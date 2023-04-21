Interview: Erin Eppinette, Miriam Bennett, Issac Linnett, Braden Craig, And Susannah Linnett of SINGIN IN THE RAIN at Silvermoon Children's Theatre

I feel that the most important thing I do as a writer for Broadway World is assist theatres in cultivating excitement for the next generation of storytellers. Whether I am there to review a show, give feedback, or talk with the budding thespians, spotlighting their ideas and accomplishments brings me a lot of joy. As Whitney Houston once sang--"I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way." I feel that Susannah Linnett, Executive Director at Silvermoon Children's Theatre, 217C W. Broad St., in Texarkana, is doing just that. Next weekend, April 27-29, their troupe will be performing SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. I was fortunate to watch a rehearsal before I sat down with the leads of the show. From what I saw, I am confident saying that this is going to be an incredible show. The cast is wonderful. They sound fantastic, and they work well as an ensemble. I am disappointed that I will not be able to see the final results of their hard work, but I feel blessed that I was able to chat with Erin Eppinette, Miriam Bennett, Isaac Linnett, and Braden Craig for a few minutes.

BWW: Thank you for giving me some of your time. Let's begin with How long have you been with the Silvermoon?

Miriam: Since 2015 for both of us for both of us.

Erin: Yes, both of us.

Isaac: 2014 for me

Braden: mine was 2021.

BWW: Wonderful! Tell me about this company.

Erin: It's great! We've all grown up here.

Miriam: Their motto is "life training in disguise," and I really do think that is true, because I have definitely learned a lot to help build my character. It's really given me a lot of confidence for public speaking and presence.

BWW: Cool.

Erin: I would second that. I mean, I think that it's definitely taught me to be well spoken and to not be afraid of public speaking and all of that. It's been really good.

Isaac: Your social life definitely improves. There are so many other theaters around town that we try to support. We go around during their shows and support them, and I find that it is really fun, because we get to know pretty much everybody that is in their shows. So, it really improves our social life.

Braden: As stated, I haven't been here as long, but the moment that I came in here for CLUE, which was my first show, the moment I came in here, I've always felt like part of the family. Her mom had made a post the other day and said, you know, 'it felt like he's just always been there,' and that warmed my heart really, because when went to public school, I wasn't really accepted. So, I kept coming here, and the people just treating me like I'm a part of the family. It really means a lot to me.

BWW: That's very touching. So, why did you guys want to do SINGIN IN THE RAIN?

Mirium: I've always loved old classic musicals. They are always my favorites. SINGIN IN THE RAIN is one of my favorites. I love Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. I love tap dancing and all that stuff, so I really like this kind of musical. It's really my style.

Erin: I think all of us were so excited, because we were like 'we could be the four people.'

Isaac: It's a very iconic show.

BWW: It looks great. You guys are doing a really good job. Tell me how y'all got involved in Silvermoon. Why do you like theater so much?

Issac: Well, my mom was actually a theater major, and she's the director here at Silvermoon. She kind of pushed for me to do theatre, which it didn't start here, actually. I started at TexRep (Texarkana Repertory Theatre). I did drama camps there, which it was very tiny stuff there. It was, like, little snippets of Broadway songs and other well known popular songs and we did dances, but that's what really kickstarted it. Then I watched MUSICAL OF MUSICALS here. It was the first show that they did here, I think. I believe it was either that one or the TEXARKANA MUSICAL and it really intrigued me. So, I was very excited when my mom decided to make it a children's theater, and she opened it to all of Texarkana.

Miriam: I was never into theater. My family is very musical, so I really enjoy music. Then my family started talking about this new theater in town doing these shows, and I thought 'that's interesting; I'm kind of interested.' So my older brother and I auditioned for INTO THE WOODS here, and I didn't make it in, but ever since I saw my brother out there on stage acting and singing and dancing, I was like 'I want to do that so bad.' So, I came back, and then I made my next show, and ever since then, I can't live without theater and dancing and singing... just together, because I love dancing and I love singing and putting it together it's just it's just the best.

Erin: I have always been really into the arts. I danced whenever I was younger. Then an old friend of mine introduced me to the Silvermoon and brought me to one of the summer camps, and I stayed. I loved it. So many of my friends that I made are here, and I just fell in love with it. It is so much fun, and now I'm on my 22nd show here.

Braden: Before CLUE, I was not interested in theater. My brother did a couple of shows here- he did JOSEPH and CHARLOTTE'S WEB. So, he's 14, I went to go see him, and he was like 'dude, you gotta come do this.,' but I was always the anxious kid, and I just didn't like to speak in public. So I was like 'there's no way I could do this.' So, the co-op that we three do, we have a little drama classes where we put on our show together - little 30-40 minutes show every semester, and I somehow got roped into it and ended up making the lead role. I was so nervous. I had this long list of lines, and I did it and loved it and thought I gotta go do this. So I came to Silvermoon and ended up making Professor Plum and felt like part of the family, and I have loved it ever since.

