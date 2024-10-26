Licensing Your Next Theatrical Production- A Complete Guide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ready to put on a show? Whether you are looking to make theatre on Broadway or very far from it, it takes more than just a great venue, cast and creative team to create a quality theatrical production. Before any of those pieces come together, you first need to license rights to perform the show.

What is theatrical licensing?

Licensing is a crucial step in staging any copyrighted play or musical. While it might seem like just a bureaucratic hoop to jump through, licensing not only ensures compliance with copyright laws but also respects the creators' work.

Why do I have to license a show?

The world of theater is built upon the creativity and hard work of playwrights, composers, and other artists who bring stories to life on stage. Licensing ensures that these creative works are protected and fairly compensated. The process supports the sustainability of the arts, honors the original creators, and maintains the integrity of the work.

Is licensing optional?

No. Any performance of a copyrighted work, whether for a public or private audience, requires a license. This applies regardless of whether tickets are sold, whether the event is for charity or profit, or even if no money changes hands at all. Performing a copyrighted work without a performance license means that your production could face serious legal and ethical consequences, halting your dreams before the curtain even rises. Be sure to acquire a license agreement before auditions, casting, and rehearsals.

NOTE: Not all plays are restricted by copyright. Those in the public domain are free to perform without a license or fee.

How do I license a show?

The process of licensing a show can vary based on the title and licensing agency that holds its rights. While rights to some shows my be granted quickly, others might require more time and may be restricted based on the where the piece is being performed, whether the theatre is amatuer or professional and other various limitations set by the show's author. The cost to license can also very from show to show.

How do I get started?

Most shows are available to license from a core group of agencies: Music Theatre International (MTI), Concord Theatricals, Broadway Licensing and Theatrical Rights Worldwide. Get started by perusing their catalogs and follow their instructions to acquire a licensing agreement for your next production.

Newly Available Shows to License:

Need more help? The shows below have become available to license most recently. Check back regularly for updates on new releases.

Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway

Once Upon a One More Time

Powered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Once Upon a One More Time turns our favorite fairytales upside down with a clever twist: When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine “happily ever after.” Available from MTI.

LEARN MORE

Mother Play

Told over 40 years and across five evictions, Mother Play begins in 1962 in the suburbs of D.C. as matriarch Phyllis, a newly single working mother, is moving into a new apartment with her teenage children, Carl and Martha. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce and deep tenderness, this beautiful roller coaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness. Available from Concord Theatricals.

LEARN MORE

An Enemy of the People (Amy Herzog Adaptation)

Amy Herzog’s streamlined adaptation of the Ibsen classic is a vibrant and compelling theatrical experience. A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power, including his own brother, try not only to silence him, but to destroy him. Available from Concord Theatricals.

LEARN MORE

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (School Edition)

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. Available from Broadway Licensing.

LEARN MORE

The Great British Bake Off Musical

The Great British Bake Off Musical follows the journey of a group of contestants as they whisk, knead, and bake their way to glory, all under the watchful eyes of judges and hosts who have become household names. With a mix of original songs that capture the spirit of the Bake Off tent-from tense technical challenges to joyous showstoppers-the Musical is a real celebration of community, resillience and the joy of doing what you love. Expect a rollercoaster of emotions as friendships form, cakes collapse, and dreams come true. Available in UK and Ireland from MTI.

LEARN MORE

The Olympians

THE OLYMPIANS brings to life an unforgettable story of triumph, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness. It’s Ancient Greece, and for Artemis, Athena, and Aphrodite, enough is enough. As female gods, how can they enjoy immortal life when they rule over a society that doesn’t have equal rights for women? What they need is a hero – a female one – to inspire women across the world. Available from Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

LEARN MORE

We Are the Tigers

We Are the Tigers is a high-energy pop/rock musical that follows an under-achieving high school cheerleading squad whose annual sleepover turns deadly. With a mix of dark humor and catchy tunes, the girls must navigate their own personal struggles while their lives are at stake. The musical deftly combines elements of horror and comedy, resulting in an outrageously fun theatrical experience. Available from Broadway Licensing.

LEARN MORE

Good Night, Oscar on Broadway

Good Night, Oscar

It’s 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favorite guest? Character actor, pianist and wild card Oscar Levant. Famous for his witty one-liners, Oscar has a favorite: “There’s a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line.” Tonight, Oscar will prove just that when he appears live on national TV in an episode that Paar’s audience—and the rest of America—won’t soon forget. GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one’s soul for public consumption. Available from Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

LEARN MORE

Downstate

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors share a group home where they live out their lives in the shadow of the crimes they committed. A man shows up to confront his childhood abuser—but does he want closure or retribution? This gripping and provocative new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Bruce Norris zeroes in on the limits of our compassion as it questions what happens when society deems anyone beyond forgiveness. Available from Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

LEARN MORE

Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide To School JR.

The musical follows the saga of Junie B., the wisecracking first-grader determined to write the ultimate guide – “Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School.” As she deals with writer's block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn. Available from MTI.

LEARN MORE

Elephant & Piggie’s: “We Are in A Play!” JR.

Elephant & Piggie’s: “We Are in A Play!” JR. is a perfect musical to introduce young audiences to the vast world of theatre, while teaching them the value of friendship, family, and community. An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She's even happier and more excited than usual. That's because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. Available from MTI.

LEARN MORE

The Unsinkable Molly Brown is the rags-to-riches love story of Molly and James Joseph “J.J.” Brown, owners of one of the richest mines in the U.S. at the turn of the twentieth century. The show features music and lyrics by the incomparable Meredith Willson, and a book and additional lyrics by Tony-nominated author Dick Scanlan based on the original book by Richard Henry Morris. This revitalized version of The Unsinkable Molly Brown shows Molly as she really was: vibrant, progressive, and ready to fight for the underdog as a champion of women's rights, labor rights, and immigration reform. Available from MTI.

LEARN MORE

What a Wonderful World

Set in mid-century New York City (and the North Pole), What A Wonderful World, is the magical tale of how Santa and Mrs. Claus try to retire, but in doing so, they must pass on the baton to the new Santa. When the magic bells choose a young New York ad exec for the iconic position, he declines the offer, putting the North pole, and the fate of Christmas in jeopardy of disappearing forever. Available from MTI.

LEARN MORE

Hadestown (Teen Edition)

Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone – Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Available from Concord Theatricals

LEARN MORE

The Cottage on Broadway

The Cottage

Sylvia and Beau find themselves in an English countryside cottage for their yearly rendezvous, and Sylvia knows this time it will be the beginning of their new life together. But when Beau demurs on a shared future, and their spouses arrive at the cottage, she realizes that this home-away-from-home is a refuge for determining a new path forward. With a tip of the hat to Noël Coward and sex comedies of the past, THE COTTAGE offers a perfect showcase for six actors with endless laughs, hilarious twists, daring physical comedy, and a happy ending for lovers everywhere. Available from Broadway Licensing.

LEARN MORE

Coming soon:

Kimberly Akimbo

LEARN MORE

Titianique

LEARN MORE

Water for Elephants

LEARN MORE

Some Like It Hot

LEARN MORE

Operation Mincemeat

LEARN MORE

The Shark Is Broken

LEARN MORE