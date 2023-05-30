Feature: VILLAINS OF BROADWAY at Red Curtain Theatre

Broadway World loves a good villain, so when we were invited to watch THE VILLAINS OF BROADWAY with the Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W Oak Street, in Conway, at Staples Auditorium at Hendrix College Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26, we were so excited. With themed exhibitions, the thespians sang, danced, did a little improvisation, and entertained the adoring fans that came to see what they have been learning this past year.

“I love Red Curtain with my whole heart!” Evelyn Seme, 12, said. “Villains of Broadway has been my favorite show so far with such great numbers!!”  

Red Curtain offers dance instruction in Ballet, Hip Hop, Tap, Contemporary, Jazz, and Musical Theatre, as well as vocal lessons, piano lessons, and coaching in Forensics/Debate and acting. 

“RCT dance classes are truly amazing! I look forward to my classes every week,” Molly Strahin-Niemeyer, 12, said. “I started taking classes a few weeks after everyone else, but everyone made me feel so welcome, and that gave me the confidence to become a better dancer all year. I can't wait for next year!”  

Molly’s sister, Lucy Strahin, agrees. 

Improvisational Acting Coach Jeff Ward is one of the newer teachers but has noticed the growth of his students.  

“The process (of the improv class) has benefitted them noticeably. The students are more confident, and many are using Improv to help with building the character at auditions.” 

So, when asked about how important artistic education is, Ward became very animated. 

“Artistic education is very important! When you truly want to learn about a society, you learn about its art and about its culture. Any archaeologists digging anything up ever could tell you that it's key to having a well-rounded society,” Ward said. “I'm not even sure you can have a culture without art, and being educated about that, I think, makes you a more well-rounded and relatable individual.” 

The folks at Red Curtain take their classes seriously, but they also believe in making their facility a place where their students feel safe and loved.  

“We put a LOT of work and time into making RCT a place where everyone is welcome,” Johnny Passmore, Director of Development and Education, said. “Time in and time out we have heard from parents that their kids tried baseball, karate, etc. Etc., and when they found theatre, everything clicked into place. These kids (and honestly adults too) do as much as they can at RCT so they get to be around their favorite people!”  

What benefits does this type of environment create? 

“This builds confidence and acceptance in who they are,” Passmore said. “All are welcome at our theatre. It takes so many different types of people to put on a production, and I love how our community theatre builds community. Most of the friends I made have been while doing theatre, and that goes for the majority of the adults and students that walk through our door.” 

How has Red Curtain impacted you? 

“Red Curtain Theatre makes an impact on me, because I get to see my friends, students, loved ones, and community members thrive doing things they love, stepping out of their comfort zones, and growing as individuals daily. That makes the countless unpaid hours worth it in a second!” 

So how do the students really feel about their classes and teachers? 

The classes are a lot of fun, especially adult tap and pointe,” Emmalee Dillon, 16, said. “Rebecca and Josie make the classes enjoyable with their teaching and unique choreography. I really loved having both of them teach me this year and learned a lot from them both!” 

Seme chimes in about her love for Red Curtain. 

“Red Curtain is my home away from home! I love each and every single human who does anything from teaching every class to just donating a piece of cloth for a costume,” Seme said. “My friends are more like my family.” 

So how does Seme really feel? 

“Walking in 6 years ago was the best decision I ever made! All of these teachers are amazing, especially Ansley Sherman, Todd Berlin, Christina Munoz Madsen, and many more that I have had in my 6 years at Red Curtain! Thank you to all of my teachers for making me such a better dancer!! I know from the second I walk in that door to the second I walk out, I will have people screaming my name excited to see me!  

If you would like to join this family of performers, check out their website at https://www.redcurtaintheatre.com.  

Up next is SEUSSICAL JR, Directed by Cindy Nations, with Music Direction by Mark Wilson and Choreography by Christina Muñoz Madsen and Rebecca Dillon. Performance Dates are June 23-25, 2023. 

