Spotlight: LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Theatre Squared

Laughs in Spanish

On stage nowβ€”May 5



Art Basel is about to begin and Mariana, the director of a swanky modern art gallery, has a problem: her showroom is an active crime scene. Part caper comedy and part telenovela, Laughs in Spanish shows how far Mariana will go to save the showβ€”even if it means accepting help from her mother, a larger-than-life film-and-television star who always steals the spotlight.



In co-production with Stages Houston



FAT HAM

On stage nowβ€”May 12



CRITICS PICK. β€œA hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy. Perhaps the real tragedy of Hamlet is that it doesn’t end with a dance party.” β€” The New York Times



Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this deliciously funny send-up of Shakespeare’s Hamlet took Broadway by storm in 2023 following a sold-out run at The Public Theater. When the ghost of Juicy’s father demands that Juicy avenge his murder, fatal intent doesn't come easy to this sensitive, self-aware, young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious Southern family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy, revenge and karaoke.



In co-production with City Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

SEE YOUR NEW SEASON



Season 19 kicks off in August with an American classic: Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun. The entire season lineup includes award-winning shows guaranteed to delight, a futuristic thriller full of intrigue, a world premiere that takes you back in time, and Shakespeare's beloved comedy Twelfth Night!



It’s a season you won’t want to miss. Season 19 packages are on sale NOW, with six-play packages starting at $180 and four-play packages starting at $106.



New this year: You can Choose Your Own and mix and match your ideal ticket combination.