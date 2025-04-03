Eden Espinosa Reflects on 'Emotional' LEMPICKA Run: 'I Was Afraid to Say No'

Eden Espinosa is reflecting on her "emotional" journey with Lempicka, encouraging performers to advocate for themselves. Nearly a year after the musical's short-lived run on Broadway, the actress opened up to Bobby Steggert on his Quiet Part Out Loud podcast about the demands of the titular role.

"I was literally a shell of a human on that stage," she revealed. "I hate to say this, but I would not have made it any longer than that. Like it was not meant to run that long. No one person was meant to do what I was doing in that role because I was afraid to say no.”

Espinosa received rave reviews for her performance, garnering a Tony Award nomination. However, she revealed to Steggert that she wished she had advocated for herself during the process, holding back due to scarcity of leading roles in musicals for women her age. She shares that she has "so much compassion for the desperation and the lack of advocacy for ourselves."

"It's wild to me now that I've looked back and go, 'Oh my God,' just so many things with my journey of Lempicka, just not advocating for myself because this is it. There's not roles like this for women my age. I spent this many years developing this character – when's my next one gonna be? When I'm 60?"

After years of developing the role and two out-of-town tryouts before Broadway, Espinosa now looks back on the thought of possibly stepping away from the role as it continued to evolve.

"When something develops over time and you might not necessarily agree with the way that it's going, so fear of stepping away from it and going, 'I love you guys and I love this. I just don't think that this is the character that we originally signed on for and I wish you the best and I'm going to step away.' That takes a lot of balls and a lot of self-awareness and power. I want everybody to have that in their life.”

When asked if she wished she had stepped away from the production, the former Wicked star reveals that she didn't have these thoughts "in real time."

"In hindsight, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I was in fight or flight the entire time.' So not aware," she reveals. "I have learned the lesson of just the only person that matters in this instance is me at the moment. If it's not in alignment with my core values, it's not in alignment with my nervous system, if it's not in alignment with my wellbeing, then the answer is no."

Lempicka celebrated the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, the musical boldly explored the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The production opened on April 14, 2024, closing on May 19, following 27 previews and 41 regular performances at the Longacre Theatre.