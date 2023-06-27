Feature: ARTBEAT ENTERTAINMENT'S LAST BAND STANDING at Central Cabaret & Nightclub

I really want Hot Springs to adopt me! I have a blast every time I go, and this time my hosts were the party people of ArtBeat Entertainment at the fabulous Central Cabaret & Nightclub in downtown Hot Springs. Broadway World was rocking it out at the Last Band Standing Big Finale Sunday, June 18, as four bands- Spa City Youngbloods, Wildside, Midnight Revelry and Psychedelic Velocity-battled it out to be named winner of the spring season of the 2023 Battle of the Bands. I became everyone’s newest biggest fan, but congratulations do go out to Psychedelic Velocity for their triumph. You all were awesome!

This was my first time at the Central Cabaret & Nightclub, and I was excited to visit the venue. Owned by Chris N. Rix of RixRealty.com, this historic building has been around since the 1930s.

“This was originally built as an automotive repair shop in 1930, and then the depression came, and no one was driving automobiles let alone getting them fixed,” Rix explained. So, they changed it into a theater at that time, probably along about 1934 – 37, and it's been a theater ever since.”

Central Cabaret & Nightclub has regular brunch events, but on this particular evening, I had the delicious tuna melt with the Black Truffle Parmesan Fries. Saying it is delicious doesn’t do it justice. The delectable Tuna Melt with Cheddar on Sour Dough has house made tuna salad with capers, dill, Dijon mustard, light mayo and purple onions. It was a perfect amalgamation of ingredients that satiated the taste buds on the softest brioche style bun. Each bite initiated a core memory that I will forever relate to this enjoyable cabaret. As my chosen side, there was a mountain size amount of the Black Truffle Parmesan Fries that had so much flavor, there was no need for ketchup. I savored every last piece. The incredible bartender offered up an array of tasty alcoholic beverages including wine, champagne and beer, but I passed since I needed to observe the incredible talent that was being offered up to me.

Dean Agus, owner of ArtBeat Entertainment, has been hosting Battle of the Bands in Hot Springs for about 10 years.

“I've done one every year for about 10 years, but about two years ago we started doing it twice a year. We have a spring series, and we have a fall series champion. The winners cannot reenter, but second, third, fourth, or anything beyond that can reenter every time, and normally the winners will get a guaranteed spot on the Spa City Rocktober music festival, which is another event that ArtBeat Entertainment provides for Hot Springs,” Agus said.

The competitors had a wide range in age at the finale. The night started with The Spa City Youngbloods, which was made up of teenagers. As the night progressed, the bands matured in age.

“Each competition takes two and a half months depending on how many bands have entered,” Dean says. “I try to do a point system, so that way we are definitely getting the best bands in the finale. The reason why I say that is if you got, say, four weeks of three bands each week and one of those weeks has the three best bands in it, I don't want to eliminate the other two. So now we do a point system where we have the top scores move forward to the semifinals and so on. I think this is the best system. I've tried different ways, and we've eliminated some really great bands that I wish we didn't. This took me 10 years to figure it out. I think it's pretty valid, and the finale is pretty accurate.”

Broadway World enjoyed every one of the bands and was not envious of the job the judges had. On the panel was Erica Jones- Lead singer for Brass Tacks, Greg McCuin- Lead singer of the McCuin Band, Ed LaCerra- versatile guitarist extraordinaire, Joe Glazer –the coy one of the group when asked about his experience, and special guest judge Jeff Allen- Radio Personality at The Point 94.1.

Broadway World was fortunate enough to spend a little time with the judges to get to know them and find out what they were wanting from the bands.

BWW: What are you looking for in a band?

Jones: You want a band that's paying attention to the crowd, that realizes that the crowd is there. If there's no crowd, there's no you, you know. You gotta put them first, focus on them, don't turn your back to them, don't work with the other guys and try to figure out what you're doing. Your show is in front of you, not behind you. Give it everything you got. Also, I like backing vocals... I scream out about backing vocals... I wanna see backing vocals. I wanna see everybody in the band singing, if possible, because, you know, if you have more vocals, you don't need as many instruments. So I want to see the bands give 100%. I don't care if there's three people, if there's 300 people, or there's 3000 people- you should be giving the same show. They all deserve it.

Glazer: I'm looking for a lot of spirited performers, some originality, and a lot of blood.

BWW: A lot of blood?

Glazer: Yeah. You know, just put it over the top.

BWW: Right.

Allen: I wanna see a band that plays together and good musicianship. I wanna see a band that looks like they're having a lot of fun on stage playing together, and I wanna see a band that's prepared to beat everybody else in the competition.

BWW: So are there any favorites?

McCuin: I've been judging for Dean for about four years, and my favorite will be the one that's going to get up there and just go all the way- just give everything they got no matter what comes next.

BWW: What makes you excited?

McCuin: All these young kids that are redefining their generation. They're out of their own boxes and that's inspiring.

Glazer: I just love music. Music's my thing, and I love local talent. I love to see these guys get up there and do their thing. It's always magical in one way or another.

I agree, Joe. I’ve had a magical time as well.

To keep the show flowing throughout the night, ArtBeat Entertainment brought in MCs Blake Woodson and Ken Lambert. Woodson is a regular fixture in the music scene in Arkansas and beyond, and sometimes can be seen as Arkansas Hangover Alan. Ken Lambert is a talented musician in his own right and did a wonderful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” on the saxaphone to open the show. To join the fellows were the beautiful ArtBeat Angels Michelle Martindill and Haley Rasmussen, who kept the party going.

“They're so helpful and supportive, and they've definitely made a name for themselves here in Hot Springs,” Agus said of the Angels.

The whole ArtBeat crew kept the audience entertained in between each set and kept us all on track throughout the competition. This was definitely a night that Broadway World will remember.

ArtBeat Entertainment will begin recruiting bands for the Fall Battle of the Bands shortly, so if you are interested in being Hot Springs newest winner, contact Dean at deanagus39@yahoo.com, or call ArtBeat Entertainment at (501) 627-6211.

Central Cabaret & Nightclub always has events going on, and I can’t wait to return. Whether you are interested in jazz, rock, burlesque, or renting this amazing facility for a special event, Chris Rix is ready to show you a good time. Central Cabaret & Nightclub is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm to close for the kitchen and bar, has a capacity on the floor for 400 seated or 500 with some seated and standing, must be 21+ unless otherwise noted, and liquor, wine, beer and frozen drinks are available. To find out more about what’s next, visit their website at https://www.centraltheatrehs.com.