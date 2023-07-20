Interview: Jeff Allen of THE POINT 94.1 talks about the STURGIS RALLY and Life as a DJ

Once upon a time, literally about 100 years ago, commercial radio was created to entertain people in their homes. If you were not able to make it to your local dancehall for the latest swing band event or join country stars at the Grand Ole Opry, gathering around the radio was a favorite family activity. They had music, shows, and commercials to discuss the newest features on that washer you had your eye on down at the local appliance store. Now in the 21st century, there are many different ways to hear music, but there is still no better way to connect with your local community than through radio.

While flipping through the stations, you automatically pause when you hear one of Arkansas’ staple radio DJs. He has one of the deepest, calmest, sexiest voices that you will ever hear and has been on the air for about a third of the time that radio has been in existence. He is the master when it comes to rock history and is one of the nicest guys I have ever met. I am talking about the incredible (and incredibly tall) JEFF ALLEN from The Point 94.1 in Little Rock.

Broadway World had the privilege and absolute pleasure of getting to sit down with this amazing talent, and to say that I had to keep my starry heart eyes in check is an understatement.

BWW: Jeff, thank you for meeting with me.

Jeff: Thank you for asking. This is the first sit down interview I've ever done.

BWW: Well, I'm glad I could be your first.

Jeff: I'm not that interesting.

BWW: (already starting to swoon) Yeah.....No. I refuse to believe that.

Jeff: Thank you. Do you have any questions?

BWW: (Obviously I swooned a little too long) Do I have any questions? Sure. Is Jeff Allen your real name?

Jeff: It is.

BWW: Really? I was sure that was a fake name.

Jeff: Nope, it’s real.

BWW: Well, ok then. How long have you been in radio?

Jeff: Uuummmmm.....32 years?

BWW: Woooooow. Ok, so I'm really impressed that you've managed to......not get kicked out yet.

Jeff: I’m really impressed that I’ve been able to keep a job.

BWW: That’s what I’m saying....I mean....you’re fabulous. We all know you're fabulous.

Jeff: Thank you. I worked for what was then Clear Channel and now is iHeart, and I was part of the big purge of employees in 2001, where they let a lot of people go.

BWW: I worked for Clear Channel right when they took over KSSN/K Duck/Cool 95.

Jeff: I'm surprised our paths never crossed, because that's when I was working for them, too. I was at Magic 105.

BWW: Yeah, but you weren’t on Cantrell, were you?

Jeff: Dick Booth had it all under the same umbrella for about five minutes...

BWW: Right...

Jeff: I actually did a shift in the Cantrell building on KSSN one Sunday. They needed somebody to fill in and they asked me to do an afternoon Sunday shift, and so I did one shift on KSSN. So, we were there at the same time.

BWW: So maybe we did...

Jeff: K-Duck was in our building on Main Street for a little while, and I still work with the guy who was the duck mascot, Todd.

BWW: I was Daisy the Duck on the Duck Dates Dateline.

…..He smiles....I swoon some more...

Jeff: So, I took about a year off from radio, and I went over to Signal Media. They had a spot for me, and I'm still there.

BWW: Do you like it?

Blake Woodson and Jeff Allen from The Point 94.1

Jeff: I do. It's a good local company. They own The Point 94.1 and The Buzz 103.7.

BWW: OK. So, what has been a highlight of your 32 years on the radio. Why are you still there?

Jeff: I like it. I like entertaining people. I like educating people. I'm known for rock history information, so I'm a sponge when it comes to that kind of stuff. So, I like educating people and entertaining at the same time, and I've got a big platform to do that.

BWW: That’s pretty cool.

Jeff: I've developed some relationships over the years with the listeners-- frequent people in the text line and call line-- and we exchange Christmas cards and things like that.

BWW: I had letters, too. They came from Tucker.

Jeff: (laughing at me) I haven’t had a lot of those. I had one.

BWW: So much fun.

Jeff: But being on the radio this long, I've gotten the opportunity now to do fun things, and that's kind of the payoff for putting in the time.

BWW: What's your fun things?

Jeff: Well, like the Sturgis Rally. The station pays me to go up there and do a show every year.

BWW: Where's that?

Jeff: In South Dakota.

BWW: Tell me about the Sturgis Rally.

Jeff: It's the world's largest motorcycle rally, and this year it runs from August 4 through August 13.

BWW: Do you ride a motorcycle?

Jeff: I do.

BWW: What kind of motorcycle?

Jeff: Harley Davidson.

BWW: Wow. That's serious. Are you gonna ride it all the way to South Dakota?

Jeff: No, I can't, because I have to pull a camper to sleep in. With insurance, I have to drive the Suburban to pull the RV, and I can't put the bike in the back of the Suburban. So, it will be on a trailer.

BWW: What do you do there?

Jeff: I do a show with the Full Throttle Saloon, and it's basically the same show on the air in Little Rock, but I'm broadcasting from South Dakota and just promoting... ‘This is what goes on at the rally; This is what I did last night; This is what I'm going to do tomorrow; Here's why you should come next year.’

BWW: Who is going to be there this year?

Jeff: A lot of people. One big misconception with the Sturgis Rally that is easy to clear up is that Sturgis the city is about 6500 people, maybe. It's about the size of Beebe. It's not big. The Sturgis Rally takes place in a large area around that city. Deadwood, like the TV show Deadwood, is 25 miles away and is part of the Sturgis Rally. Rapid City is about 23 miles away. It's part of the rally. So, when people go to Sturgis, they are there, but they are maybe 30 or 40 miles away. So, when bands say they're playing Sturgis, it's not like a big music festival where there are multiple stages and bands all week. Buffalo Chip has a full week of bands, Full Throttle Saloon has a full week of bands, and the Iron Horse downtown has a full week of bands. So there's dozens of stages around the area that bands play on.

BWW: Cool....

Jeff: So, that might help explain when you say ‘who's going to be there.’ Well....Buffalo Chip has ZZ Top and Lynyrd, Skynyrd and Limp Bizkit and a bunch of other bands. But, if you're not staying at the Buffalo Chip Campground, you have to buy a ticket for each of those shows.

BWW: OK...

Jeff: If you book your spot at Buffalo Chip, you get to see them all for free.

BWW: Well, that sounds like fun.

Jeff: It is. At Full Throttle where I am staying, they will have Slaughter, Warrant, Drowning Pool, Colt Ford, Ned Ledoux, Jackyl and a few other bands.

BWW: Are you the only radio guy there?

Jeff: No. It's really neat. There's a duo from Chicago that's up there every year that I've become friends with. They've been going for 24 years.

BWW: Oh, wow!

Jeff: This will be my 6th. There's a group out of Washington State, Spokane area, that's been coming every year. There's a group out of Milwaukee that's been coming every year, and they have several different radio station partners that are there to broadcast, which is what I do.

BWW: How did you talk the station into letting you do that?

Jeff: It was not easy. I got an opportunity to go do it, and I went back to the station and said I'd like to do this. The first thing we had to do was get the local Rock City Harley-Davidson involved as a sponsor.

Once that happened, the station started working out trades with an RV company and other businesses.

Jeff: On the first year, we lost money, because we had no idea what we were doing, and I came back and I said, ‘Well, when I go back next year’ and they were like ‘you wanna go back?’ ‘Yes, I'm part of it now. I've got a spot up there.’ It took some convincing the second year, but they got a few more sponsors added on. So, it made up the difference on what we lost the first year, and they said, ‘well, OK.’ So, the second year the station actually made a profit, and I got back, and they said, ‘when do you leave next year?’ It changed that quickly.

BWW: Well dang, you should find other things to do...this month I'm here.....this month I'm here.

Jeff: It would be nice. But there will be over a half a million people in the Sturgis area the week of the rally.

BWW: That's a lot of revenue for them. That's great.

