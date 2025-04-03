Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! On Tour Featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson, Robert Petkoff, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out new production photos of the 2025 North American touring company. Moulin Rouge! The Musical returns to Chicago, where the tour launched in March of 2022 with performances beginning tonight through April 20 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario as “Satine” and Jay Armstrong Johnson as “Christian” and features Robert Petkoff as “Harold Zidler”, Jahi Kearse as “Toulouse-Lautrec”, Andrew Brewer as “The Duke of Monroth”, Danny Burgos as “Santiago”, Kaitlin Mesh as “Nini” and Jerica Exum in the role of the “Satine Alternate”. In addition the company includes Amara Berhan, Rodney Thomson, Renee Marie Titus, Jeremy Gaston, Carina R. Avila, Rhys Carr, Jada Simone Clark, Darius Crenshaw, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Logan Gray Saad, Collin Heyward, Nathaniel Hunt, Michał Kołaczkowski, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Meghan Manning, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Tanisha Moore, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Omar Nieves, Luke Rands, Maia Schechter, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez and Jerald Vincent.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular … Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.