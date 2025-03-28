News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows

By: Mar. 28, 2025
The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray celebrated its Broadway opening at the Music Box Theatre. Get a first look at photos from the opening night bows here!

Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook leads the new adaptation, which is written and directed by Kip Williams.
 
Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook & The Company of "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook & The Company of "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Director Kip Williams and Sarah Snook

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Snook