Jeff: It's pretty incredible. There's a 2am curfew on Main Street for bikes. The bars shut down and everything else. It’s comparable to Bourbon Street, but for the rally, all of the bikes have to be off Main Street from 2am until 7am the next morning. They have three street crews that come in, and they'll sweep and wash down the streets. On day ten of the rally, Main Street looks as good as it did on day one of the rally. It's unbelievable. They come in like worker ants and just scrub that street clean, and it looks pristine.

BWW: That's cool....

Jeff: No smell like Bourbon Street.

BWW: I bet it’s really loud.

Jeff: It can get loud in town, but I think the reason Sturgis became such a destination is the fact that you have Devil’s Tower National Monument, Badlands State Park, Custer State Park, where the Buffalo Trail is, and Deadwood, the famous Old West Town. All these are within an hour and a half of Sturgis. It's all centered around that. So, Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial and the Native American History Museum are all right there.

BWW: I haven't done any of that.

Jeff: And the roads are really, really good...no potholes, nothing like that. So, it's nice to ride a motorcycle to see Devil’s Tower and Mount Rushmore.

BWW: Have you done all of that yet?

Jeff: I've done it all. I'll do it again.

BWW: I’m jealous. Do you do it every year?

Jeff: Every year.

BWW: Here I am at Mount Rushmore again.

Jeff: What’s funny is Mount Rushmore changes. The first year I went, the visitor center had rock columns. They had fifty of them for all 50 states, and each state had its own column the year it was founded. Then, I come back the next year, and they have flags for every state lining the walkway. They redid this, and then the next year they've redone it into something else. It seems like every year the entryway to the observation deck changes, so it's interesting.

BWW: So what else do you have going on?

Jeff: Fall concert season.

BWW: Awesome. Where?

Jeff: Well, I mean, Oaklawn is bringing in all the good shows, Simmons Bank Arena is bringing in all the good shows, and The Hall has a lot of good shows coming in. My second love is concerts.

BWW: So other than motorcycle rallies and concerts, what does the fabulous Jeff Allen do?

Jeff: Well, there is my daily five hours show on the radio.

BWW: Yeah... Does that still have the excitement as it did 32 years ago?

Jeff: It does.

BWW: Really?

Jeff: Yeah, it does. I look forward to going to work. Another thing I do is on Thursdays, I run down a local music calendar to try to help the local venues and bands. They don't get enough exposure.

BWW: No, they really don't. I like to give love to the smaller venues. I prefer intimate settings.

Jeff: I took (our mutual friend) Blake (Woodson) to a show like that two weeks ago. We went to Oklahoma City to see the Struts. It was in a really small room.

BWW: It's more fun that way.

Jeff: And he was just blown away.

BWW: Where else would you like to go?

Jeff: I've got a kind of a bucket list of venues. The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was one. I've been lucky enough to see a couple of shows at Hollywood Bowl, and that's such an iconic venue. It’s up in the hills and they've got the wooden bleachers out there. It's...it's, I mean, The Beatles played that stage, Pink Floyd played that stage on Dark Side of the Moon. I actually got to see David Gilmour on that stage playing the whole Pink Floyd set. So not Pink Floyd, but the guitar and voice of Pink Floyd, and that was pretty special. I'd like to go to Red Rock and see a show in Colorado. I'd like to go to the Opera House in Sydney and see a show. It’s places like that I’d like to go and see a show.

Jeff Allen with Joan Jett

BWW: Who's your favorite?

Jeff: Bands?

BWW: Sure.

Jeff: Journey is at the top of the list, but my musical taste is very, very broad.

BWW: Well, you're a DJ, so of course it is.

Jeff: It’s not because I’m a DJ. I like classic rock; I like some modern rock; I like progressive rock.

BWW: I see a pattern.

Jeff: I like 70s and 80s country. I like a lot of different stuff.

BWW: Yeah, me too.

Jeff: Like there's some R&B and stuff like that, that people question, you know.

BWW: So, on your drive home, what are you listening to?

Jeff: Whatever I'm in the mood for.

BWW: Do you listen to the radio?

