Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at TheatreSquared Puts a Creative Spin to The Storytelling

It’s not Christmas for Broadway World without seeing Charles Dickens’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and Theatresquared, 477 W. Spring St., in Fayetteville, has put an inventive twist to the storytelling that impressed even the hardest critics (my family). Theatresquared always puts on the best productions, and when I think they can’t top themselves, they do. Playing through Sunday, Dec. 24, this version, Adapted by Amy Herzberg & Robert Ford and Directed by Dexter J. Singleton, will put you in the Christmas spirit and have you exclaiming ‘God bless us everyone.’

Set in a lending library in London, England, Christmas Eve 1843, our story begins with a Librarian (Yetunde Felix-Ukwu) ready to go home but can’t because a young Girl (Emmeline Fletcher, but also played by Cora Kemph) is waiting on her father to pick her up. So, to pass the time, the librarian reads from a brand-new book. Once they get past the definition of ‘dead as a door nail,’ the girl begins to imagine the characters, and they come to life.

From there, the actual story is pretty traditional. It’s Christmas eve, and Scrooge (James Taylor Odom) gives Bob Cratchit (Bryce Kemph) Christmas off, but until not after fussing about robbing a man every 25th of December and how he needs to be at work extra early on the 26th, and not before he terrorizes the charity men and his nephew Fred (Gabriel Franco-Kull). He leaves and goes to his cold home where he has a run-in with his deceased partner Marley (Steven Marzolf). There he warned that he will be visited by three spirits- The Ghost of Christmas Past (Stephanie Shum), Ghost of Christmas Present (Christopher Chukwueke) and Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come (which turned out to be the girl who was listening to the story). During these times, he visits the Cratchits house where he peeps in on the family – Peter (Charlie Clark/Jack Fletcher), Tiny Tim (Lydia Dye/Beatrice McCue), and Martha (Felicity Smith/Tatiana Watts)- while they are having Christmas dinner. He also watches Fred and his friends play games, he watches the scene where Belle breaks up with him, and he sees the Charwoman (Halley Electra Mayo) and other grave robbers pick and sell his belongings. In the end, Scrooge mends his way, and they all live happily ever after. As for the girl, her father finally shows up, and the librarian can finally go home, but not until after she gives the girl a library card and lets her have the book for a few days.

When I walked into the theatre and noticed the library, I had no idea how this was all going to play out. It was genius though! Seriously! It was big, took up the back part of the stage, and so so beautiful! The creative behind the scenes people need as much applause as the creatives on the stage. Bringing the atmospheric magic was -- Original Lighting Designer- Megan Reilly; Co-Lighting Designer- Zack McJunkins; Props Designer- Brodie Jasch; Props Assistant- Sophia deGuzman; Kat Wepler- Director of Production; Co-Technical Director- Jamie Bray; Co-Technical Director- Alex Worthington; Scenic Charge Artist- Rachel Williams; Lead Carpenter- Forrest Jessing; Scene Shop Supervisor- Bryce Kemph; Technical Direction Apprentice- Kyle Hancock; Deck Crew- Mac Harrison; and Scenic Technicians- Spenser Crampton, Elissa Kasper, Parker Lane, Jessi Ley, Mac Harrison.

Back to the stage.... the actors were fabulous storytellers. I loved how they were so cohesive to the reimagined tale. Integrating the librarian and girl was fun to see, and I loved it when the girl became ghost number three. The group numbers where they were dancing were delightful, and according to my children, they were doing “The Griddy” from Fortnite. They had our attention the whole entire time, and we all left gushing about how great the whole performance was.

In August, Theatresquared announced on Facebook their new Executive Director. “Our very own Shannon A. Jones, who's been with us for nearly a decade and has worn many hats (assistant stage manager, production stage manager, associate producer, and general manager, to name a few), has been invited by our board of directors to step into the spotlight as TheatreSquared's new executive director! Having collaborated closely with our outgoing co-leader, Martin Miller, Shannon's been behind so many of the shows you've loved. Her dedication, experience, and passion for T2’s mission make her the perfect fit for this role.”

Well, this show is a great example of the fantastic job she is doing with T2, and I look forward to what else she brings to the stage.

Though I didn’t partake in any merriment refreshments, The Commons Bar/Cafe has tasty ‘A Christmas Carol’ themed drinks that I wish I had tried. Other than drinks, they do serve delectable lunch items that are very yummy. Next time, I’m getting to the restaurant early.

Creative Team: Dexter J. Singleton-Director; Amy Herzberg-Playwright and Originating Director; Martin Andrew-Scenic Designer; Ruby Kemph-Costume Designer; Tommy Rosati-Original Sound Designer; Cameron M. Griffiths-Co-Sound Designer; Virigina Mock-Co-Choreographer; Emily Viator-Co-Choreographer; Emely Zepeda-Production Stage Manager; Steven Marzolf-Dialect Coach; Amber Holley-Assistant Stage Manager; Harlie Gann-Egan-Assistant Stage Manager; Matthew Coordsen-Lead Youth Supervisor; and Emerson Johnson-Suppoer Youth Supervisor.