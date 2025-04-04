Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 4, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, April 4

Pirates! the Penzance Musical begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, April 5

BOOP! opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 6

The Last Five Years opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Brings George Clooney To Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Hollywood icon George Clooney makes his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck at the historic Winter Garden Theatre. Read the reviews!

Video: Watch Robyn Hurder Sing 'Don't Forget Me' in SMASH on Broadway

by Michael Major

Watch a new video of Robyn Hurder singing 'Don't Forget Me' in SMASH on Broadway. The song will be featured on the original Broadway cast recording for the new musical, soon to be released by Concord Theatricals Recordings.. (more...)

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Extends Two Weeks

by Stephi Wild

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, in a new adaptation written and directed by Kip Williams, will extend for two more weeks.. (more...)

Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Hosts Benefit Performance

by Bruce Glikas

On April 2, Manhattan Theatre Club hosted a special benefit performance of Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Lea Salonga Celebrates Her Trans Son: 'I Want My Child to Conquer the World on Their Own Terms'

by Michael Major

Lea Salonga is opening up about raising her transgender son. In a new profile in People, the Old Friends star shows love for her 18-year-old child Nic Chien, who recently started taking testosterone after coming out as transmasculine when he was 14.. (more...)

Eden Espinosa Reflects on 'Emotional' LEMPICKA Run: 'I Was Afraid to Say No'

by Michael Major

Eden Espinosa is reflecting on her 'emotional' journey with Lempicka, encouraging performers to advocate for themselves. Nearly a year after the musical's short-lived run on Broadway, the actress opened up about the demands of the titular role.. (more...)

David Mamet Sets Film Version of HENRY JOHNSON with Original Cast; See First-Look Photos

by Josh Sharpe

Writer-director David Mamet has announced the wrap of production and forthcoming release of his first film in over a decade, the drama Henry Johnson, an adaptation of his 2023 play of the same name. Check out first-look photos here!. (more...)

Six Months After Zelig Williams Disappearance, Family Presses for Answers

by Joshua Wright

Six months after Broadway performer Zelig Williams disappeared near the Palmetto Trail in South Carolina, his family continues to search for answers amid an ongoing investigation and a lack of updates from local authorities.. (more...)

Video: Billy Porter Explains Why 'the Emcee' Was a Role Worth Waiting For

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Billy Porter is the host with the most. But really! Not only is he starring inCabaret at the Kit Kat Club, but he's getting ready to host the Olivier Awards, which air Sunday, April 6. Watch in this video as Billy chats more about the role, his co-star, and why the themes of Cabaret are more relevant than ever.. (more...)

