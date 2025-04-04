News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gina Rodriguez Visit REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

The stars, alongside Luis Miranda and Lyrik Cruz, paid a visit and met with the cast backstage after the show.

By: Apr. 04, 2025
Last night, Real Women Have Curves welcomed some very special guests to their third Broadway preview. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, and Lyrik Cruz paid a visit and met with the cast backstage after the show. Check out photos below!

Following a critically acclaimed premiere at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, began preview performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. 

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new production. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film

Photo Credit: Josh Drake, @joshdrake.pdf

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gina Rodriguez Visit REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Luis Miranda, and Lyrik Cruz, with the cast of Real Women Have Curves

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gina Rodriguez Visit REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda with the cast of Real Women Have Curves

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gina Rodriguez Visit REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Image
Gina Rodriguez and Lyrik Cruz with the cast of Real Women Have Curves






