffet had a little bit of everything. I like to try everything, which can be a challenge when trying to squish it all on my plate, but I managed. I think my favorite was the Baked Cod in Lemon Sauce and the Vegetarian Frittata, with the Green Beans and Salad with all the trimmings. I also enjoyed the Cinnamon Sugar Churros. My server Devon is a permanent fixture with the Murry’s family, and I always enjoy seeing him every time I’m there. He’s the best!

Broadway World knows it takes an army to make everything run smoothly. The Murry’s Creative Staff includes: Glen J. Gilbert-Artistic Director; Don Bolinger-Director; Moriah Patterson-Choreographer/Asst. Director; Tim Cooper-Musical Director; Keylan Alderson-Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound; Spooky Doing-Set Design; Mark Carlisle-Set Construction; Elaina Petroukhina-Scenic Painter; Thingand Deal-Set Decoration, and Katherine Greer-Costumes.

We would like to give a big THANK YOU to photographer extraordinaire Warren Mccullough for the use of these wonderful pictures. For all of your photography needs, email Warren at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com.