Jeff: Sometimes, and sometimes I don't. It depends on the mood I'm in. For my presets, I've got a sports talk station, I've got a 90s alternative and grunge station, I've got a classic country station, I've got a modern rock station. I've got an 80s and 90s R&B station. Those are my presets.

BWW: Sometimes, I feel like I should support the stations and be that extra number.

Jeff: And it helps, and we appreciate that.

BWW: And I love to turn you on when I’m in the car. Afterall, you are probably the state’s favorite DJ.

Jeff: I don’t know. I think I'm the steady, easy to forget one, because I'm always there.

BWW: No, it is not easy to forget about you. There are so many Jeff Allen fans out there, me being one of many adoring listeners out there.

Jeff: I just want to be good.

BWW: Oh, you've been on for 32 years, so that really should be an indicator that you are. If not, you would be booed off already. But really, you have that sexy, deep, comforting voice.

Jeff: Thank you. (BWW notes..he’s so cute when he smiles) I've been really fortunate, you know, being in this business.

BWW: I have a lot of friends who have fallen victim to radio cuts.

Jeff: I work for a company that understands and takes care of the people that have been there, and if I have a question, I can go downstairs to the person in the corner office. I can talk to her one-on-one.

BWW: Sounds like a wonderful company. And you've made friends there?

Jeff: I have.

BWW: Yeah? Anybody I know? Is Chuck Gatlin there?

Jeff: Chuck is still there.

BWW: I love Chuck.

Jeff: He is great. He's great at what he does. Mike Kennedy is still there, Rick Steele is there. And then we've got all the guys from the Buzz, Justin Acri and Wess Moore and Joe Franklin, Randy Rainwater who's been there for 35 years and Roger Scott, David Bazzel...the whole motley crew.... the island of misfit toys.

Sharpe Dunaway, Jeff Allen, and Mike Kennedy

BWW: That’s fun!

Jeff: And they all work so well together.

BWW: Ok, back to random facts about Jeff. Who has been your most interesting person to interview?

Jeff: That's a tough one....that's really tough.

BWW: Fine. Top five.

Jeff: OK... Brad Delp, the singer for Boston, would be up there, because I had 10 minutes scheduled, and we ended up talking for 20, and we talked about him. It was the year that the Red Sox were winning, the Celtics were winning, and the Patriots were winning. He's a Boston native, so we discussed what it was like to be a Boston native and have success in professional sports. He was really happy about that, and it was a couple years before he committed suicide. I felt like we connected. So that interview is really special to me.

Jeff: Talking with Stevie Nicks was really special, because....

BWW: She’s Stevie Nicks....

Jeff: And I got her talking about the things she's done for Veterans, and she talked about losing both her parents and how that impacted her. She opened up to me, so that's a good interview.

BWW: That’s amazing!

Play It Again Arkansas provides band instruments for students in Arkansas. Thanks to TSO and your support for raising $12,937 for this great local charity. In the photo, John Caldwell from Play It Again Arkansas, Mike Kennedy, and Jeff Allen. Style by The Bridal Cottage Photo Credit: Brian Chilson

Jeff: I had great conversations with the guy that founded Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Paul O'Neill. He was such an interesting, brilliant, creative genius...a little eccentric.

BWW: They all are.

Jeff: The really, really good one are, but I have to put him up there, too, because we always have great conversations.

BWW: That is so cool. Ok, so back to Sturgis. Who are you looking forward to meeting and/or interviewing at the rally?

Jeff: There'll be a few people. Jesse, the singer for Jackyl, he and I have been friends for a long time, so he'll come on the air with me one day. He's the main reason I’m going up there. I'm looking forward to meeting Ned LeDoux. Ned is Chris LeDoux’s son. Ned is playing Saturday night at Full Throttle Saloon. When we were on Main Street and K-Duck was in our building, Chris came in one day to do a promotion on K-Duck, and I got a picture with him in the lobby. I really want to show that picture to Ned of his dad and me and the studio from, you know, 30 years ago. It will be a cool, full circle moment.

