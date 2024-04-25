Spotlight: LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Theatre Squared

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laughs in Spanish

On stage now—May 5



Art Basel is about to begin and Mariana, the director of a swanky modern art gallery, has a problem: her showroom is an active crime scene. Part caper comedy and part telenovela, Laughs in Spanish shows how far Mariana will go to save the show—even if it means accepting help from her mother, a larger-than-life film-and-television star who always steals the spotlight.



In co-production with Stages Houston



FAT HAM

On stage now—May 12



CRITICS PICK. “A hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy. Perhaps the real tragedy of Hamlet is that it doesn’t end with a dance party.” — The New York Times



Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this deliciously funny send-up of Shakespeare’s Hamlet took Broadway by storm in 2023 following a sold-out run at The Public Theater. When the ghost of Juicy’s father demands that Juicy avenge his murder, fatal intent doesn't come easy to this sensitive, self-aware, young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious Southern family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy, revenge and karaoke.



In co-production with City Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

Season 19 kicks off in August with an American classic: Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun. The entire season lineup includes award-winning shows guaranteed to delight, a futuristic thriller full of intrigue, a world premiere that takes you back in time, and Shakespeare's beloved comedy Twelfth Night!



It’s a season you won’t want to miss. Season 19 packages are on sale NOW, with six-play packages starting at $180 and four-play packages starting at $106.



New this year: You can Choose Your Own and mix and match your ideal ticket combination.