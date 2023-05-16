Review: BETH HENLEY'S CRIMES OF THE HEART At Argenta Community Theatre

I love getting dressed up and experiencing all that the Argenta Community Theatre, 405 Main St., in North Little Rock, has to offer. They always bring the glamour with every event, and this past weekend was no exception. This time Broadway World was treated to a dinner to accompany the play CRIMES OF THE HEART, which is directed by the immensely talented Laura Grimes. The dinner and show are part of their new endeavors to benefit ACT II, which has just completed their first spring session of theatrical classes that served approximately 120 participants. Though the dinner was a limited time option, there are still four more chances to see this extraordinary play in this intimate setting.

Zachery Nellums of CBR'Z Catering dazzled us from the moment we stepped into ACT II, until the last plate was taken away. As we entered the establishment, the tables were lined with colorful salads that consisted of green crispy lettuce, a hint of purple cabbage, and some sweet cherry red tomatoes, along with one of the creamiest cheesecakes I've ever tasted, and as soon as we found our seats, a server offered a red or white wine to pair with our meal. There were three options for dinner: Stuffed Chicken, Pork Loin with Cranberry Sauce, and Sauteed Eggplant with Parmesan and Breadcrumbs, with all three accompanied by a sticky Risotto and Vegetables. It was a hard choice, but I went with the stuffed chicken, which I think had a spinach mixture that appeased my taste buds. The chicken was so succulent, my table neighbor thought that it could be quail. My palate isn't sophisticated enough to know that, so I trust her judgement. The risotto had a lightly seasoned flavor that wasn't overbearing, and the fresh vegetables complimented the meal nicely.

Austin Rodgers as Barnette Lloyd, Jessica Lauren Mylonas as Meg MaGrath,

and Finley Daniel as Babe Botrelle

Photo courtesy of Warren McCullough

With dinner devoured, it was time for the show. The rectangular rostrum in ACT II is much smaller than the normal Arkansas Community Theater stage. In fact, the whole area in the ACT II building is more compact, which puts us all a little closer together. I prefer smaller venues, anyway. It makes it more personal, and I can really see the detail in the performances, and with the talent at this level, I fell in love instantly with this family.

Angela Collier as Lenny MaGrath

Photo courtesy of Warren McCullough

Beth Henley's Pulitzer Prize winning CRIMES OF THE HEART is focused on the MaGrath sisters-Lenny (Angela Collier), Meg (Jessica Lauren Mylonas), and Babe Botrelle (Finley Daniel). Lenny is the oldest and has stayed home in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, to take care of Old Granddaddy, who is in the hospital. It's her birthday, and cousin Chick (Laura Landfair) has come over to tell her that Babe has shot her husband and is in jail. Then Doc Porter (Thomas Wiliams), Meg's old boyfriend, comes by to tell Lenny that her cow was struck by lightning. Meg comes home from California, Lenny fills her in on the drama, and then after Babe is home, her lawyer Barnette Lloyd (Austin Rodgers) discusses the case with Meg and says he has evidence that can win the case. This play has heartache after heartache, and the MaGrath sisters help each other talk through their issues with love and humor.

Jessica Lauren Mylonas as Meg MaGrath and Thomas Williams as Doc Porter

Photo courtesy of Warren McCullough

I know I repeat myself, but I love it when the storytelling is so good, I get wrapped up into it as if I'm part of the family. I wasn't the only one, though. There were other audience members vocally responding as well to the craziness that the girls were going through.

Angela Collier as Lenny MaGrath

Photo courtesy of Warren McCullough

Even though Collier's Lenny had so much going against her, she had a hopefulness to her. She was motherly towards her sisters, yet youthfully jealous at the same time. She wasn't the brave one, yet she found her boldness at the end. Bless her! Collier's depth and understanding for her character made Lenny so believable that I still want to know how things worked out with Charlie.

Jessica Lauren Mylonas as Meg MaGrath

Photo courtesy of Warren McCullough

Mylonas' Meg had a looming sadness that made you understand why she was the wild child of the group. The quiet panic in her voice having to deal with the family drama was so real and detailed, it hit home for a lot of the audience. She gave off so much nervous energy that you accepted her need to smoke. Her anxiety made me want to have a cigarette, and I don't even smoke. It was fun to watch her turn on the charm when Doc came over, and even though she didn't win the man in the end, her smile alone eased the situation as she looked for a happier tomorrow.

Finley Daniel as Babe Botrelle

Photo courtesy of Warren McCullough

Daniel was amazing as the town's murderess. Her details for Babe drew me in. She was intense! I loved how she would just stare and zone out trying to survive her predicament. Her character was erratic, nervously energetic, and balanced on an extreme line of mentally unstable. You could see it in her face, in her actions, in her speech patterns, everything! Oh my goodness! I couldn't stop staring every time she made a move. I didn't want to miss anything. She blew me away.

Austin Rodgers as Barnette Lloyd and Finley Daniel as Babe Botrelle

Photo courtesy of Warren McCullough

The supporting cast also did an outstanding job. Landfair as Chick was convincing as a high-strung snooty cousin that disliked the MaGrath girls. Her chicken stance had everyone rolling with laughter. Both Williams' Doc and Rodgers' Lloyd were supportive and gentile but held their own with the strong female cast.

Laura Landfair as Chick Boyle

Photo courtesy of Warren McCullough

Broadway World would like to acknowledge the behind-the-scenes folks who helped create this fabulous production. The Creative Team consists of: Nathan Abshire-Sound Engineer; Sara Cooke-Technical Director; Kai Denton-Wardrobe Supervisor; Hailey Eakle-Costume Designer; Angel Faith-Set/Props Crew; Laura Grimes-Director; Muhammad Haider-Light Board Operator; Dena Kimberling/Danny Grace-Lighting Designer; Lauren Nicholas-Prop Designer; Rick Nicholas-Prop Specialist; Kelsi Stimack-Stage Manager; Bob Blevins/Donnie Martin-Set Carpenters; and Sara Cooke/Danny Grace-Set Painters.

We would like to give a big THANK YOU to photographer extraordinaire Warren Mccullough for the use of these wonderful pictures. For all of your photography needs, email Warren at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com.