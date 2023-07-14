Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

It’s time to bring out those bell bottoms and platform shoes as Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, groovily presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, now through August 12. You do not have to be highly religious or know how to do The Hustle to enjoy this funky disco Biblical tale. However, if you are, Roger Eaves assured us that it was accurate to the original story.

With Lyrics by Tim Rice and Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this tale opens with a Narrator (Brianna East) telling the story of JOSEPH to a children’s chorus (Ivy Hinton, Hope Hinton, and Austin Bernard). The kids are taken back to the days when Jacob (Don Bolinger) bore 12 sons: Gad (Michael Klucher), Ruben (Tim Cooper), Simeon (Brian Earles) Benjamin (Sela Booher), Judah (Tylen Loring), Levi (Stephen K. Stone), Naphtali (Eli Butler), Asher (Drew Reynolds), Issachar (Tyler Mann), Dan (Bret Kagebein), Zebulon (Ivy McGrew), and his favorite Joseph (Ethan Petterson). Jacob loved Joseph so much that he gave him an amazing colorful coat to wear. The brothers were so jealous that they sold Joseph as a slave to merchants and then told their father that he was killed.

Once in Egypt, Joseph becomes Potiphar’s (Don Bolinger) slave, but Potiphar grows fond of him and treats him special until he catches him with his wife (Katherine Greer) and sends Joseph to prison. While in prison, he meets the Butler (Drew Reynolds) and the Baker (Tyler Mann), who belong to the Pharaoh (Michael Klucher), and tell them what their dreams mean. When the Pharaoh finds out what Joseph can do, he sends for Joseph to interpret his dreams. When he tells the Pharaoh that there will be seven years of bounty and seven years of famine, the Pharaoh appoints Joseph in charge of storing food for the upcoming hard times.

How does this story end? Does Joseph ever see his family again? Come find out for yourself..

Made up of the first all-female directing team that Murry’s Dinner Playhouse has ever had since their beginning in 1967, this all-star collaboration consists of Moriah Patterson as Director/Choreographer, Keylan Alderson as Stage Manager/Lighting Technician, and Janette Robinson as Musical Director. This show---THIS SHOW---will entertain you from beginning to end. I know taste in art is subjective and I don’t want to start a fight, but this is the show to beat for the summer. I laughed so hard that I had tears, and the singing quality was over the top on fire! The disco and country dancing were so much fun, and the costumes were colorful and fitting of the decades being portrayed.

My first shoutout goes to Narrator Brianna East and her children’s chorus. East took command of that show, and her singing was perfect—so soulful and mesmerizing. The kids followed her lead and held their own like pros when all of the other powerful personalities came on stage.

Now that I’ve seen Ethan Patterson as Joseph, I can’t see anyone else in that part. He was so reactive and sympathetic, yet camped it up where needed, and his vocals were on point buddy! So amazing! One of my favorite scenes is during “Potiphar” with the Narrator, Mrs. Potiphar, Joseph, Ensemble and Potipher playing out the part where Mrs. Potiphar tries to seduce Joseph. Watching Patterson respond to Mrs. Potiphar’s advances was hilarious.

My starry heart eyes go to the super funny...make me laugh until I cry....Michael Klucher as the Pharoah in his song “Poor Poor Pharoah/Song of the King.” If you haven’t seen this, I really don’t want to give it away (though I guess the picture does), but....Klucher as “The King” was the best thing I’ve seen in a while! He is known for his comedic abilities anyway, and it is always a treat to see what he brings to the show. This particular role is at the top of my favorite Klucher list of characters.

Almost every Brother had an opportunity to let their individual voices be known. Coopers’ Reuben was amusing as he over dramatically told of the demise of Joseph to Jacob. Loring’s Judah leading the cast in “Benjamin Calypso” had us swaying like palm trees in the wind while he was pleading for his brother’s life. And, when the cast came out into the audience, I had the privilege of hearing Brian Earles sing right next to me, and his tone quality resonated so pure that both my friend and I looked at each other and communicated through our eyes about how wonderful he was......absolutely phenomenal.

For the dining options for this production, the buffet has a lot of their staple favorites. The salad portion of the buffet is always so colorful with several different dressings from which to choose. For entrees, they have home-style meatloaf, chicken fried chicken, baked cod with sundried tomatoes and artichokes, and vegetarian pasta. Their sides include sauteed green beans, squash casserole, corn on the cob and mashed potatoes and gravy, and for dessert, there are brownies, Oreo fluff, bread pudding with peaches and dried cranberries, and peanut butter mousse. I filled my plate with everything, and I regret nothing. I especially enjoyed the chicken fried chicken, squash casserole and the bread pudding. I still wish they had the cheesecake ball and have hope that they will bring that one back.

You still basically have a month to see this show, but I wouldn’t wait to get tickets. Once everyone hears how great it is, I feel a lot of show dates will sell out. This is fun for the whole family! For information on how to reserve your seats, visit their website at murrysdp.com.

We would like to give a big THANK YOU to photographer extraordinaire Warren Mccullough for the use of these wonderful pictures. For all of your photography needs, email Warren at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com.