BWW: Ok, so when you are not chasing music and riding your Harley, what are you doing?

Jeff: I spend a lot of time on Greers Ferry Lake in the summer. I enjoy being on the water.

BWW: Yeah? Are you a fisherman?

Jeff: Sometimes.

BWW: Do you ski?

Jeff: I snow ski, I don’t water ski.

BWW: So what do you do on the water then? Get sunburnt?

Jeff: Get sunburnt...a little tubbing...hang out with friends. One fun thing to do is go out in the middle of Greer Ferry Lake and hike up Sugarloaf Mountain. It's only accessible by boat. That's fun and has a beautiful view from the top.

BWW: Is it a hard hike?

Jeff: It’s a mile and a half.

BWW: Straight up?

Jeff: Zig zag.

BWW: Fun!

Jeff: And the rest of my time is spent watching movies. I'm kind of a cinephile. I love movies- I love music documentaries of all types, from the better ones like the one on Pavarotti, which was just amazing. Again, you wouldn't think I would be into those types of genres.

BWW: It's respectable.

Jeff: There is a good documentary out about Alanis Morissette. That was really interesting, because Taylor Hawkins was in it a lot, because he was her drummer on her first album, way before the Foo Fighters, and he's the one that died. So, it's interesting to see 20 year old Taylor Hawkins talking about playing with Alanis Morissette, and he's finally a rock star and you know, a few years later, biggest fan in the world.

BWW: OK, cool. So...wanna get personal?

Jeff: What do you want to know?

…...Here is where he gets giggly.....

BWW: Do you have a wife?

Jeff: No.

BWW: Girlfriend?

Jeff: Not really.

BWW: Boyfriend?

Jeff: No.

BWW: My daughter says it’s 2023.... You can have whatever you want.

Jeff: You're right, except inanimate objects.

BWW: Incorrect...that is also acceptable...you know, you do you, Boo. That's what they say.

This conversation has obviously derailed, and we speak nonsense for a moment......now getting back on track......

Jeff: Really there is not much to tell. I’m an open book.

BWW: So then there is a lot to tell. It’s the closed books that don’t want to tell me anything. Radio groupies? MC groupies?

Perry Morris and Jeff Allen working the stage

Jeff: I like connecting with people who look at me as Jeff and not that guy on the radio.

BWW: Are you looking for anybody?

Jeff: No, I’m not.

BWW: (Now, I’m just really nosey and all up in his business) Why not?

Jeff: Because I found somebody, and we're just not together right now. Does that make sense?

BWW: It does. (And all the collective fangirls are taking a giant sigh of disappointment)

Jeff: I feel like I've met my soul mate. We were just not in the same place right now to be where we can be together.

BWW: Physically, emotionally, mentally?

Jeff: Physically. She had to move off, but we still talk almost every other day.

BWW: Is she ever going to make her way back, or are you going to say, ‘screw this radio, I’m going there?’

Jeff: That’s up for debate.

BWW: (Insert heart eyes) That’s so romantic!

Jeff: We have a connection that goes beyond most things, and we both understand that that's something special that a lot of people never get.

BWW: I need more (we all need more....)

Jeff: When we were together, we were not in the right place for either one of us to settle down. We were both, kind of, headed in different directions, and it wasn't until we were apart that we realized we should have stayed together.

BWW: Kids?

Jeff: No.

BWW: So, you just have Blake then?

Jeff: Yes....I just have Blake.

BWW: That's not true. I've seen the pictures. There's a lot of you guys. I see you have a good community.

Bret Michaels with Jeff Allen

Jeff: I've got a good circle of friends, and I've got a little bit of family. I've got two sisters that both live out of state, so I hardly ever see them.

BWW: Where are they?

Jeff: One is in Oklahoma and the other is in Alabama, so I don’t see them very often.

BWW: Parents?

Jeff: Both gone.

BWW: Mine too.

Jeff: It’s tough.

BWW: It’s life.

