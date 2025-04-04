Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gina Rodriguez Visit REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Real Women Have Curves welcomed some very special guests to their third Broadway preview. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, and Lyrik Cruz paid a visit and met with the cast backstage after the show. Check out photos below!

Following a critically acclaimed premiere at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, began preview performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new production. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film