BWW: So, what's next after you guys graduate?

Miriam: I'm going to Harding University in Searcy in the fall. I'm going to major in music and minor in theater, so I'm taking it with me.

Erin: I'm going to cosmetology school at Texarkana College.

Isaac: I will also be going to Harding University and majoring in theater education degree. I want to be a theater teacher for high school students. I think it'd be really fun to share the love of theatre that I've gotten over the years. I'd like to share my experience with everybody else. I've done it for so long, that there are so many songs that stick in my mind that need to be shared. Also, I want to see the high school theaters improve in our area. I know a lot of theaters don't get the love that they deserve.

Braden: I feel like the odd one out. I'm not going to college. I'm running a detail business right now, it's something I enjoy doing, and then I plan to go work for my dad. He has a truck-to-truck dealership. I plan to go work for him full time, and then maybe go to TC (Texarkana College) to take a couple of business classes.

BWW: Those all sound like great ideas. Is there anything else y'all want to say about your experience here?

Erin: It's great!

Miriam: I agree!

Issac: I'm going to be very sad. I'm not gonna.... I'm not... I don't think I'm gonna cry.

Erin: You're so gonna cry, you liar.

Issac: I've done every single show here, so it's like I have an emotional attachment.

Erin: It's going to be so hard when we all graduate.

Issac: Knowing that I know this is what I want to do...I'm just really ready. I went and saw Cinderella at Harding, and it was so good. It was like Broadway level stuff. Their set was amazing- everybody sounded great, and I am looking forward to it.

Braden: It's definitely gonna be hard for me, but like I said, I haven't been here as long, so I haven't gotten all the emotional attachments as being here for as long as they have. Though it does feel like I've been here a lot longer.

Miriam: it definitely has felt that way for all of us.

Braden: Yeah, I think it's gonna be definitely hard for all of us, but I think if we don't ever let go of the past, we're gonna miss everything that's in front of us.

Erin: That's so inspirational. You should write postcards and stuff.

Braden: It's definitely gonna be a challenge, but we have to make sure that we keep walking forward, because there's so many good things ahead of us. We just need to make sure that we're present in the moment to experience it.

BWW: So do you think you'll do anymore theatre in the future?

Braden: I might do some things with TexRep. I don't think I would do anything career wise, but I might go do some shows there. They are absolutely incredible. I love their work, so maybe in the future, I might.

Erin: I would second that. I think there's always gonna be a part of my life, and I would not be surprised if I do adult theater (not children's theatre) at some point, but I'm not planning on making it a career either.

Miriam: I guess the only reason I'm minoring in theater is just to keep it with me. I really, really wanna do Hardling theater, and I wanna be involved with TexRep when I move bacj, because I just love theatre so much. I don't want to let go of it. I know that's not going to be what I'm doing full time, that's why I'm only minoring in it, because I will be teaching music and stuff, but I still want to keep that piece of me. I really just can't let go. Theatre has been part of my life for so long, it would be weird to not have theater in my life.

Isaac: I plan to have it as a career-- maybe not acting, but I know I want to come back here as well and possibly do TexRep, and maybe take over here at The Silvermoon...who knows? I think it'd be really cool.

These seniors have a bright future ahead of them, and I can't wait to see what's next for these guys.

Before I left, Director Linnett gave me a brief history of The Silvermoon.

Susannah Linnett: This used to be a hotel. It was part of the original town from 1873, and the reason it's called the Silvermoon is because the hotel was called the Silvermoon. There was a fire here; it's been a hardware store; it's been a music store; it's been sewing machine store. We have a Singer Courtyard with the Sewing Machine Singer, so they repurposed that tile. My mom and dad bought it 15 years ago and redid it. This is a three-story building. We could see all the way to the sky, so it's been a labor of love. Currently, they rent out spaces here for parties and weddings and things like that. My dad's always been a theater guy. He's a retired lawyer and judge, but when he bought this building, he said we have to put a theater in this space. He didn't know he was doing it for me and his grandchildren. So, that's the history. We are in our 10th season, and they've been open for about 12 years. It's one of the downtown buildings here that was the first to be revitalized in this recent revitalization movement. We're hoping it catches on and moves faster. We want it to be more of a walking destination. There are a few buildings that are almost ready, so we're hoping downtown gets even better.

Well, Broadway World is excited to see all the improvements made to downtown Texarkana.