Jeff: It is life, but I’ve lost a lot of good friends, too, though, and it kind of puts things into perspective. The old saying is that the older you get, the more people die around you. That's part of aging, but one of my best friends was 30 years old when she had Cardiac Arrhythmia and dropped dead playing catch with her son. That’s not getting older, her time was up. So, you have to live each day to the fullest and not worry about when it's coming, because when it happens, you won't be able to do anything about it. I mean, I could pull out of this parking lot and get hit by a bus.

BWW: Exactly.

Jeff: I'm not planning on it, but I'm not saying it couldn’t happen.

BWW: I believe that as well. Yesterday was yesterday and tomorrow may not even come.

Jeff: One thing about it is when my time does come, I'm not gonna have a lot of regrets looking back on my life, because I've gotten to do a lot of fun stuff. I've been to Southeast Asia. I've been to South America. I've gotten on a plane and flown over a volcano lake.... things that most normal people wouldn't do.

BWW: Wow! That’s so cool!

Jeff: Yeah, I stood on the equator with one foot in each hemisphere. I’ve driven across Death Valley in a convertible from Las Vegas to California.

BWW: That's so fun. I like that. Good... So, what’s next for Jeff?

Jeff: Whatever happens tomorrow...(he laughs at himself). I'm gonna get up tomorrow, go to work, entertain people, and then I'm going to look at next week and go, ‘OK, I've got this Thursday night and this Saturday night.’ That's kind of the way I work.

BWW: Me too. I just go with it, and then I'll look at my calendar to see where I need to go. So, What issue is near to your heart?

Jeff: I'm a big advocate for Alzheimer's Research. I lost my mom to Alzheimers.

BWW: I lost my aunt to that and my children’s grandmother passed of that as well.

Jeff: I wish more people understood how horrible that disease is.

BWW: It really is heartbreaking.

Jeff: Each day is a surprise. It’s rough.

BWW: Have we missed anything?

Jeff: You asked what was next. I'm hoping another acting gig opens up. I've done a little bit here and there.

BWW: What have you done?

Jeff: The 48 hour film project in Little Rock. I was really proud of that one. We won the Fan favorite award. We missed the 48 hour deadlines so we weren’t eligible for official consideration, but we were the fan favorite. I did a little independent film called the Gleaning a few years ago that made some of the film circuit, but one of the two partners in that passed away, so it kind of killed the momentum it had. Things like that happen. I did a movie for Charles Band that was shot in Little Rock. He was the guy that did the Puppet Master series. Somebody texted me the other day and said, ‘your movie is on Amazon. I'm gonna buy it.’ I was in one scene, one scene, but I have a line, so it's credited.

BWW: That’s so cool! Do you have an IMDb?

Jeff: My IMDb actually has a few credits on it.

BWW: Wow! Good for you!

Jeff: So, That's what I want to do next- movies. I want a bigger role or more roles in general.

BWW: Then you should be doing theater.

Jeff: Roger (Eaves-from Murry’s Dinner Playhouse) told me that.

BWW: Roger is a smart guy.

Jeff: COVID kind of killed a lot of things. We had a meeting for a script that I was going to be the lead in February of 2020, and of course, a month and a half later, the world locked down. And then after things opened back up, I reached out to the guy holding the script, and he said, ‘well, it's had some interest from some studios, but....’ So, it’s just kind of sitting out there, yeah.

BWW: Do theater, because a lot of those people know when films are coming through town, and the more you network.....

Jeff: That's true. That is true.

BWW: And you would be an asset to the theatrical community. Jeff Allen from The Point 94.1 would sell tickets just so they could come see you in a play. You would be a draw for sure! Can you sing?

Jeff: I’ve been known to sing.

BWW: Yeah? What kind of singer are you?

Jeff: I’ve got a good vocal range.

BWW: This is exciting! So here is my assessment. You are very handsome and have a deep, sexy voice. How tall are you?

Jeff: Thank you. 6’ 7.”

BWW: Do you play basketball?

Jeff: I did in high school. I tore my knees up. It happens.

BWW: Bless your heart.

Jeff: I got it fixed. Thanks to Dr. Jimmy Tucker of Arkansas Orthopedics (now OrthoArkansas). The man works wonders.

BWW: Are those you real knees or do they set off metal detectors?

Jeff: They’re real. He corrected the natural born defect I had that was causing the problem.

BWW: Oh mercy!

Jeff: My kneecaps were set off to the side. They weren't in the socket, they were just slightly offset. I would be walking along and my knee would go out of joint.

BWW: Oh no. Would you fall because of that?

Jeff: Yeah, so he had to detach the tendons, recenter it, reattach everything, and let it heal. I have not had one issue since he did that.

BWW: Did it end your basketball career?

Jeff: It did.

Jeff Allen on the bus with Halestorm

BWW: So you went into journalism at...?

Jeff: No, I didn't go into journalism. I went into mechanics like engineering and stuff.

BWW: So, you’re like a car mechanic? Those are always good to know.

Jeff: No, like nuclear engineering mechanics.

BWW: Oh! Wow! Big Brain! That's cool! Did you get that degree?

Jeff: I got an actual trade school type education through Babcock. Companies trained me to work on their stuff.

BWW: Did you like it?

Jeff: I did.

BWW: Then why didn't you stay?

Jeff: Because the NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission) decided to that people like us, contractors, were working too many hours and they cut our overtime. They put a ceiling on the overtime, which cut 12 hours of possible overtime off each week's paycheck.

BWW: Hmm, that's a big pay cut. What did you do?

Jeff: I've worked on the reactor head itself, the engine inside the nuclear reactor. It's got these little drives for the control rods, and I've worked on those drives. I've worked on the reactor cooling pumps, like the pumps to keep it cool.

BWW: One false move and boom?

Jeff: No, but it's just like any pump.... like a pump on a car. Occasionally, you have to do preventive maintenance and things like that.

BWW: That sounds scary.

Jeff: It's actually fun work.

BWW: So if you started out there, how old were you when you started in radio?

Jeff: 20. With those kind of jobs, you'll have time off in between the job and I started radio in my spare time and one thing led to another.

BWW: What was your first station?

Jeff: It was a country station here in Russellville at KCJC.

BWW: And you were like ‘screw this, I hate country.’

Jeff: No. It was only a parttime gig, and then I got an opportunity to go full time at Magic 105.

BWW: I have a similar story. I started at KVOM in Morrilton before I went to B98.5 in Little Rock.

Jeff: The first commercial I made was in the KVOM studio when I was working for nightclub. It's the most God awful thing you've ever heard. I didn't know what I was doing.

BWW: (my excitement is obvious now) Do you have the air check for that?

Jeff: I don't.

BWW: That would be awesome.

Jeff: It was terrible.

BWW: That would be so awesome.

Jeff: It was terrible. I had no inflection on my voice. I didn't know how to use my voice. It was monotone. It's just...

BWW: awesome.

Jeff: It's terrible....terrible

BWW: Wha????? You didn’t naturally have a 1-900 voice?

Jeff: No, it’s a muscle. You have to train it.

BWW: Well I’m going to believe you just came out of the womb like that.

Jeff: hahaha...no. I wish.

BWW: Well this has been very enjoyable. Thank you so much for joining me today. I have loved getting to know you.

Jeff Allen can be heard middays Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm on The Point 94.1. From noon to 1, catch an hour of double shots from your favorite classic rock artists. At 1:40 listen to Jeff Allen’s School of Rock as the professor challenges you with a classic rock trivia question. Tune in each Thursday at 11:10 for the Live N Local Music Report. If you’re in a band and want to spread the word about where you’re playing, shoot Jeff an email at jeff@kkpt.com.

The Point 94.1 has your chance to win a trip to Sturgis for The 83rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. You’ll get a spot to set up camp at the Pappy Hoel Campground at the Full Throttle Saloon. PLUS…your wristbands will get you access to all the concerts at the Full Throttle Saloon.

To register, stop by Rock City Harley Davidson or Toad Suck Harley Davidson and drop your name in the box.