Review: BIRTHDAY FROM HELL at The Joint Theater

You have two more chances to find out why Bridgette is so depressed about her birthday

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Why is Bridgette so depressed about her birthday this year? The Main Thing Comedy Trio-Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler-answers this question in BIRTHDAY FROM HELL at The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St #102, in North Little Rock. This Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26, are the only days left to catch this installment of the Fertle Family saga before the trio takes a break and gets ready for the holiday season. 

Review: BIRTHDAY FROM HELL at The Joint Theater Bridgette (Vicki Farrell) is turning 40 and is very upset about it. Her husband Lou (Steve Farrell) always forgets her birthday, but this time it’s even worse because the Patriarch and favorite Reverand Ned Fertle died a year ago on her birthday, and the whole town is planning an anniversary of his death celebration. Lou decides to tell her that it is also doubling as a surprise party for her, which makes it slightly better. In other news, Earl’s (Brett Ihler) intelligence has seemed to improve a little since he hasn’t hit his head in a year. Also, he is being inducted into “The High Order of the Little Baby Owls,” which is a big deal. In order to make it into the secret club, he must pass a few tests, including sticking his arm in a barrel full of snakes and sing a song about poop, mud, and several other unrelated things all in one song. Then, there is mother Fertle’s (Vicki Farrell) line of suiters, one being the new Reverand (Steve) and Doc Moore (also Steve). There’s a lot going on, and it’s super funny. You really don’t want to miss it.     

I love this comedy series, and I love this comedy trio. These guys are pros, and they transform into their multi-characters with ease. Their work has been featured on Saturday Night Live, MTV, HBO, Off-Broadway, and on Dick Clark’s United Stations Radio Network. They are amazing to watch and are so welcoming into their space. Review: BIRTHDAY FROM HELL at The Joint Theater This particular night that I went, the house was packed mainly with people from Nabholz, who are sponsors of The Main Thing. Steve catered the jokes to take jabs at Greg Nabholz, which was a huge hit with the crowd. Everyone was laughing and having a great time, including my group of friends who were all first-timers. Introducing them to the Fertle family was a treat, especially since they were from Seattle. 

Bring your appetite, because this family run venue serves drinks and food. They have chicken salad boxes, turkey boxes, and other snacks. They also have a large selection of craft beers, custom cocktails and wine. I had a very tasty Mango Daquiri, and my party consumed several glasses of wine and various beers.  

The Joint has a 20-seat café, lighted patio, and 100-seat cabaret theater that is available for private parties and special events. Steve can modify a show for whatever group is there and is grateful for the support from his fans. “The theater cannot stay open through ticket sales alone. We are thankful to Greg Nabholz for supporting what we do.” 

When The Fertles are not on stage, there are various other programs to entertain you. Every Tuesday night, there is Open Stand Up Comedy. On Wednesdays, The Joint Venture does Improv Comedy, which according to Brett, is similar to Second City in Chicago, or Whose Line Is It Anyway. They also have a world class music series, and various storytelling shows and burlesques. Basically.....something for everyone.  

To checkout all they have to offer, visit their website at https://www.thejointargenta.com. 




