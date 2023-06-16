Review: CLYDE'S at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Y’all! Never have I ever wanted to hang out with criminals as much as I did while watching CLYDE’S at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St, in Little Rock, which is being performed now through June 25th. Direct from Broadway, CLYDE’S is a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage and Directed by Josiah Davis. This play will make you laugh, your heart will hurt a little, and you will leave hungry even if you already ate before you got there.

Ran by ex-con Clyde (Little Rock native Phyllis Yvonne Stickney), who may have sold her soul to the devil (not a real detail, but I’m not ruling it out), CLYDE’S is a trucker’s sandwich stop that employs other ex-cons Montrellous (Michael A. Shepperd), Letitia (Alinca Hamilton), Rafael (Alfredo Antillon), and Jason (Brendan D. Hickey), who are on a quest to make the perfect sandwich. The new guy Jason gets razzed during his training by Rafael and Letitia, who take sandwich making very seriously. Quickly he learns how to meld with the gang, and everyone shares their hardships and why they went to prison, and they ultimately form bonds with each other. Though the only real storyline is how to craft a harmonious sandwich which eventually leads to their redemption, this play is set up more like a sitcom. Each character brings their own special dynamic, and their desire for food perfection makes you extremely hungry for food and happiness for all.

Alinca Hamilton, Michael A. Shepperd, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, and Alfredo Antillon

Photo Credit: Stephen Thornton

This cast is hilarious yet brings the intensity when needed. Phyllis Yvonne Stickney’s Clyde is mean....seriously M.E.A.N!!! And I don’t feel like it’s a bitter mean, but a tough, has no soul, has to survive meanness that may or may not be shattered at the very end....and yet so funny by making everyone else feel awkward, afraid and violated. Also, does she have a soft spot for her cooks? That is to be determined.

Michael A. Shepperd’s Montrellous is the all-knowing, zen teddy bear of the group. He tried to stay peaceful and centered the whole time, but you could tell there was underlying turmoil that he kept under wraps. He was strong and soft at the same time, and I loved his smile.

Alinca Hamilton’s Letitia was energetic, in your face, challenging, and emotionally charged. She was tough, yet vulnerable. I liked her playful energy and bonded with her single mom/woman issues, and I loved her chemistry with Rafael.

Alfredo Antillon’s Rafael was smooth, charming, and his story of why he got put in prison was possibly the most entertaining. He was tender with Letitia, and when she hurt his feelings, it was heartbreaking.

Brendan D. Hickey’s Jason probably had to display the most emotions. He was tough and reserved in the beginning. Then he opened up a little for a more at ease moment with the group. He also had moments of slight panic, disappointment, and he did anger really well.

Phyllis Yvonne Stickney as Clyde

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell

The whole group was amazing. They worked well with each other, and I really liked the choreography of putting the sandwiches together. The energy level could be felt in the audience, and when they got serious, it was as if their vibes changed the whole room. You do not want to miss this theatrical experience. For tickets, visit their website at https://www.therep.org.

Creative Team for CLYDE’S: Director-Josiah Davis; Scenic Designer-Jean Kim; Costume Designer-Haydee Zelideth; Lighting Designer-Christina Watanabe; Sound Design & Original Music-Michael Cosagliola; Production Stage Manager-Luisa Ann Torres; Casting-Koppel Casting.

Swings/Understudies for CLYDE’S: Clyde-Felicia Dinwiddle; Montrellous-Keith Harper; Letitia-Rhindi White; Raphael-Adrian Hinojosa; Jason-Chris Klinger.

Production Crew for CLYDE’s: Audio Engineer-Luke Mitchell; Production Assistant-Sam Gibson; Production Assistant/A2-Dariane Mull; First Hand-Anthony McBride; Wardrobe Supervisor-Sidney Kelly; Dresser-Rachel Lee; Board Operator-Nicholas Bius; and A1-Tyler Karetov.