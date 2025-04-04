Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 4, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet:
Friday, April 4
|
Review Roundup: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Brings George Clooney To Broadway
|
Video: Watch Robyn Hurder Sing 'Don't Forget Me' in SMASH on Broadway
|
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Extends Two Weeks
Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Hosts Benefit Performance
by Bruce Glikas
On April 2, Manhattan Theatre Club hosted a special benefit performance of Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Lea Salonga Celebrates Her Trans Son: 'I Want My Child to Conquer the World on Their Own Terms'
by Michael Major
Lea Salonga is opening up about raising her transgender son. In a new profile in People, the Old Friends star shows love for her 18-year-old child Nic Chien, who recently started taking testosterone after coming out as transmasculine when he was 14.. (more...)
Eden Espinosa Reflects on 'Emotional' LEMPICKA Run: 'I Was Afraid to Say No'
by Michael Major
Eden Espinosa is reflecting on her 'emotional' journey with Lempicka, encouraging performers to advocate for themselves. Nearly a year after the musical's short-lived run on Broadway, the actress opened up about the demands of the titular role.. (more...)
David Mamet Sets Film Version of HENRY JOHNSON with Original Cast; See First-Look Photos
by Josh Sharpe
Writer-director David Mamet has announced the wrap of production and forthcoming release of his first film in over a decade, the drama Henry Johnson, an adaptation of his 2023 play of the same name. Check out first-look photos here!. (more...)
Six Months After Zelig Williams Disappearance, Family Presses for Answers
by Joshua Wright
Six months after Broadway performer Zelig Williams disappeared near the Palmetto Trail in South Carolina, his family continues to search for answers amid an ongoing investigation and a lack of updates from local authorities.. (more...)
Video: Billy Porter Explains Why 'the Emcee' Was a Role Worth Waiting For
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Billy Porter is the host with the most. But really! Not only is he starring inCabaret at the Kit Kat Club, but he's getting ready to host the Olivier Awards, which air Sunday, April 6. Watch in this video as Billy chats more about the role, his co-star, and why the themes of Cabaret are more relevant than ever.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Sweet dreams be yours, dear
Videos