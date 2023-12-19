Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Wildwood Park For The Arts

Presented by Riverside Actors Theatre, Praeclara and Wildwood Park for the Arts

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At The Studio Theatre Photo 1 Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At The Studio Theatre
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre Photo 2 Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre
Review: EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) at The Weekend Theater Photo 3 Review: EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) at The Weekend Theater
Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Windgate Center For The Fine And Photo 4 Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts

Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Wildwood Park For The Arts

Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Wildwood Park For The Arts

Riverside Actors Theatre, Praeclara & Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Rd, in Little Rock, transported us to the trenches of World War I during Christmas of 1914, where the British and the Germans took a day off from fighting to have a Merry Christmas together. Based on a true story, ALL IS CALM, presented Dec. 7-10, was a powerful piece of military art that featured twelve amazing voices that told their tale with heart and emotion that moved me to tears.  

Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Wildwood Park For The Arts Written by Peter Rothstein and Directed by Ben Grimes, the musical tells the story of men ready for an adventure and thinking the war wouldn’t last very long. Soon, they realize the truth of war and the grim days that lay before them. Then, the Pope calls for peace at Christmas, the men put down their guns, and a German soldier ventures out into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” From there, both sides call a truce for the day singing, joking around, playing soccer, taking group pictures, exchanging gifts, helping each other bury the dead, and swapping addresses with each other. One soldier even says they should call a truce at New Years to see how the pictures turn out. This goes on until they are all ordered to retreat into their trenches, and alas, the hostilities resumed.  

Only a little over an hour long, this musical covers 35 songs from Christmas carols sung in various languages, WWI patriotic tunes, Scottish, English, German, French, and Flemish Traditional songs, and other ballads. To lace together the music, the soldiers step out and speak their thoughts that were taken from letters, autobiographies, poetry, gravestone inscriptions, and an old radio broadcast. Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Wildwood Park For The Arts

The voices and the unified storytelling of these men were immeasurable. Under musical direction of Bevan Keating and Scott Whitfield, Wildwood always bring out the best singers, and this was a prime showcase for their talented male vocalists. Crooning for us were Ben Barham, Nathan Clay, Ethan Ezell, Kevin Ezell, Rayburn Ezell, Steven Jones, Xavier Jones, Jon Stevenson, Chris Straw, Matthew Tatus, Chris Weaver, and Thomas Williams. Each voice brought a richness to their characters that made us fall in love with every one of them.  

I will say this is the starkest I have ever seen the Wildwood stage. The background resembled a blue sky. There was fog, a few wooden crates, barbed wire, and sacks that indicated the bunkers. It was lit enough for us to know that the performers were there but had an ominous feeling about it, and I assume the costumes were various versions of uniforms from the era. The whole presentation, from set to music to the acting, was truly intense and it brought strong emotions from many audience members.  

Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Wildwood Park For The Arts I am a big fan of the three entities that came together to display this extraordinary production. Riverside Actors Theatre’s website states that they are a “theatre with a purpose - to heal, to connect, and to serve. We believe theatre can be used to transform lives, to bring attention to social issues, and to make our community better. We are a professional ensemble committed to the central Arkansas community, passionate about development of local artists, and ready to tell stories that do more than entertain.” Merging Riverside Actors Theatre with the voices of Praeclara and the wonderful Wildwood facility was a glorious combination for the holiday season.  

Production Team: Director-Ben Grimes; Music Directors-Bevan Keating and Scott Whitfield; Stage Manager-Zachary D. Rhodes; Assistant Stage Manager-Heather Rookey; Lighting Designer-Dena Kimberling; Scenic Painters-Jessica Riddick and Jeffrey Narrow; Props-Jessica Riddick; Sound Engineer-Dustin Yoder; Social Media-Elizabeth Riddick, Karen Kuralt and Olivia Hicks; Program Designer and Editor-Karen Kuralt. 

Coming up in April, you do not want to miss Wildwood's largest fundraiser: LANTERNS! They will have food, drinks, and entertainment from around the world. Admission price includes a nightly variety stage show as well as activities for kids. For more information, visit their website at wildwoodpark.org.

Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Wildwood Park For The Arts

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Review: NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR at Robinson Center Photo
Review: NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR at Robinson Center

It’s not Christmas without the Nutcracker, and nobody does it better than Ballet Arkansas and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Arkansas Awards; RENT, YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU, Argenta Comm Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Arkansas Awards; RENT, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, Argenta Community Theater & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock Photo
Review: Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

As far as singing goes, I’d normally point out a few that really stood out, but every single one of these vocalists showed out! Even the younger actors held their own while hanging with their seasoned counterparts. They all took turns bringing the soul to the gathering, and I was so glad I was here for it! 

4
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre Photo
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre

What did our critic think of ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre?

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... Theresa Bertram">(read more about this author)

Review: Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY at Actors Theatre Of Little RockReview: Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community TheatreReview: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At The Studio TheatreReview: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At The Studio Theatre
Review: EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) at The Weekend TheaterReview: EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) at The Weekend Theater

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Arkansas A Christmas Carol
TheatreSquared (11/29-12/24)Tracker
Dreamgirls in Arkansas Dreamgirls
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (12/04-12/21)
The Mountaintop in Arkansas The Mountaintop
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (2/07-2/17)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Arkansas The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Reynolds Performance Hall (1/21-1/21)
Romeo & Juliet in Arkansas Romeo & Juliet
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (4/10-4/20)
26 Pebbles in Arkansas 26 Pebbles
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (5/29-6/08)
Company in Arkansas Company
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/20-2/25)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Arkansas To Kill a Mockingbird
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (4/16-4/21)
Les Miserables in Arkansas Les Miserables
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (1/02-1/07)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/02-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You