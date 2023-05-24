Review: GIN GAME at Vapors Live

As I made my way to the Vapors, 315 Park Avenue, in Hot Springs, to watch their production of GIN GAME Saturday, May 20, I had no idea that I was going to instantly fall in love with this venue. I do love historic buildings, but this one is special. According to their website, The Vapors was founded in the summer of 1959 by WWII Pilot Dane Harris and New York Gangster Vincent “Owney” Madden. They created a beautiful theatre restaurant and had live entertainment until disco came along. It has also been a country and western bar and a church, before the newest owner Jimmy Miller took over and wanted to return The Vapors to its former glory. Unfortunately, the dreaded COVID shut down the process for a couple of years, but now they are in full swing and ready for the community to embrace the new Vapors.

“This is our first full year back open,” Performing Arts Manager Carl Robinson said. “It's been a fun ride.” When asked about plans for the Vapors, Robinson answered, “We would like to bring the theater back to what it used to be.” However, with historic buildings, Broadway World understands that it is a process. So, until then, “We want to bring awareness to this building and the greatness that it once represented. As you can see by just sitting in this room, everyone that walks in this room just goes ‘wow’!”

Robinson is correct, of course. When you walk in, the once 24-hour coffee shop door is to your left already reminding you of days past. Photos of entertainers who have graced the stage fill up the walls in the lobby of the Vapors. Over to the right, the kitchen is there as well as the space where a bomb went off that exposed the illegal casino. Also, there are classic slot machines that, again, nod to the Vapors spicy past, along with a beautiful mural of more entertainers that have been in this building.

Once you get past the lobby, the 1960s Las Vegas style lounge area with the original bar is equipped with LED lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system, and WiFi for the newer patrons to this great venue. With so many acts and plays scheduled, the Vapors is ready to bring the glory of the past into the 21st century. “We are having a lot of fun, and we hope to be here a long time,” Robinson said.

With that, what brought Broadway World into the Vapors was the play GIN GAME written by D.L. Coburn and directed by Dedra Joiner. Before the show, they had a wonderful buffet with smoked barbeque that they did themselves, Mexican corn (which I loved), potato salad, baked beans, sausage, cole slaw and rolls, and for dessert some nice creamy cheesecake in many varieties. Dinner was fantastic! If you have the chance to partake in the dining experience of the Vapors, do so.

GIN GAME, winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, stars two retirees Weller Martin (Glenn Calloway) and Fonsia Dorsey (Patsy Slezak) who live in a nursing home and bond over playing Gin on visitor's day. The self-righteous Fonsia, who has never played Gin, turns out to be so good at the game, that she wins every single hand. Weller, who has had many losses in his life, gets more and more frustrated as the games continue. As the play progresses, they use what they have learned about each other against one another and ends in a way I didn’t expect.

Calloway and Slezak had great rapport with each other. They complimented each other’s characteristics and kept the comedy flowing. Calloway was impressive with his line deliveries. He was definitely believable when he became more and more frustrated with losing. When Slezak would throw her hands in the air when she won her hands, it reminded me of me. You might as well celebrate the wins, right? As the game became more serious, Slezak committed to the fear of Weller’s erratic behavior. This was a fantastic example that toxic relationships can happen at any age.

Production for this show consisted of: Dedra Joiner-Director; Carl Robinson-Producer; Meredith Steward-Set Design/Production Manager; Corey Baldwin-Audio/Visual Manager; Chase Lee-Set Design; and Dustin Ramsey-Stage Manager.

The Vapors has many shows coming up. This Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, The Liverpool Legends will take the stage to, what I’m sure will be, a packed house, so get your tickets before they sell out. Visit their website at https://vaporslive.com, for more information and about future shows.