Review: NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR at Robinson Center

It’s not Christmas without the Nutcracker, and nobody does it better than Ballet Arkansas and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St., in Little Rock. This creative team took the stage Dec. 8-10, for the 45th ANNIVERSARY NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR, and it was simply magical. However, the best part about this production is the fact that they are community minded.

“My first and foremost goal for this production is to reaffirm the meaning of community, especially since we are near the holiday season,” Michael Fothergill, Director of Ballet Arkansas said in an interview prior to the show. “You know, we have folks in our audience that have driven hours to get here. We have families who are coming together, and individuals that are long time patrons in either ASO or Ballet Arkansas. But also, we have people who have never experienced either one of our organizations.”

The packed theater represented everyone from two to 92 years old, and the stage consisted of more than 260 local children and adults with 25 dance schools from across the state participating in this glorious event. Mount St. Mary Academy Choirs (directed by Chelsea Allman) lent their voices to the production Friday and Sunday, and Bryant High School Bella Voce (directed by Tanner Oglesby) performed during the Saturday show. Even Santa made an appearance during intermission.

“We want to create a sense of belonging and celebration where we are experiencing something together,” Fothergill explained. “We have one performer on stage with us today in our adult cast who was in our very first production 45 years ago as a child cast member. So there's a lineage and legacy which we celebrate.”

It was definitely a celebration. According to their website balletarkansas.org, This year’s performances featured “partial updates to choreography, sets, and costumes as part of the organization's Year One investment in the Nutcracker Project.” Fothergill said, “We extend our deepest gratitude to all who contributed to this effort, and for your continued attendance and support. You truly make Ballet Arkansas an integral part of the holiday season, and we are thankful for that privilege.”

The NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR opens to a Christmas Eve party where young Clara (Annalise Patel) is given a Nutcracker Doll by Godfather Herr Drosselmeyer (David Cummings). Her brother Fritz (Maddox Sowell) is jealous and tries to take the doll away but accidently breaks the doll, which distresses Clara. Drosselmeyer fixes the doll with a scarf and tells her magic at midnight will change the doll to it's true form. When midnight strikes, the Nutcracker (Andrew Parson) grows to full size, but so does the Rat King (Matthew Larson-Arziari) and his army. A battle ensues, but the Rat King is defeated by The Nutcracker with the help of Clara throwing her shoe at him. The Snow King (Andrew Przybylowicz) and Snow Queen (Deanna Stanton) find out about their bravery and take them to the Land of the Sweets. In celebration the Sugar Plum Fairy (Meridith Loy), with her Cavalier (Aldrin Vendt), and her friends Spanish Hot Chocolate (Layla Terrell & Matt Larson-Arziari), Arabian Coffee (Brittany Harano & Keith Newman), Chinese Tea (Leah Norwine), Russian Candy Cane (David Cummings), Marzipan (Sage Feldges) with her Shepherdesses (Kerridwyn Schanck & Deanna Stanton), Mother Ginger (Tommie Tinker), and Dew Drop Fairy (Murray McCormack), along with the beautiful flowers (Brittany Harano, Celeste Lopez-Keranenm Layla Terrell, and Lauren Yordanich, with Lena Hansen, Anna Seeinford, Anna Britt, Jacey Harris, Loren Kim, and Sophia Janis) leap and twirl in honor of the heroes. As the festivities wind down, Clara wakes up on Christmas Day and sees her Nutcracker in doll form once more.

I love the combination of ASO and Ballet Arkansas. Conducted by Maestro Geoffrey Robson, the symphony is always beautiful. The vibrations of the instruments add that extra energy in the air that creates an even more romanticized feeling to this classic Tchaikovsky ballet. Their storytelling through music is so grand, that even if the beautiful dancers were not on stage, I’d be able to envision it in my head.

The dancing, of course, was spectacular. I loved the exquisite costumes that swayed together during the party scenes. The little mice during the battle were the cutest bad guys I’ve ever seen. The snow scene was beautiful and exciting at the same time, because the snow kept falling and falling from the ceiling, and everyone danced as if the snow on the ground wasn’t an added technical skill. They were all so elegant. However, I think the favorite dancer of the collective audience was the candy cane guy who repeated did tricks with the hula hoop. Now that was fun to watch.

Coming in February, Ballet Arkansas will present SWAN LAKE. Set to Tchaikovsky’s magical score, this beautiful production of Marius Petipa’s timeless classic will feature stunning costumes and sets, and a community cast of children and adults. For more information, visit their website at balletarkansas.org.

Broadway World would like to give a very special 'thank you' to Matthew Sewell Photography www. msewellphotography.com for capturing the essence of these amazing performers.