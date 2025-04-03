Photos/Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Hosts Student Matinee Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Proctor Is the Villain hosted a student matinee performance yesterday, April 2. Following curtain call, a dance party to Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” was held for the audience of 750 public high school students from 25 schools in the greater New York area. Each student received a JanSport backpack with a John Proctor Is the Villain patch and a gift card to Dunkin’. Check out photos and video from the event here!

Performances for Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, began on Broadway on Thursday, March 20 at the Booth Theatre.

John Proctor Is the Villain stars Sadie Sink as ‘Shelby Holcomb’. She is joined by Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

The creative team for John Proctor Is the Villain includes scenography by AMP featuring Teresa L. Williams; costume design by Sarah Laux; lighting design by Natasha Katz; sound design and original composition by Palmer Hefferan; projection design by Hannah Wasileski; hair & makeup design by J. Jared Janas; movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger; intimacy coordination by Ann James; voice, text and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington; dramaturgy by Lauren Halvorsen; production stage management by Kamra A. Jacobs; and casting by Taylor Williams.

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt