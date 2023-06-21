Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Royal Theatre

The seaweed was definitely greener with The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., in Benton, as they finished out their run of DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID June 8th-18th. With packed houses during almost every show, this company proved there was plenty of talent “Under the Sea.”

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright, the stage musical is based on the original 1989 Disney movie, which was taken from the Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale of the same name. It's a common tale of a typical teenager ready to explore a world beyond her boundaries, and a father who isn't ready to give up his little girl. This take of the theme involves Ariel (Amaya Hardin), the little mermaid, who likes to hang out above the ocean, and falls in love with a handsome human prince (Tyler Mann), that she rescued when he fell overboard. In true musical fashion, she sings to him, he falls in love with her voice, and then she swims away before he can find out that he was just rescued by a mermaid. Due to family strife with her father King Triton (Nick Farr), Ariel enlists Aunt Ursula (Julie Atkins) to turn her human. For payment, Ariel has to give up her voice and has her soul as collateral.

So how does she attract Prince Eric? According to Ursela, she has her looks, her pretty face, "And don't underestimate the importance of body language." Ariel has three days to get him to "kiss the girl" so she can be human and get her voice back. With the help of her friends Sebastian (Xavier Jones), Flounder (Lawrence Hobbs, Jr.) and Scuttle (Olivia Hatton), Ariel and the prince get their happily ever after.

Before I talk about this amazing cast, I want to give my starry heart eyes to their Director Taijee Bunch. Not only has he crafted and molded this amazing LITTLE MERMAID cast, but he has also been a major asset and creative soul here in Central Arkansas and beyond. His innovative vision has blessed several theatres here, and we are going to miss him as he goes off to further his educational pursuits. Understand Taijee, Broadway World will still keep our eye on you. We expect incredible things from you and hope you have an amazing time.

The singing in this show was phenomenal. Music Director Christian Waldron never disappoints, and this show is another testament to the skill he has for bringing out the best in his singers. Now, I’m unsure if this is the first show I’ve seen with Ta’Ru Harris’s choreography, but his moves definitely complimented the musical arrangements, and the tap dance routine was a blast to watch.

Ok, so about this cast......where do I even start? Amaya Hardin as Ariel was a perfect choice. Though I have not seen the live action movie yet, I know that Hardin really channeled her inner princess and took us on a magical journey that would not have been possible with anyone else. She was sweet, yet determined, and her singing blew us all away. Eric was the perfect Prince Eric to our Ariel. He was dashing, supportive, and he led his crew with command and adventure in his eyes. His caretaker Grimsby (Sumer Scott) really had the protective vibe over the prince. Xavier Jones’ Sebastian cracked everyone up. The concern in his voice for Ariel sounded truly sincere. Julie Atkins really brought out her evil side with Ursela. Well, I do love a good bad guy for sure, and her sidekicks Flotsam (Bee Golleher) and Jetsam (Brendle Roberts) made the scenes even better. I liked how everyone kept swaying like they were actually underwater.

I may have swooned a bit when King Triton (Nick Farr) took the stage. His formidable presence demanded your attention, and his concern for his daughters was endearing. Ariel’s sisters Aquata (Belle Overstreet), Andrina (Bethany Davis), Arista (Kristen Phantazia Smith), Attina (Kinsey Potts), Adella (Taylor Huff), and Alana (Suzanna Dudley) sang beautifully together. I liked that although they were grouped together each time, they all had distinct personalities that made them all unique. Also, the sisters and Flounder (Lawrence (LJ) Hobbs, Jr.), who really held his own with the older performers, have my favorite song that isn’t in the movie She’s in Love. They did a cute job with it, and I enjoyed it immensely. Another cute number was the tapdancing Scuttle (Olivia Hatton) and bird crew during Positoovity. Hatton really brought the comedy with her character.

Then there is Chef Louis (D.C. Miles), who, I’ve been told, was a favorite amongst the crowd, and rightfully so. Les Poissons had everyone laughing!

Coming up in July is WILLY WONKA, JR, and LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL in August. For more information on this wonderful company, visit their website at www.theroyaltheatre.org.