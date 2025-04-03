New WICKED Soundtrack to Feature Commentary by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new version of the Wicked soundtrack will be released tonight at midnight, according to a post on Instagram stories. The new soundtrack will feature cast and filmmaker commentary, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The post features a snippet of the leading duo as they discuss their thoughts on What Is This Feeling? "You get to see us at our worst, and the things that we don't like about each other are also the things that we have in common," says Grande in the preview. "You get to be kids, all the comedic timing, catching small little moments. It felt a little bit like a guilty pleasure," added Erivo.

The original soundtrack, originally released on November 22, 2024, reached over one billion streams in February of this year. In 2024, the soundtrack reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales, Soundtracks, and Vinyl Albums charts, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also broke the record for the highest debut of a movie musical adaptation soundtrack ever for the Billboard 200.

Several physical media variants were released for the soundtrack, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover, a green and pink Target exclusive vinyl, a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, a Target exclusive CD, and a Barnes & Noble exclusive CD. In addition to the new commentary version, a sing-along edition and an album of the score are also available. Take a look at the different options HERE. Another edition will be available to purchase on April 12 in commemoration of Record Store Day. This version also includes the "Ozdust Duet" bonus track that was previously only available digitally. Listen to the soundtrack below.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will adapt Act 2 of the hit stage musical. The movie will pick up with the characters after they both adopt their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The movie is expected to include familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine," "No Good Deed," and "For Good," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Cynthia Erivo. Take a look at the first poster for the movie here, and also learn about the footage from the first trailer, which just debuted at CinemaCon.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and on Peacock.